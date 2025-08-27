A Bold New Look for a Bold Future: Sophos’ Reimagined Brand

At Sophos, we envision a world where organizations of any size and means have a clear path to superior cybersecurity outcomes. It guides every decision we make from how we design solutions, to how we empower partners – to how we present ourselves as a brand.

This is why I am so excited to have unveiled Sophos’ refreshed brand design at Black Hat earlier this month – and a new Sophos logo for the first time in twenty years:

When you defend more than 600,000 organizations worldwide, clarity matters. Our new look and feel offers a clean, modern, and energetic representation of the Sophos brand, and the superior outcomes we create for our customers and partners.

A Shield for Today’s Threat Landscape

The new Sophos logo nods to our history, but it’s reimagined with a shield that represents our defense against cyberattacks. Inside that shield lives the dual strength of Sophos: AI-native technology and world-class human expertise. Together, they create unmatched defense that adapts as fast as threats evolve.

Why Change – and Why Now?

Our refreshed brand design is more than a new look — it reflects who we are, what we stand for, and where we’re headed together with our customers and partners.

In the 40 years since Sophos was founded, we’ve seen a remarkable amount of disruption in the cybersecurity landscape – from an evolving threat model to an expanding attack surface, and fast-paced technological and AI innovation on both offense and defense.

Always, Sophos has been at the forefront on a relentless path of innovation. We began as a single product anti-virus provider. Now, we are a global cybersecurity leader trusted by more than 600,000 organizations around the world. Our acquisition of Secureworks earlier this year was a bold step forward—expanding our award-winning technology, intelligence, and services, and strengthening our ability to deliver managed detection and response (MDR), vulnerability management, and identity threat protection at scale.

We’ve earned customer trust. We’ve proven our value. Now, with our refreshed design, we’re speaking with the same boldness and clarity that we bring to our technology and services.

More Than a Look—A Commitment

Cybersecurity should never be a luxury. Yet fewer than 1 in 10,000 organizations have a CISO (or title equivalent). That leaves over 99% of businesses without dedicated security leadership, and as a result, lacking a strong strategy to effectively defeat cyberattacks.

We are committed to closing that gap – and we are uniquely positioned to do so. We meet organizations where they are in their security journey and scale with them as they grow. With our open, AI-native platform, integrated portfolio, and global partner ecosystem, we give every customer—from startups to global enterprises—the same ability to defend, adapt, and build cyber resilience.

Design follows strategy. Our new identity is bold, clean, and confident—just like the future we’re building with our customers and partners.

Together With Our Partners

Our partners are core to our success, and their feedback on the rebrand has been energizing:

“When partners stay the course, a new logo marks not just a rebrand, but an exciting journey ahead.” – Vimesh Avlani, Managing Director, Graftronics

“At first, I caught myself starting at [Sophos’] new logo and design, wondering if something had changed and yes, it definitely has. And I have to say: I love it. It’s fresh, modern, and has this clean, confident look that just fits perfectly with Sophos. Sometimes it’s the subtle design shifts that bring the biggest impact.” – Stoyan Bozov, IT Architect Network & Cybersecurity, Bechtle

Walking the floor at Black Hat, seeing our new brand brought to life, I felt immense pride in what we’ve built—together with our partners—to defend organizations around the globe.

Defeat Cyberattacks – Always

While our look has evolved, our tagline remains the same: Defeat Cyberattacks. It’s not just a line—it’s our promise. At Sophos, no organization fights alone. Together with our partners, platform, and expert teams, we deliver security that disrupts attacks before they disrupt business.

From stopping a ransomware attack at 2 a.m. to helping organizations scale across continents, Sophos is there.

Our rebrand is the outward expression of that commitment. A fresh look. The same relentless focus on superior outcomes. And a bold future with our customers and partners at the center.