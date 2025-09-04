CIS launches Commercial Cloud MDR, Powered by Sophos, to protect SLTT government organizations

State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations face escalating cyber threats but often lack the scale, budget, or staffing to respond effectively.

To address this gap, the Center for Internet Security (CIS) now offers its commercial cloud–hosted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, backed by Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X, delivering robust, 24/7 endpoint protection tailored specifically for these entities.

Flexible, cloud-based protection built for SLTT needs

CIS MDR deploys directly onto endpoint devices, workstations, servers, and more to detect, respond to, and remediate known (signature-based) and unknown (behavioral) threats. What sets the commercial cloud option apart is its scalable infrastructure hosted by Sophos, designed to meet stringent SLTT operational and compliance needs.

Sophos brings its industry-leading endpoint protection to the core of CIS MDR, delivering a defense-in-depth strategy that stops known and unknown threats. Central to this protection is Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X, a next-generation solution that stops ransomware and other advanced threats at the source through exploit prevention and deep learning–based detection.

Sophos Endpoint stops threats before they can disrupt business by blocking attacks early, whether they come from malicious websites, unsafe applications, or advanced adversary techniques. Sophos helps organizations reduce risk, protect sensitive data, and keep teams focused on what matters most.

With built-in detection and response capabilities, security teams can investigate incidents in real time, quickly neutralize active threats, and prevent repeat attacks. This continuous, prevention-first approach gives analysts the insight, speed, and confidence to stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.

With this layered and adaptive approach to endpoint security, trusted by over 300,000 organizations worldwide, Sophos provides the flexible, scalable, and intelligent protection that makes CIS MDR a critical defense solution for the public sector.

Every commercial cloud deployment includes round-the-clock monitoring by the CIS SOC. Acting as an extension of local IT teams, the SOC filters out false positives, escalates only actionable alerts, and enhances endpoint defenses with threat intelligence, custom analytics, and expert response support. Organizations can also activate the CIS Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT) for forensic analysis and incident handling when needed.

Unified defense, expertly delivered

By combining CIS’ trusted SOC services with Sophos’ proven endpoint technology, the commercial cloud MDR offering brings together operational flexibility, regulatory alignment, and advanced security capabilities to create a powerful, scalable solution for government entities charged with securing sensitive data and public services.

For more information about CIS MDR™, go to https://www.cisecurity.org/services/managed-detection-and-response.