Sophos supports Objective-See Foundation to advance macOS security and inclusive cybersecurity education

Dedicated to building a stronger, more inclusive Apple security community through open-source security tools

Sophos is proud to be a gold friend of the Objective-See Foundation, supporting its mission to expand access to cybersecurity education and foster innovative community-driven macOS security research.

As macOS becomes a bigger target for cybercriminals, organizations like Objective-See are critical in helping the security community stay ahead. Over the past three years the market share of cybercriminals targeting macOS devices has surged by over 60%, and the price of tools like Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS) tripled in 2024 — a clear sign that Apple devices are no longer flying under the radar.

The foundation is dedicated to creating free, open-source tools for macOS and promoting education and inclusivity in cybersecurity. Sophos is honored to support this mission, reinforcing our commitment to prevention-first, community-driven innovation.

Our contribution directly affects the organization’s cornerstone initiatives:

Objective by the Sea (#OBTS) , the world’s only Apple-centric security conference, which brings together the top Apple security researchers. The percentage of women speakers at #OBTS has grown from 10% in its first year to over 30% in its eighth edition — a testament to the Foundation’s impact.

, the world’s only Apple-centric security conference, which brings together the top Apple security researchers. The percentage of women speakers at #OBTS has grown from 10% in its first year to over 30% in its eighth edition — a testament to the Foundation’s impact. Objective for the We (#OFTW) , Objective-See’s inclusion and community event that delivers free trainings, talks, AMAs, and pathways into Apple security for students. Through #OFTW, more than 310 students have received training, with 400+ applications to date.

, Objective-See’s inclusion and community event that delivers free trainings, talks, AMAs, and pathways into Apple security for students. Through #OFTW, more than 310 students have received training, with 400+ applications to date. Scholarships: that give students — particularly women and those from underrepresented groups — the opportunity to pursue cybersecurity degrees and join the next generation of defenders. Over the past four editions of “#OBTS,” the non-profit has awarded full scholarships (covering flights, lodging, training, and conference tickets) to 29 students — 19 of whom were women — to attend Objective for the We. Three of those recipients have gone on to become speakers at the conference.

“By fostering diversity, supporting youth, and inspiring more women to enter cybersecurity, Objective-See is shaping the future of our industry. Sophos is proud to support this important work, which aligns with our commitment to inclusive innovation and advancing macOS security research,” Simon Reed, Sophos’ Chief Research Officer, said.

By supporting Objective-See in their mission, Sophos reinforces our belief that open collaboration and community investment are key to staying ahead of evolving threats — and to ensuring that everyone can shape the future of cybersecurity.

“We are truly grateful for Sophos’ generous support, which allows us to expand these initiatives, reach more people around the world, and continue building a stronger, more diverse Apple security community,” says Patrick Wardle, Objective-See’s founder.

Learn more about Objective-See’s mission here.