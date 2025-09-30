Report: Addressing cybersecurity burnout in 2025

In today’s fast-paced digital world, the relentless nature of cyber threats is taking a significant toll on the very people charged with defending our businesses: cybersecurity professionals.
Our latest report, “The Human Cost of Vigilance: Addressing Cybersecurity Burnout in 2025,” sheds light on this growing crisis.
The report examines the direct human impact of these pressures, drawing on new research data to reveal the prevalence, key drivers, and consequences of burnout, ultimately underscoring how strategic solutions can mitigate this critical issue.
In the first quarter of 2025, data was collected via a vendor-agnostic survey of 5,000 IT and cybersecurity professionals across 17 countries, with the survey asking respondents about their experiences with burnout during 2024.
Pervasive strain and extensive repercussions
When asked about personal experiences of cyber fatigue or burnout, 76% of respondents reported experiencing it either constantly, frequently, or occasionally themselves over the last year.
What’s more: the problem is getting worse, with 69% of respondents reporting that cybersecurity fatigue and burnout increased from 2023 to 2024.
The consequences of burnout
Unsurprisingly, burnout has significant negative impacts on the individuals that experience it, with almost half (46%) reporting heightened anxiety about cyberattacks or breaches, 39% admitting to reduced productivity at work, and a third saying they have had a reduced level of engagement at work.
These figures highlight a pervasive challenge that directly undermines the effectiveness and sustainability of cybersecurity defenses.
Core causes of strain
The results reveal that cybersecurity stress is not just a technical issue: it’s a business one as well.
On average, respondents cited three separate factors that contributed to them experiencing burnout, highlighting the multiple pressures that IT teams face.
