Build a prevention-first defense: The Sophos Cybersecurity Toolkit

Ransomware remains one of today’s most disruptive cyber threats, but it is far from the only one.

Attackers are also exploiting unpatched systems, launching AI-driven phishing campaigns, and using stolen credentials to infiltrate systems and steal sensitive data. These tactics are evolving fast, and IT and security teams are feeling the pressure.

According to Sophos’ 2025 State of Ransomware report:

32% of attacks began with unpatched vulnerabilities.

28% of victims experienced both encryption and data theft.

49% paid the ransom to recover their data.

41% of IT teams reported increased anxiety or stress post-attack.

These numbers make one thing clear: organizations need to shift from reacting to preventing.

“Security isn’t just about stopping attacks — it’s about taking back control,” says Joe Levy, Sophos CEO. “That starts with prevention. The earlier you act, the more control you have over your outcomes.”

Inside the toolkit

The Sophos free Cybersecurity Best Practices Toolkit brings together practical, prevention-first resources for organizations of every size. Each one is designed to help you prepare, protect, and practice your response before attackers strike.

Plan Your Response: Incident Response Planning Guide

Build a clear incident response playbook. Learn how to document actions, communicate with stakeholders, and capture lessons from post-incident reviews – get legal documentation tips, communication templates, and guidance on forensic analysis.

Protect your network: Network security best practices for preventing ransomware

Apply proven best practices to harden your network against ransomware and other threats. Learn how to reduce your attack surface, inspect encrypted traffic, and implement zero-trust network access (ZTNA) to block lateral movement.

Practice Readiness: Tabletop Exercise Guide

This guide walks you through how to run realistic tabletop exercises that simulate attacks like insider threats, ransomware, and supply chain compromises, helping to find gaps before attackers do and improve cross-functional communication.

As the guide notes, “Walking through responses in a simulated incident enables participants to develop fluency with the actions needed in a real attack, accelerating execution.”

Why prevention must come first

Every hour saved in detection or response reduces cost, risk, and stress for your team. Prevention isn’t a philosophy — it’s a measurable advantage.

The toolkit outlines how to:

Run tabletop exercises regularly to test readiness.

Patch vulnerabilities quickly — addressing the top cause of ransomware in 2025.

Segment networks to limit attacker movement.

Replace VPNs with ZTNA to eliminate implicit trust.

Inspect encrypted traffic to reveal hidden threats

Take control of your defenses today.

Whether you’re a small business, a school district, or a global enterprise, the Sophos Cybersecurity Toolkit gives you a clear path to stronger defenses and greater control, before attackers make their move.

Explore the Cybersecurity toolkit and start building your prevention-first strategy today.