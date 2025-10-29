Sophos Firewall v22: Health Check

Sophos Firewall v22 is now in early access and the participation has been outstanding.

One of the highlights of this release is the new Health Check feature. This is just one of the many Secure by Design elements in this release, but it’s an important one.

A critical part of keeping your network secure is ensuring your firewall is optimally configured to prevent attackers from exploiting any openings or weak points in your security posture. Sophos Firewall v22 makes your job of optimally securing your firewall much easier with the new Health Check feature.

This new feature evaluates dozens of different configuration settings on your firewall and compares them with CIS (Center for Internet Security) benchmarks and our own recommended best practices, providing immediate insights into areas that may be at risk. It will identify all high-risk settings and provide recommendations with easy drill-down to the areas of concern so you can easily address them.

Watch this short video to see how to take advantage of this new feature:

As shown in the video, there’s a new Control Center dashboard widget with click-through drill-down to the new feature:

The new Health Check feature has a dedicated main menu item on the left side to access the full detailed report on the compliance of your device:

You might be wondering about CIS. The Center for Internet Security (CIS) is a nonprofit community of IT professionals dedicated to evolving standards and best practices for securing IT systems and data.

You can get more insights into our partnership by visiting the Sophos page on the CIS Benchmarks website. You can also download the benchmark PDF from their website for deeper insights into why these configuration changes are considered a best practice.

The current version on the website was developed based on SFOS v21, but of course also applies just as well to v22. We will be updating the document in partnership with CIS going forward.

Be sure to get involved in the Sophos Firewall v22 Early Access Program to better secure your network and help make this release the best it can be. Also be sure to review the What’s New Guide for a full list of all the new capabilities in Sophos Firewall v22.