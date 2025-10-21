Adversaries exploit compromised identities, infrastructure weaknesses, and misconfigurations to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems, putting user-based access and controls at the frontline of modern IT and cybersecurity.

However, with identities no longer confined to the network perimeter, and the widespread shift to cloud and remote work, monitoring and securing identity systems has become increasingly complex. Indicating the scale of the issue, Sophos Incident Response analysis shows that 95% of Microsoft Entra ID environments are misconfigured, creating an open door for threat actors to escalate privileges and launch identity-based attacks.

Protect against identity-based attacks

Introducing Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) — a powerful new solution that prevents identity-based attacks by continuously monitoring your environment for identity risks and misconfigurations and providing dark web intelligence on compromised credentials.

Built on the proven Secureworks Taegis IDR product, Sophos ITDR is fully integrated into Sophos’ open, AI-native platform, Sophos Central, enabling new and existing customers to deploy with speed and confidence.



Sophos ITDR automatically runs more than 80 advanced identity posture checks, going far beyond basic hygiene to uncover risks in minutes. The solution includes full coverage of MITRE ATT&CK Credential Access techniques, alerts you when credentials are exposed in data breaches, and flags anomalous user activity.

Sophos ITDR helps you:

Reduce your identity attack surface:

Sophos ITDR continuously scans your Microsoft Entra ID environment to uncover misconfigurations, identify security gaps, and provides clear, actionable recommendations.

In the past year, the number of stolen credentials offered for sale on one of the dark web’s largest marketplaces has more than doubled*. Sophos ITDR protects user accounts from unauthorized access by monitoring the dark web and breach databases and alerting you when credentials have been exposed.

Sophos ITDR detects abnormal activity associated with stolen credentials or insider threats, such as unusual login patterns.

Sophos ITDR enables analysts to respond quickly and effectively with built-in actions such as forcing password resets and locking down suspicious accounts.

A critical part of a complete security solution

Identity is a vital component of any modern security strategy. Sophos provides unmatched cyber defenses through an open, AI-native platform spanning identity, endpoints, network, firewall, cloud, email, and productivity tools. Sophos ITDR strengthens your defenses and is available as an add-on for Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR):

Sophos XDR + Sophos ITDR: Equip your in-house security teams with advanced tools to detect and stop active adversaries and identity-based threats.

Equip your in-house security teams with advanced tools to detect and stop active adversaries and identity-based threats. Sophos MDR + Sophos ITDR: Offload investigations and response activities for identity-based threats to our expert analysts, freeing your IT and security staff to focus on core business priorities.

Learn how Sophos ITDR can elevate your identity security — speak to an expert or visit Sophos.com/ITDR to start a free, no-obligation trial today.

*Observed by Sophos X-Ops Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU).