September Patch Tuesday handles 81 CVEs

The last round of fixes before Win 10’s final shout touches 15 product families, including Xbox
September 10, 2025
.Microsoft on Tuesday announced 81 patches affecting 15 product families. Nine of the addressed issues are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and nine have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher — though, to be clear, they’re not the same nine issues. None are known to be under active exploit in the wild, though one Windows issue (CVE-2025-55234, affecting SMB) has been publicly disclosed.  

At patch time, eight CVEs are judged more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below. In addition, several CVEs not included in this month’s count, all but one affecting Edge, are already patched. We have included titles and CVEs for all of these in Appendix D, along with information on two patches this month for Adobe Reader, one Critical in severity. 

We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family. Another appendix covers advisory-style updates and the list of issues discussed in this month’s release materials but mitigated prior to the release, and another provides breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.  

By the numbers 

  • Total CVEs: 81
  • Publicly disclosed: 1
  • Exploit detected: 0
  • Severity
    • Critical: 9
    • Important: 72
  • Impact
    • Elevation of Privilege: 38
    • Remote Code Execution: 22
    • Information Disclosure: 15
    • Denial of Service: 3
    • Security Feature Bypass: 2
    • Spoofing: 1
  • CVSS base score 9.0 or greater: 1
  • CVSS base score 8.0 or greater: 9

A bar chart showing September 2025 Patch Tuesday releases arranged by impact and color-coded by severity; information included in text

Figure 1: Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities outpace Remote Code Execution flaws for the third month in a row, but RCE issues once again account for more Critical-severity patches 

Products 

  • Windows: 58
  • 365: 13
  • Office: 13
  • Excel: 8
  • SharePoint: 3
  • Azure: 2
  • SQL: 2
  • Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) for Macintosh: 1
  • Microsoft High Performance Compute Pack: 1
  • Nuance PowerScribe: 1
  • Office for Android: 1
  • OfficePLUS: 1
  • PowerPoint: 1
  • Word: 1
  • Xbox Gaming System: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. We note, by the way, that CVE names don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa. (CVE-2025-54907, “Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability,” is an excellent example of this for September; Visio does not appear in the list of products affected by this issue.) 

OfficePLUS is an add-on to the usual Office suite. As such, Microsoft identifies it as being in its own product family. We’ve also chosen to list the sole Office for Android patch as existing in its own family as well; see below for discussion of this CVE.
A bar chart showing September 2025 Patch Tuesday distribution of CVEs among 15 product families, with Windows far overshadowing the rest; information contained in article text

Figure 2: Windows accounts for nearly three-quarters of the September patch set, which is perhaps less surprising than the appearance of Xbox in this roundup 

Notable September updates 

In addition to the issues discussed above, a variety of specific items merit attention.  

CVE-2025-55234 — Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

This authentication Elevation of Privilege issue in Windows’ Server Message Block protocol is the only vulnerability this month already known to be public, and Microsoft expects it to be more likely than most to be exploited within the next 30 days. That said, the SMB Server has multiple mechanisms for hardening against relay attacks such as this might allow, and the company directs concerned administrators’ attention to more information on those methods.  

CVE-2025-55232 — Microsoft High Performance Compute (HPC) Pack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

This issue, which Microsoft assigns an Important severity but a CVSS Base score of 9.8, could potentially allow an attacker to accomplish remote code execution without user interaction. The problem involves port 5999, and the company recommends that users run their HPC Pack clusters in a trusted network secured by firewall rules especially for that TCP port, which is commonly enabled for remote management. 

CVE-2025-53799 — Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

This Critical-severity Information Disclosure issue is, unusually, shared between Windows and Office for Android (but no other version of Office). The attacker would have to convince the target to open a maliciously constructed file, and would in return be able to read small portions of heap memory, making this likely to serve as a small part of a greater attack chain. 

CVE-2025-54897 — Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

It’s kitten on the keys time again with the return to the MAPP finder roll of zcgonvh’s cat Vanilla, that fearsome hunter of SharePoint bugs. This month’s catch is an Important-severity RCE weighing in at a sturdy 8.8 CVSS Base score. Good kitty. 

CVE-2025-54107, CVE-2025-54917  — MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (two CVEs) 

As Windows 10 enters its last month of mainstream support, these two identically named CVEs – brought to you by the letters I and E – remind us that the past is never dead; it’s not even past, at least if your operating system’s DNA includes bits from that long-retired browser. Both are Security Feature Bypass issues of Important severity. Forty-four of this month’s patches apply to Windows 10, including these two. 

