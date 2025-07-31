Sophos named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response

Sophos is proud to announce that we have been named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™: Managed Detection and Response. This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation, stopping threats cold, and helping customers stay ahead in an ever-changing threat landscape.

Published by Frost & Sullivan, the Frost Radar is an industry benchmark that evaluates vendors on two dimensions: Innovation and Growth. This year’s report recognizes Sophos for its open-platform approach to MDR, unmatched incident response capabilities, and strong market momentum.

Supercharging this momentum is our acquisition of Secureworks and a sharp focus on AI, threat intelligence, and customer-driven innovation.

“Sophos’ acquisition of Secureworks represents one of the most important mergers in the history of MDR.”

— Frost & Sullivan, Frost Radar™: Managed Detection and Response, 2025

What makes Sophos a Leader?

Sophos MDR protects more than 30,000 organizations around the world, from lean IT teams to global enterprises. It’s a fully managed service that pairs powerful detection technologies with a world-class team of threat analysts and incident responders across seven global security operations centers. With 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response across endpoint, network, cloud, and identity layers, Sophos MDR is built to adapt to what you need, regardless of whether you’re looking to fully outsource your SOC or strengthen your internal team with expert support.

There were several key factors that Frost noted which elevated Sophos into the top right of this year’s Radar:

Innovation that drives results

Open-platform visibility : Sophos MDR integrates natively with our own portfolio and with over 350 third-party tools, covering Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more.

: Sophos MDR integrates natively with our own portfolio and with over 350 third-party tools, covering Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more. Unlimited expert-led incident response : Included with the Sophos MDR Complete service tier, this provides peace of mind without caps or hidden fees.

: Included with the Sophos MDR Complete service tier, this provides peace of mind without caps or hidden fees. AI-powered investigations : Our natural language AI assistant streamlines triage, case summaries, and provides recommendations.

: Our natural language AI assistant streamlines triage, case summaries, and provides recommendations. CTEM-aligned services : Built-in capabilities for exposure management, threat intelligence, and proactive risk mitigation.

: Built-in capabilities for exposure management, threat intelligence, and proactive risk mitigation. Secureworks opportunity: The acquisition brings in OT visibility, dark web monitoring, and threat intelligence from the Counter Threat Unit (CTU), all integrated into a unified platform.

Recent enhancements to Sophos MDR have sharpened our edge even further. In May 2025, we introduced expanded response actions for Microsoft 365 attacks, enabling MDR analysts to directly contain and remediate threats inside customer M365 environments. We also launched a strategic partnership with Capsule to help customers lower cyber insurance barriers by demonstrating observable MDR controls. Most recently, in July 2025, we unveiled Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM) as part of Sophos Managed Risk, giving organizations unprecedented visibility into vulnerable assets and misconfigurations inside their environment, and further aligning MDR with proactive security principles like CTEM.

Sophos MDR has also been recognized by those who matter most – our customers.

Sophos was recently named a “Customers’ Choice” vendor in the second Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). G2, a major technology user review platform, also released its Summer 2025 Reports, and Sophos ranks as the No. 1 overall MDR solution.

Looking ahead

Being named a Leader in the Frost Radar™ validates the strength of our strategy, the depth of our capabilities, and the value we deliver to customers, but we won’t stop there.

We are committed to continuing our momentum and building the most intelligent, flexible, and integrated MDR platform on the market. Our goal remains the same: helping customers stay ahead of threats and build resilient, proactive security operations.

To learn more about Sophos’ recognition in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response, read the full report here.