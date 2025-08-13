August Patch Tuesday includes blasts from the (recent) past

Microsoft on Tuesday announced 109 patches affecting 16 product families. Eighteen of the addressed issues are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and 31 have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher, including a “perfect” 10.0 affecting Azure. None are known to be under active exploit in the wild, though two Windows issues (CVE-2025-53786 and CVE-2025-53779) are already publicly disclosed.
At patch time, nine CVEs are judged more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below. In addition, eight CVEs included in this month’s set, mostly involving cloud-centric product families such as Azure and 365, are already patched – including the CVSS-10 item mentioned above. We have included information on all eight in Appendix D. Interestingly, two of those were actually patched a full month ago, in the July cycle, but a clerical mix-up left that information out of Microsoft’s July release materials. We include those two in our August count. Advisory information on ten Edge fixes was also included in this month’s release, and can be seen in Appendix D.
We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family. Another appendix covers advisory-style updates and the list of issues discussed in this month’s release materials but mitigated prior to the release, and another provides breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.
By the numbers
- Total CVEs: 109
- Publicly disclosed: 2*
- Exploit detected: 0
- Severity
- Critical: 18
- Important: 90
- Moderate: 1
- Impact
- Elevation of Privilege: 44
- Remote Code Execution: 35
- Information Disclosure: 18
- Spoofing: 7
- Denial of Service: 4
- Tampering: 1
- CVSS Base score 10.0: 1
- CVSS Base score 9.0 or greater: 5
- CVSS Base score 8.0 or greater: 31
* Microsoft’s official release material states that just one vulnerability, CVE-2025-53779, is publicly disclosed by their standards. However, CVE-2025-53786 was publicly demonstrated at Black Hat last week and has been very widely discussed since then, with a CISA Emergency Directive issued. We include it in our tally for completeness.
Figure 1: Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities outpace Remote Code Execution flaws for the second month in a row, but RCE issues account for more Critical-severity patches
Products
- Windows: 65*
- 365: 16**
- Office: 16
- Azure: 7***
- SQL: 6
- Exchange: 5
- Excel: 4
- SharePoint: 4
- Word: 3
- Dynamics 365: 2
- PowerPoint: 1
- Teams: 1
- Visual Studio: 1
- Web Deploy: 1
- Windows Security App: 1
- Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2): 1
* As mentioned, the release information states that two of these were patched with the July release; we include those two in the August counts here and throughout this post.
** Includes two Critical-severity patches for Microsoft 365 Copilot’s Business Chat.
*** The release information notes that four of the Azure vulnerabilities have already been mitigated.
As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. We note, by the way, that CVE names don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.
Figure 2: Windows patches five Critical-severity patches in August, but so do Azure and Office – and 365 has them all beat with six
Notable August updates
In addition to the issues discussed above, a variety of specific items merit attention.
CVE-2025-50165 — Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2025-53766 — GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
It’s a tough month for Windows graphics-related componentry, as these two vulnerabilities weigh in with 9.8 CVSS Base scores. CVE-2025-50165 requires no user interaction, and can be exploited by an uninitialized function pointer being called when decoding a malicious JPEG, which could be embedded in a document, a Web page, or what you will. It affects strictly the newest versions of Windows (Win 11 2H24, Server 2025). Similarly, CVE-2025-53766 could be triggered without user interaction, should an attacker manage to upload documents containing a specially crafted metafile to a web service. (Alternately, they could craft a document containing the metafile, send it to an unwary user, and get them to open it.) Unusually, this CVE affects both Windows and Office.
CVE-2025-49712 — Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
As most Microsoft observers know well, there was plenty to say between the July and August Patch Tuesday releases about SharePoint. This issue, however, seems unrelated to ToolShell, though it’s fairly unpleasant all by itself, allowing any authenticated attacker to execute code over the network with little prior knowledge of the network required.
CVE-2025-53731, CVE-2025-53733, CVE-2025-53740, CVE-2025-53784 – four 365/Office issues
Preview Pane is a vector for all four of these vulnerabilities.
CVE-2025-53774, CVE-2025-53787 — Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
These identically titled information-disclosure vulnerabilities, both Critical-severity, are mentioned in Microsoft’s summary information for August, but the company notes that both have already been mitigated. However, CVE-2025-53787 in particular did not go quietly, and internet commenters had things to say about the future implications of bugs of this nature. (It’s interesting to note that earlier information from Microsoft, as per the WindowsForum post, considered the issue to be Important in severity; the release on Tuesday classified it as Critical.)
CVE-2025-53786 — Microsoft Exchange Server Hybrid Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
As noted above, this Important-severity EoP issue got plenty of attention at Black Hat and from CISA earlier this month. It’s a bug to be taken seriously, and Microsoft states that they believe it’s one of the vulnerabilities more likely to be exploited within the first 30 days post-release. But the story of how this patch arrived at release is an interesting one from a disclosure standpoint. The finder, Dirk-jan Mollema with Outsider Security, worked with Microsoft to sort out the issue prior to his Black Hat presentation. In turn, Microsoft credits his find in their release materials, a sign that the disclosure was well-coordinated. The issue itself relates to an April hotfix for hybrid Exchange deployments.
