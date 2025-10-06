Case Study: How Advance2000 keeps 10K+ users secure with Sophos

As a trusted managed service provider (MSP) supporting over 10,000 users and growing, Advance2000 has built its reputation on delivering secure, scalable, and reliable IT solutions.

At the core of their cybersecurity strategy is Sophos — a partnership that powers their ability to protect thousands of endpoints with precision and confidence.

From endpoint protection to 24/7 monitoring from Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Advance2000 has woven Sophos into every layer of their service offering. This allows the New York-based, family-owned MSP to provide seamless protection across hundreds of thousands of endpoints nationwide.

Sophos MDR offers around-the-clock coverage for businesses of all sizes, monitoring for cyber threats and processing those alerts using AI-powered defenses and a team of global cybersecurity experts.

Why Sophos MDR isn’t optional

Advance2000 doesn’t just recommend Sophos MDR — they nearly require it for all their customers. Backed by a global team of Sophos threat intelligence experts, Sophos MDR has become a cornerstone of their managed services.

In late 2024 and early 2025, a few Advance2000 clients who had initially chosen not to implement Sophos MDR encountered network intrusions. Once the immediate issues were resolved, Advance2000 guided those organizations toward adopting MDR to strengthen their defenses for the future.

As Charles Harrington, Service and Support Manager at Advance2000, explained: “We’re not here to say, ‘We told you so.’ Our priority is ensuring our clients are protected, and MDR provides the level of defense that could have prevented those incidents.”

Speed, control, and confidence

Advance2000’s private cloud infrastructure means they manage everything in-house—from virtualized PC environments to their own network operations center (NOC). Sophos Central gives them a “single pane of glass” to monitor uptime, vulnerabilities, and threats in real time.

Thanks to Sophos’ early adoption of machine learning and deep learning, detection times are faster than ever.

“You’re in the window of the first 15 minutes where you can shut something off before anything’s encrypted,” Harrington says. “It removes the potential threat so you’re down hours versus days, months, weeks.”

A partnership that scales

Advance2000 has been working with Sophos since 2012, and the relationship continues to grow. They’re one of Sophos’ top resellers and most well-trained partners, leveraging Sophos Academy to stay ahead of the curve.

Their customers trust them — the company boasts a 96% end-user satisfaction rate.

“You want the best? This is what it takes to have the best,” Harrington says. “Sophos is always what we lead with to ensure that security is there.”

Want to learn more about Advance2000 and how they’ve used Sophos to boost their MSP business? Read the full case study and learn more about the Sophos MSP Elevate program.