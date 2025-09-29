Sophos named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape™: Worldwide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Software 2025

We’re proud to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape™: Worldwide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Software 2025.

We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent, integrated, and scalable security solutions that help organizations stay ahead of threats.

The IDC MarketScape for Extended Detection and Response cites Sophos’ protection capabilities as a strength, noting, “Sophos is viewed favorably in terms of the protections it offers. Key protection technologies included as standard features on the endpoint are host-based firewall and IDS/IPS, device control, DLP, antimalware scans, and encryption.”

The report also highlights Sophos’ proactive defense capabilities, stating, “Colloquially known as ‘Shields Up,’ Sophos’ Adaptive Attack Protection was introduced in 2023. Adaptive attack protection automatically enforces certain protections if there is evidence of a ‘hands-on-keyboard’ attack.”

“While Sophos has been working on many of these technologies internally, the integration of the Taegis XDR platform adds heft to existing capabilities and jumpstarts engineering cycles to newer initiatives.”

— Chris Kissel, IDC

When highlighting when to consider Sophos, the report notes, “Sophos has an international presence, and its ecosystem is designed to empower businesses of all sizes and all types. Cybersecurity novices, intermediate users, and experts will gain value from the Sophos XDR platform.”

Sophos XDR: Innovation that drives results

Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) provides powerful tools and threat intelligence that enable you to detect, investigate, and neutralize threats across your entire IT ecosystem, delivered through Sophos’ adaptive AI-native, open platform.

Start with the strongest defense : Organizations can focus investigations by stopping more breaches before they start. Sophos XDR includes the unparalleled protection of Sophos Endpoint to stop advanced threats quickly before they escalate.

: Organizations can focus investigations by stopping more breaches before they start. Sophos XDR includes the unparalleled protection of Sophos Endpoint to stop advanced threats quickly before they escalate. Accelerate security operations with AI: AI tools included with Sophos XDR help streamline investigations by providing real-time insights, contextualizing threat data, and offering natural language-driven recommendations. Designed in partnership with our frontline security analysts, the Sophos AI Assistant enables your in-house team to benefit from real-world workflows and the experience of Sophos experts.

AI tools included with Sophos XDR help streamline investigations by providing real-time insights, contextualizing threat data, and offering natural language-driven recommendations. Designed in partnership with our frontline security analysts, the Sophos AI Assistant enables your in-house team to benefit from real-world workflows and the experience of Sophos experts. Integrated identity protection : Sophos delivers deep visibility across identity layers and cloud environments. With ITDR, Kubernetes monitoring, and integrations with Microsoft Entra ID and O365, we secure everything from endpoints to cloud workloads.

: Sophos delivers deep visibility across identity layers and cloud environments. With ITDR, Kubernetes monitoring, and integrations with Microsoft Entra ID and O365, we secure everything from endpoints to cloud workloads. Automated and adaptive defenses : Sophos offers a rich set of automated responses—from isolating endpoints to enforcing MFA and rolling back ransomware damage. Our adaptive defenses functionality activates protections during active attacks, minimizing impact and enabling swift recovery.

: Sophos offers a rich set of automated responses—from isolating endpoints to enforcing MFA and rolling back ransomware damage. Our adaptive defenses functionality activates protections during active attacks, minimizing impact and enabling swift recovery. Ecosystem flexibility : With an extensive ecosystem of integrations, Sophos XDR fits seamlessly into diverse IT stacks. Whether customers use third-party firewalls, email platforms, or endpoints, Sophos enhances existing investments without disruption.

: With an extensive ecosystem of integrations, Sophos XDR fits seamlessly into diverse IT stacks. Whether customers use third-party firewalls, email platforms, or endpoints, Sophos enhances existing investments without disruption. An open platform designed to optimize and unify: Benefit from a single view across your entire IT ecosystem in a unified detection and response platform and focus investigation efforts on high-priority items instead of noisy, unactionable alerts. Our open, extensible architecture provides visibility across the entire attack surface by integrating threat information from your existing and future security investments.

Secureworks integration is a game-changer

Following our acquisition of Secureworks in February 2025, Sophos Endpoint is now natively integrated and automatically included with Taegis XDR and MDR subscriptions. This milestone delivers combined prevention, detection, and response in a single platform with lower licensing costs and simplified operations.

This integration strengthens protection, accelerates threat mitigation, and ensures customers maximize ROI while maintaining flexibility.

Industry validation that matters

Sophos XDR isn’t just leading in innovation; it’s earning trust across the board. From analysts to end users, the recognition is clear:

This consistent validation reinforces Sophos as the go-to partner for organizations seeking proven, high-impact security outcomes.

What’s next: Building the future of XDR

We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape™ is a milestone that reflects our progress. It also marks the beginning of our next chapter: Full integration of Taegis XDR into the Sophos Central platform.

Read an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape™: Worldwide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Software 2025 here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.