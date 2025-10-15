Inspiring Futures: Empowering the Next Generation of Girls in Tech

At Sophos, we recognize the importance of creating early opportunities for girls to explore technology and develop skills for the future. This International Day of the Girl, we’re proud to support initiatives that help young women build confidence, gain exposure to tech careers, and take the first steps toward meaningful futures in the industry.

Through our Sophos Women in Technology (SWiT) network, we’re committed to empowering the next generation of women in tech through learning, mentorship, and real-world experience.

Student Work Experience Event, Abingdon

In the UK, we’re excited to host a three-day work experience program for Year 9 students (ages 13–14) at our Abingdon office. Students will rotate through departments including Marketing, IT, Support, HR, Finance, and Cybersecurity, gaining hands-on exposure to a wide range of careers in technology. Volunteers from across Sophos will mentor the students, helping them explore the possibilities of working in tech and inspiring them to think about their future careers.

EmpowerHER: Navigating Online Safety for Women, London

Hosted by Rebecca Taylor, Senior Threat Researcher at Sophos, EmpowerHER is an in-person evening event focused on improving online safety for women. This session is a valuable opportunity not only to protect ourselves online, but to learn how we can pass that knowledge on – whether to daughters, nieces, students, or girls in our wider communities.

The event will explore the unique challenges women and girls face online, offering practical strategies for navigating digital spaces safely and confidently. Whether you’re already tech-savvy or just beginning to build awareness, this event is for anyone who wants to help create safer digital experiences for themselves and others. Experts from Sophos, the National Crime Agency, Refuge, LoveSaid, and The Cyber Helpline will share their insights, tools, and frontline experiences in tackling online abuse.

SWiT Personal Leadership Development Program

In celebration of International Day of the Girl, it’s important to highlight how supporting women’s growth today helps create a stronger pipeline of female leaders for tomorrow.

The SWiT Personal Leadership Development Program is designed to empower women at Sophos to identify their strengths, build confidence, and expand their impact – skills that are essential to inspire and mentor the next generation of girls interested in tech careers. By investing in our own women leaders, we’re helping to shape a future where more girls see themselves succeeding in technology.

Sophos Women in Technology (SWiT) Network

SWiT is one of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Everyone employee welcome to join, whether they want to build their own career, mentor others, or support a more inclusive tech industry.

Let’s continue working together to support and uplift girls, ensuring they have the tools, confidence, and opportunities to succeed in tech and beyond.