Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot now brings threat intelligence directly into Copilot

We’re excited to announce the early access program (EAP) for Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot, a new integration that brings our rich threat intelligence directly into the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem. This marks an important milestone in making real-time, actionable security insights more accessible and interactive for cybersecurity professionals.

With Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot Studio, analysts can access powerful threat intelligence right within their everyday workflows. By embedding Sophos Intelix data into Copilot agents, users gain instant access to file, URL, and IP reputation insights without ever leaving Microsoft 365 Copilot. The result is faster, more informed decision-making and more efficient collaboration across security teams.

Benefits of Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot

Speed: Sophos Intelix for Copilot brings threat intelligence directly into chat-based workflows, enabling analysts to query, enrich, and act on data in seconds.

Scale: Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, the integration allows GenAI systems to securely access Sophos’ global X-Ops intelligence—petabytes of telemetry, signatures, and contextual insights.

Accessibility: By connecting Sophos Intelix to Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sophos makes enterprise-grade intelligence available in the tools security teams already use every day.

This integration is powered by a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, an emerging open standard developed by Anthropic that allows GenAI systems to securely access external data and services. Think of MCP as USB-C for GenAI.

The Sophos Intelix Agent connects to all core Intelix capabilities, including:

Cloud lookups

Static analysis (file and web)

Dynamic analysis

By exposing Intelix through MCP, Sophos is making its threat intelligence consumable by AI assistants, chat agents, and workflows across the Microsoft ecosystem. Analysts can query threat information and analyze files directly from URLs.

Whether triaging suspicious files or investigating indicators of compromise, Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot delivers reliable, contextual insights where and when they’re needed.

This first release represents our broader goal to make Sophos X-Ops data and services accessible through agentic frameworks. These include intelligence from SophosLabs and Sophos MDR, providing SOC analysts with deeper visibility into adversary behaviors, signature and IOC metadata, threat actor attribution, and prevalence insights — all surfaced naturally through conversation.

The integration adheres to the same privacy principles as Sophos AI Chat and Copilot, ensuring that data entered through Microsoft 365 remains protected within the Sophos ecosystem.

This EAP represents the first step in a broader journey to deliver threat intelligence through GenAI.

Upcoming plans include:

Expanding Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Copilot to external users via Microsoft storefronts

Integrating with additional GenAI services that support MCP, such as Claude, Amazon Q, and ChatGPT

Continuing to grow the breadth of data and services through X-Ops convergence

By embedding Sophos Intelix into Copilot via Copilot Studio, we’re making world-class threat intelligence available directly where analysts work — helping teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

To get started, click here and sign in to your Sophos ID account. Follow the instructions connect the Sophos Intelix Agent to your Copilot Studio Environment. You can then make it available to your M365 Copilot and Teams users.