A bar chart showing cumulative CVE totals for Patch Tuesday releases in 2025; significant information (more EoP than RCE this year) is contained in text

Figure 3: After three straight months of outpacing Remote Code Execution in the monthly tallies, Elevation of Privilege this month rises to the top of the 2025 bug count 

Sophos protections 

CVE  Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS  Sophos XGS Firewall 
CVE-2025-54093  Exp/2554093-A  Exp/2554093-A 
CVE-2025-54098  Exp/2554098-A  Exp/2554098-A 
CVE-2025-54110  Exp/2554110-A  Exp/2554110-A 
CVE-2025-54918  SID:2311578  SID:2311578 

 

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number. 

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity 

This is a list of September patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.  

Elevation of Privilege (38 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-53800  Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54918  Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-49692  Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-49734  PowerShell Direct Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53801  Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53802  Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53807  Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53808  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53810  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54091  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54092  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54093  Windows TCP/IP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54094  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54098  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54099  Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54102  Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54103  Windows Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54104  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54105  Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54108  Capability Access Management Service (camsvc) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54109  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54110  Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54111  Windows UI XAML Phone DatePickerFlyout Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54112  Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54115  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54116  Windows MultiPoint Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54894  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54895  SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54911  Windows BitLocker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54912  Windows BitLocker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54913  Windows UI XAML Maps MapControlSettings Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54915  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55223  DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55227  Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55234  Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55245  Xbox Live Auth Manager for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55316  Azure Arc Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55317  Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

Remote Code Execution (22 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-54910  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55224  Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55226  Graphics Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55228  Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55236  Graphics Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-54101  SMB Client and Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54106  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54113  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54896  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54897  Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54898  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54899  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54900  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54902  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54903  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54904  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54906  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54907  Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54908  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54916  Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54919  Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55232  Microsoft High Performance Compute (HPC) Pack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Information Disclosure (15 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-30398  Nuance PowerScribe 360 Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53799  Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-47997  Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53796  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53797  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53798  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53803  Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53804  Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53806  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54095  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54096  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54097  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54901  Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54905  Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55225  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

Denial of Service (3 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-53805  HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53809  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54114  Windows Connected Devices Platform Service (Cdpsvc) Denial of Service Vulnerability 

 

Security Feature Bypass (2 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-54107  MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54917  MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 

 

Spoofing (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-55243  Microsoft OfficePlus Spoofing Vulnerability 

 

 

Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS 

This is a list of the September CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. Since none of the September issues are known to be already exploited in the wild, that list does not appear this month. The list is arranged by CVE.  

Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days 
CVE-2025-53803  Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53804  Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54093  Windows TCP/IP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54098  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54110  Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54916  Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54918  Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55234  Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

This is a list of September CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema 

CVSS Base  CVSS Temporal  CVE  Title 
9.8  8.5  CVE-2025-55232  Microsoft High Performance Compute (HPC) Pack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-54106  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-54110  Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-54897  Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-54918  Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-55227  Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-55234  Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-54910  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.1  7.1  CVE-2025-30398  Nuance PowerScribe 360 Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

Appendix C: Products Affected 

This is a list of September’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Certain issues for which advisories have been issued are covered in Appendix D, and issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E. All CVE titles are accurate as made available by Microsoft; for further information on why certain products may appear in titles and not product families (or vice versa), please consult Microsoft. 

Windows (58 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-53799  Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53800  Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54918  Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55224  Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55226  Graphics Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55228  Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55236  Graphics Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity   
CVE-2025-49734  PowerShell Direct Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53796  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53797  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53798  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53801  Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53802  Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53803  Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53804  Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53805  HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53806  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53807  Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53808  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53809  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-53810  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54091  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54092  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54093  Windows TCP/IP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54094  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54095  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54096  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54097  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54098  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54099  Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54101  SMB Client and Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54102  Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54103  Windows Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54104  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54105  Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54106  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54107  MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54108  Capability Access Management Service (camsvc) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54109  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54110  Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54111  Windows UI XAML Phone DatePickerFlyout Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54112  Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54113  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54114  Windows Connected Devices Platform Service (Cdpsvc) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54115  Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54116  Windows MultiPoint Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54894  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54895  SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54911  Windows BitLocker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54912  Windows BitLocker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54913  Windows UI XAML Maps MapControlSettings Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54915  Windows Defender Firewall Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54916  Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54917  MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54919  Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55223  DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55225  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55234  Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

