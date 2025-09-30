Is your SIEM still serving You? Why it might be time to rethink your security stack

Security teams are under increasing pressure to detect and respond to threats in real time, especially as the median dwell time for ransomware attacks has dropped from weeks to a few days. Yet many organizations still rely on legacy Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) tools. These tools were built when attackers moved slowly and defenders had more time — those days are gone. Today’s threat landscape is faster and more aggressive. If your security operations team is overwhelmed by alerts, bogged down by tool complexity, or constantly tuning detection rules just to keep up, it may be time to rethink your approach.

SIEM and SOAR: capable, but require constant care

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) 2025 guidance, SIEM and SOAR platforms can significantly improve visibility and response capabilities — but only when properly implemented and maintained. The guidance notes that these tools require “ongoing tuning and oversight to ensure that detection rules remain effective and that automated responses do not introduce unintended consequences”1.

In short, SIEM and SOAR are far from plug-and-play. They require hands-on maintenance, integration, and oversight to remain effective in today’s fast-paced threat landscape. Without dedicated resources, you either miss what matters or spend all day chasing what doesn’t. And despite the high cost of licensing and maintenance, many teams see limited value or measurable outcomes from their investment.

Next-Gen SIEM and the rise of XDR

Next-Generation SIEM platforms aim to address some of these challenges by offering more flexible data ingestion, built-in analytics, and better scalability. But they still often require manual detection rule creation, response playbooks, and integration work.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) takes this a step further. Unlike traditional tools that rely solely on alerts, XDR analyzes raw data to uncover hidden threats and reduce noise. It leverages a range of techniques—from watchlists and signatures to advanced AI-driven detection. With built-in automation and pre-integrated SOAR capabilities, XDR eliminates the need for custom rule creation or starting from scratch. Most organizations don’t have a security team at all, so expecting them to manage and tune a system like this isn’t just difficult. It’s unrealistic. XDR offers a compelling total cost of ownership relative to the value it delivers in protecting against cybercrime.

Why MDR on XDR delivers better outcomes

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) adds the human element. Delivered by expert analysts, MDR provides 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response. When MDR is built on a purpose-built XDR platform with Next-Gen SIEM capabilities, it creates a powerful combination:

Continuous protection without constant tuning

Faster, more accurate response to real threats

Outcomes without the overhead of managing a complex SOC

Stay ahead of ransomware with security that delivers

Organizations need a security operations platform that actually works now that ransomware hits faster and dwell time is down to hours, not weeks. CISA’s guidance is clear: SIEM and SOAR can be effective, but they require significant effort to maintain especially with the speed of how deploying ransomware evolves1. If your current tools are slowing you down or creating more noise than insight, it may be time to move to a more modern solution.

XDR with MDR offers a scalable, efficient, and outcome-driven approach to security operations. It helps you stay focused on running your business, without having to second guess if your defenses are working.

To learn more on how Sophos is transforming the world of security operations with Taegis XDR from the Secureworks acquisition, visit Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with Next-Gen SIEM.

1Guidance for SIEM and SOAR Implementation | CISA