CVE-2024-53772 — Web Deploy Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Web Deploy, for those not familiar with the tool, is used to deploy Web applications and Web sites to IIS servers. It will likely be familiar to users of Visual Studio.
Figure 3: Remote Code Execution issues continue to lead all other types in 2025’s Patch Tuesday releases, but Elevation of Privilege issues are close behind – 266 to 257, by our count. Meanwhile, Spoofing picks up its first Critical-severity case in August, and the first non-advisory Moderate-severity patch of the year is noted
Sophos protections
|CVE
|Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS
|Sophos XGS Firewall
|CVE-2025-49743
|Exp/2549743-A
|Exp/2549743-A
|CVE-2025-50167
|Exp/2550167-A
|Exp/2550167-A
|CVE-2025-50168
|Exp/2550168-A
|Exp/2550168-A
|CVE-2025-50177
|SID:2311472,2311473
|SID:2311472,2311473
|CVE-2025-53132
|Exp/2553132-A
|Exp/2553132-A
|CVE-2025-53147
|Exp/2553147-A
|Exp/2553147-A
|CVE-2025-53778
|SID:2311491
|SID:2311491
As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.
Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity
This is a list of August patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.
Elevation of Privilege (44 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-24999
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53767
|Azure OpenAI Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53792
|Azure Portal Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47954
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49743
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49758
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49759
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49761
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49762
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50153
|Desktop Windows Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50159
|Remote Access Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) EAP-TLS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50161
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50167
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50168
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50170
|Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50173
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53132
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53133
|Windows PrintWorkflowUserSvc Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53134
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53135
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53137
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53140
|Windows Kernel Transaction Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53141
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53142
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53147
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53149
|Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53151
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53154
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53155
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53718
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53721
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53723
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53724
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53725
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53726
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53727
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53729
|Microsoft Azure File Sync Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53760
|Microsoft SharePoint Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server Hybrid Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53788
|Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows StateRepository API Server file Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Moderate severity
|CVE-2025-53779
|Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Remote Code Execution (35 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-48807
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50165
|Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50176
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50177
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53740
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53766
|GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53784
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48807
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49712
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50160
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50162
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50163
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50164
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50169
|Windows SMB Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53131
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53143
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53144
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53145
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53152
|Desktop Windows Manager Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53720
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53730
|Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53732
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53734
|Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53737
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53738
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53739
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53741
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53759
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53761
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53772
|Web Deploy Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53773
|GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53783
|Microsoft Teams Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Information Disclosure (18 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-53774
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53781
|Azure Virtual Machines Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53787
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53793
|Azure Stack Hub Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-33051
|Microsoft Exchange Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50156
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50157
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50158
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50166
|Windows Distributed Transaction Coordinator (MSDTC) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53136
|NT OS Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53138
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53148
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53153
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53156
|Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53719
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53728
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premises) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53765
|Azure Stack Hub Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Spoofing (7 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49707
|Azure Virtual Machines Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-25006
|Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-25007
|Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49745
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50154
|Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50171
|Remote Desktop Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53769
|Windows Security App Spoofing Vulnerability
Denial of Service (4 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49751
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50172
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53716
|Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53722
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability
Tampering (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-25005
|Microsoft Exchange Server Tampering Vulnerability
Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS
This is a list of the August CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. (No CVE among this month’s patches is known to be already exploited in the wild, so that list doesn’t appear this month.) The list is further arranged by CVE.
|Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days
|CVE-2025-49743
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50167
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50168
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50177
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53132
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53147
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53156
|Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server Hybrid Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
This is a list of August’s CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.
|CVSS Base
|CVSS Temporal
|CVE
|Title
|10.0
|8.7
|CVE-2025-53767
|Azure OpenAI Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|9.8
|8.5
|CVE-2025-50165
|Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|9.8
|8.5
|CVE-2025-53766
|GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|9.1
|7.9
|CVE-2025-50171
|Remote Desktop Spoofing Vulnerability
|9.1
|7.9
|CVE-2025-53792
|Azure Portal Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-24999
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-47954
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49712
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49758
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49759
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-50163
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53131
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53143
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53144
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53145
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53727
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53772
|Web Deploy Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-53740
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-53784
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.2
|7.1
|CVE-2025-53787
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-50177
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-50160
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-50162
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-50164
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-53132
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-53720
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server Hybrid Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Appendix C: Products Affected
This is a list of August’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Certain significant issues for which advisories have been issued are covered in Appendix D, and issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E. All CVE titles are accurate as made available by Microsoft; for further information on why certain products may appear in titles and not product families (or vice versa), please consult Microsoft.
