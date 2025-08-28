Defend what matters: Introducing Sophos Endpoint for Legacy Platforms

Legacy operating systems that have reached end-of-support often lack security features and updates that are present in newer systems, making them targets for exploitation by adversaries. However, organizations within industries such as manufacturing and healthcare often need to run endpoints with these operating systems for specialized systems, including machinery and medical devices.

Endpoints in operational technology (OT) environments can be difficult and prohibitively expensive to upgrade or replace, resulting in devices being left unsecured or requiring additional security solutions and mitigations.

Comprehensive protection for legacy Windows and Linux endpoints

Introducing Sophos Endpoint for Legacy Platforms — a solution that provides comprehensive next-gen security for a range of Windows and Linux operating systems beyond the standard end-of-support dates provided by platform vendors.

Simplify deployment and management of endpoint security across all devices

Security solutions that limit support to modern operating systems drive organizations to deploy separate solutions for legacy systems, introducing a management burden on IT and security teams. Sophos provides industry-leading endpoint security for both legacy and modern platforms in Sophos Central — a powerful, cloud-based management platform that unifies all Sophos next-gen security solutions.

Protect critical devices beyond operating system vendor support timeframes

Defer difficult and costly upgrades for specialized systems. Sophos Endpoint for Legacy Platforms enables organizations to protect a range of legacy Windows and Linux operating systems beyond standard end-of-support dates offered by platform vendors.

Legacy systems protected by next-gen technologies

Web, application, and peripheral controls reduce the threat surface and block common attack vectors on legacy and out-of-support devices, while deep learning AI models protect against both known and never-before-seen attacks. CryptoGuard anti-ransomware and anti-exploitation technologies stop threats fast, so resource-stretched IT teams have fewer incidents to investigate and resolve.

Neutralize sophisticated attacks that can’t be stopped by technology alone

Legacy devices are attractive targets for exploitation by adversaries. Sophos’ AI-powered EDR and XDR tools enable organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to suspicious activity across all devices, including legacy platforms. Organizations with limited in-house resources can engage industry-leading Sophos MDR services to monitor and respond to threats across the entire IT environment.

Legacy systems deserve industry-leading security



Don’t risk the security of your legacy devices with inferior solutions. Devices running out of support operating systems are often critical to an organization. That’s why at Sophos, we believe these systems deserve the strongest protection, from a proven, market-leading endpoint security vendor.

Available today!

Sophos Endpoint for Legacy Platforms is available as an optional add-on for customers with a Sophos Endpoint, Sophos XDR, or Sophos MDR subscription.

It’s ideal for:



Organizations with critical systems and devices running on legacy or out-of-support operating systems, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and energy.

Organizations with large endpoint estates that struggle to fully upgrade to newer OS versions before a platform vendor’s end-of-support timeframes.

Organizations who currently use different endpoint security solutions for legacy vs. modern platforms.

To explore how Sophos Endpoint can help secure your legacy systems, speak to an expert today and download the solution brief.