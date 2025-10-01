You face no shortage of challenges in securing your organization from cyberattacks. The threat landscape continues to evolve, attack surfaces are expanding with the advent of new technologies, new adversary tactics and techniques keep emerging, and there’s more scrutiny than ever about what you’re doing to safeguard your environment.

Accurately assessing where you’re vulnerable to threats isn’t easy. Testing your defenses is an effective, proactive way to measure the strength of your security and set a course for lowering your risk before a threat actor strikes.

Put your defenses to the test and determine your risk

Introducing Sophos Advisory Services – proactive security testing services that provide expert, independent assessment of your cyber defenses and recommendations for improvement. These services support a more strategic approach to cybersecurity by identifying weak spots in your environment, allowing you to fortify your resiliency against potential attacks.

We’re delighted to announce general availability of four security testing services: External Penetration Testing, Internal Penetration Testing, Wireless Network Penetration Testing, and Web Application Security Assessment.

These services…

Discover weak spots in your defenses. Uncover vulnerabilities in your environment that adversaries could exploit, based on the powerful combination of our experience from performing thousands of engagements and the latest threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops.

Assess your risk of being breached. Understand your real-world risk of being impacted by a cyber incident before an attack hits your business.

Demonstrate your sound security practices to business partners. Show your organization’s commitment to cybersecurity to your customers, partners, stakeholders, regulators, and cyber insurance provider.

Fortify your cyber resiliency. Make your security programs more resilient against threats. Testing is infused with current and relevant threat information from our research and testing teams.

Available today!

Sophos now offers the following security testing and assessment services:

External Penetration Testing: Assesses your defenses against an adversary trying to exploit your environment from outside the perimeter.

Assesses your defenses against an adversary trying to exploit your environment from outside the perimeter. Internal Penetration Testing: Evaluates controls inside your perimeter to gauge interior defenses and guard against insider threats.

Evaluates controls inside your perimeter to gauge interior defenses and guard against insider threats. Wireless Network Penetration Testing: Assesses your wireless network security networks and how attackers may attempt to gain access.

Assesses your wireless network security networks and how attackers may attempt to gain access. Web Application Security Assessment: Tests your web applications for known vulnerabilities.

Sophos Advisory Services are delivered by our world-class team of cross-discipline security testers, backed by hundreds of security analysts and threat research experts.

Our services aren’t check-the-box, generic pass/fail tests. Our security experts meet with you before testing begins to understand your challenges and objectives. When testing concludes, we provide you with a detailed report for technical and non-technical audiences, featuring all steps taken during the engagement, our findings, and actionable recommendations you can use to elevate your organization’s security posture.

Learn more about how Sophos Advisory Services can uncover weak spots in your defenses and fortify your cyber resiliency. Speak to an expert today or visit Sophos.com/Advisory-Services.