365 (13 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-54910  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-54896  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54898  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54899  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54900  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54901  Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54902  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54903  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54904  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54905  Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54906  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54907  Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54908  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Office (13 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-54910  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-54896  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54898  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54899  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54900  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54901  Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54902  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54903  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54904  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54905  Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54906  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54907  Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54908  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Excel (8 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-54896  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54898  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54899  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54900  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54901  Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54902  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54903  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54904  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

SharePoint (3 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-54897  Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54905  Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-54906  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Azure (2 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-49692  Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55316  Azure Arc Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

SQL (2 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47997  Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-55227  Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) for Mac (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-55317  Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

Microsoft High Performance Compute Pack (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-55232  Microsoft High Performance Compute (HPC) Pack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Nuance PowerScribe (1 CVE) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-30398  Nuance PowerScribe 360 Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

Office for Android (1 CVE) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-53799  Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

OfficePLUS (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-55243  Microsoft OfficePlus Spoofing Vulnerability 

 

PowerPoint (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-54908  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Word (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-54905  Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

Xbox (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-55245  Xbox Live Auth Manager for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products 

There are 5 Edge-related advisories in September’s release, all but one of which originated outside Microsoft. 

CVE-2025-9864  Chromium: CVE-2025-9864 Use after free in V8 
CVE-2025-9865  Chromium: CVE-2025-9865 Inappropriate implementation in Toolbar 
CVE-2025-9866  Chromium: CVE-2025-9866 Inappropriate implementation in Extensions 
CVE-2025-9867  Chromium: CVE-2025-9867 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads 
CVE-2025-53791  Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 

This month also includes the periodic Servicing Stack Updates, ADV990001. 

Microsoft also included in this month’s release information on CVE-2024-21907 (VulnCheck: CVE-2024-21907 Improper Handling of Exceptional Conditions in Newtonsoft.Json), which addresses a mishandling of exceptional conditions vulnerability in Newtonsoft.Json before version 13.0.1. The CVE for this flaw was issued by VulnCheck, but the SQL patches from Microsoft this month also touch on this vulnerability, so Microsoft included advisory information on the issue in the release. This CVE does not figure into any of our tallies this month. 

There were two Adobe Reader advisories included in the September release, both affecting versions 25.001.20521, 24.001.30235, 20.005.30763 and earlier. 

Moderate  CVE-2025-54255  Violation of Secure Design Principles (CWE-657) 
Critical  CVE-2025-54257  Use After Free (CWE-416) 

 

Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions 

This is a table of the 58 CVEs in the September release affecting Windows Server versions 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.  

CVE  S-08  8r2  S-12  12r2  S-16  S-19  S-22  23h2  S-25 
CVE-2025-49734  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-53796                   
CVE-2025-53797                   
CVE-2025-53798                   
CVE-2025-53799  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■   
CVE-2025-53800  ×  ×  ×  ×  ■  ■  ■  ■   
CVE-2025-53801  ×  ×  ×  ×          × 
CVE-2025-53802  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×       
CVE-2025-53803  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-53804  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-53805  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×       
CVE-2025-53806                   
CVE-2025-53807  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-53808                   
CVE-2025-53809  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×   
CVE-2025-53810                   
CVE-2025-54091  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-54092  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-54093                   
CVE-2025-54094                   
CVE-2025-54095                   
CVE-2025-54096                   
CVE-2025-54097                   
CVE-2025-54098  ×                 
CVE-2025-54099                   
CVE-2025-54101  ×  ×              × 
CVE-2025-54102  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-54103  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×     
CVE-2025-54104                   
CVE-2025-54105  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×     
CVE-2025-54106  ×  ×  ×             
CVE-2025-54107                   
CVE-2025-54108  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×   
CVE-2025-54109                   
CVE-2025-54110                   
CVE-2025-54111  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-54112  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-54113                   
CVE-2025-54114  ×  ×  ×  ×    ×       
CVE-2025-54115  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-54116  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-54894                   
CVE-2025-54895  ×                 
CVE-2025-54911  ×                 
CVE-2025-54912  ×                 
CVE-2025-54913  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-54915                   
CVE-2025-54916                   
CVE-2025-54917                   
CVE-2025-54918  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■ 
CVE-2025-54919  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-55223  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-55224  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ■  ■  ■  ■ 
CVE-2025-55225                   
CVE-2025-55226  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■ 
CVE-2025-55228  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ■  ■  ■ 
CVE-2025-55234                   
CVE-2025-55236  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ■  ■  ■   

 

About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher in Sophos X-Ops. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

