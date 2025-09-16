Sophos tops G2 Fall 2025 Reports: #1 Overall in MDR and Firewall

G2 has published its Fall 2025 Reports, and customers once again put Sophos at the top. Sophos is ranked #1 Overall in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and #1 Overall in Firewall Software. Speaking to the power of our platform, Sophos is named as a Leader for the 13th consecutive time across every G2 Overall Grid® that defines modern security operations: Endpoint Protection Platforms, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

These recognitions come from verified peer review and reflect what security teams value most: faster time to outcome, simpler operations, and the confidence of a platform that scales from prevention to managed response.

Managed Detection and Response

In addition to the #1 overall ranking among MDR solutions, Sophos MDR is also rated the top solution in five report segments for the category, including the Enterprise and Mid-Market Grids. Sophos MDR also earned the Best Results and Best Usability distinctions among Enterprise customers.

Endpoint

Sophos EDR/XDR was named a Leader across eight different segments in the Fall 2025 Reports, including the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids. The Sophos XDR platform earned the Best Usability, Best Results, and Best Relationship distinctions, reinforcing its industry-leading security outcomes.

Firewall

The G2 Fall 2025 Reports marks Sophos Firewall’s 11th consecutive #1 Overall Firewall ranking. But for the first time, Sophos Firewall was also unanimously rated as the #1 firewall solution by all customer segments in the G2 Fall 2025 Reports (Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business users). Additionally, Sophos Firewall earned the Overall Best Results, Best Usability, and Best Relationship badges.

What Sophos customers are saying

“The level of comfort and security Sophos MDR has provided to us is immeasurable” said a Lead Infrastructure Engineer in the Mid-Market segment

“[Sophos MDR] is a combination of powerful automation and real human expertise delivered through tightly integrated security ecosystems” said a user in the Enterprise segment

“Sophos Firewall stands out because it combines strong protection with an easy-to-use interface” said a Technical Support Engineer in the Small Business segment

“[Sophos Firewall] offers a robust set of features, including advanced threat protection, user-friendly reporting, and seamless integration with endpoint security” said a Manager in the Mid-Market segment

“What I like best about Sophos Endpoint is its ability to provide powerful protection while remaining simple to manage and almost invisible to end users” said a Technical Engineer in the Small Business segment

“With advanced threat detection powered by deep learning and behavioral analysis, [Sophos Endpoint] swiftly identifies and neutralizes even the most sophisticated threats” said an IT Manager in the Mid-Market segment

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.