Windows (65 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-50165
|Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50176
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50177
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53766
|GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49743
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49751
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49761
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49762
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50153
|Desktop Windows Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50154
|Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50156
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50157
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50158
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50159
|Remote Access Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) EAP-TLS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50160
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50161
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50162
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50163
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50164
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50166
|Windows Distributed Transaction Coordinator (MSDTC) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50167
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50168
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50169
|Windows SMB Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50170
|Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50171
|Remote Desktop Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50172
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-50173
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53131
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53132
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53133
|Windows PrintWorkflowUserSvc Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53134
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53135
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53136
|NT OS Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53137
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53138
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53140
|Windows Kernel Transaction Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53141
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53142
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53143
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53144
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53145
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53147
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53148
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53149
|Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53151
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53152
|Desktop Windows Manager Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53153
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53154
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53155
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53156
|Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53716
|Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53718
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53719
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53720
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53721
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53722
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53723
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53724
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53725
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53726
|Windows Push Notifications Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows StateRepository API Server file Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Moderate severity
|CVE-2025-53779
|Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
365 (16 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53740
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53774
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53784
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53787
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53730
|Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53734
|Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53737
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53738
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53739
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53741
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53759
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53761
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Office (16 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53740
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53766
|GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53784
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53730
|Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53732
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53734
|Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53737
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53738
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53739
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53741
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53759
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53761
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Azure (7 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49707
|Azure Virtual Machines Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53767
|Azure OpenAI Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53781
|Azure Virtual Machines Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53792
|Azure Portal Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53793
|Azure Stack Hub Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53729
|Microsoft Azure File Sync Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53765
|Azure Stack Hub Information Disclosure Vulnerability
SQL (6 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-24999
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48807
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47954
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49758
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49759
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53727
|Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Exchange (5 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-25005
|Microsoft Exchange Server Tampering Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-25006
|Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-25007
|Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-33051
|Microsoft Exchange Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server Hybrid Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Excel (4 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53737
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53739
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53741
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
SharePoint (4 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49712
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53760
|Microsoft SharePoint Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Word (3 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft Word Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53738
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Dynamics 365 (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49745
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-53728
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premises) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
PowerPoint (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53761
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Teams (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53783
|Microsoft Teams Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Visual Studio (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53773
|GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Web Deploy (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53772
|Web Deploy Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Windows Security App (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53769
|Windows Security App Spoofing Vulnerability
Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-53788
|Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products
There are 10 Edge-related advisories in August’s release, all but two of which originated outside Microsoft.
|CVE-2025-8576
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8576 Use after free in Extensions
|CVE-2025-8577
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8577 Inappropriate implementation in Picture In Picture
|CVE-2025-8578
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8578 Use after free in Cast
|CVE-2025-8579
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8579 Inappropriate implementation in Gemini Live in Chrome
|CVE-2025-8580
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8580 Inappropriate implementation in Filesystems
|CVE-2025-8581
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8581 Inappropriate implementation in Extensions
|CVE-2025-8582
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8582 Insufficient validation of untrusted input in DOM
|CVE-2025-8583
|Chromium: CVE-2025-8583 Inappropriate implementation in Permissions
|CVE-2025-49736
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) for Android Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49755
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) for Android Spoofing Vulnerability
In addition, eight of CVEs appear in this month’s Patch Tuesday information only to assure the public that they have already been mitigated, whether as part of the normal course of cloud business or (in the case of two Windows patches) as part of last month’s patch collection, though they were unnamed in that release. Since this month’s CVSS 10.0 CVE is among those eight, we are listing those here with their CVE, title, impact, severity, and CVSS base score.
|CVE-2025-48807
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|7.5
|CVE-2025-49707
|Azure Virtual Machines Spoofing Vulnerability
|Spoofing
|Critical
|7.9
|CVE-2025-53767
|Azure OpenAI Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|10.0
|CVE-2025-53774
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Information Disclosure
|Critical
|6.5
|CVE-2025-53781
|Azure Virtual Machines Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Information Disclosure
|Critical
|7.7
|CVE-2025-53787
|Microsoft 365 Copilot BizChat Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Information Disclosure
|Critical
|8.2
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows StateRepository API Server file Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|7.8
|CVE-2025-53792
|Azure Portal Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|9.1
There were no Adobe advisories included in the August release.
Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions
This is a table of the 66 CVEs in the August release affecting Windows Server versions 2008 through 2025. CVE-2025-48807 and CVE-2025-53789, the two CVEs that shipped in July but were left out of the official information last month as mentioned above, are included here. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.
|CVE
|S-08
|8r2
|S-12
|12r2
|S-16
|S-19
|S-22
|23h2
|S-25
|CVE-2025-48807
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49743
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49751
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49757
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49761
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49762
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50153
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-50154
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50155
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50156
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50157
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50158
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50159
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50160
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50161
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50162
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50163
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50164
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50165
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-50166
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50167
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50168
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50169
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-50170
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50171
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50172
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50173
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50176
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-50177
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53131
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53132
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53133
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-53134
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53135
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53136
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53137
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53138
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53140
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53141
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53142
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53143
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53144
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53145
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53147
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53148
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53149
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53151
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53152
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-53153
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53154
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53155
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53156
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53716
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53718
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53719
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53720
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53721
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53722
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53723
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53724
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53725
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53726
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53766
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53778
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-53779
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-53789
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■