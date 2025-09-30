Report: Addressing cybersecurity burnout in 2025

What’s more: the problem is getting worse, with 69% of respondents reporting that cybersecurity fatigue and burnout increased from 2023 to 2024.

The consequences of burnout

Unsurprisingly, burnout has significant negative impacts on the individuals that experience it, with almost half (46%) reporting heightened anxiety about cyberattacks or breaches, 39% admitting to reduced productivity at work, and a third saying they have had a reduced level of engagement at work.

These figures highlight a pervasive challenge that directly undermines the effectiveness and sustainability of cybersecurity defenses.

Core causes of strain

On average, respondents cited three separate factors that contributed to them experiencing burnout, highlighting the multiple pressures that IT teams face.