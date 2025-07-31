Sophos Endpoint: Consistently AAA rated – Q2 2025 SE Labs Endpoint Protection Report

SE Labs has published its Q2 2025 Endpoint Protection report, and we’re delighted to share that Sophos Endpoint has once again received AAA ratings in the SE Labs Small Business and Enterprise protection tests.

We’ve consistently received AAA SE Labs test awards for the past three years by detecting and stopping real-world cyberattacks and simulated targeted attacks.

Here are the links to the latest reports: Endpoint Security: Small Business | Endpoint Security: Enterprise

The industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution

Sophos Endpoint, powered by Intercept X, takes a comprehensive, prevention-first approach to security, blocking threats without relying on any single technique. Multiple deep learning AI models secure against known and never-before-seen attacks.

Web, application, and peripheral controls reduce the customer’s threat surface and block common attack vectors. Behavioral analysis, anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, and other advanced technologies stop threats fast before they escalate, so resource-stretched IT teams have fewer incidents to investigate and resolve.

Why testing matters

Reputable third-party testing is a crucial tool that enables organizations to make informed decisions about their technology stacks and security investments. However, as attacks increase in volume and complexity, meaningful results can only be achieved when the tests reflect organizations’ real-world realities.

SE Labs is one of the few security testers in the industry that simulates modern-day attack tools, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) currently used by cybercriminals and pen testers.

Sophos has been participating in their evaluations for many years, consistently receiving top scores in SE Lab’s endpoint security tests in both Enterprise and SMB categories.

SE Labs Awards

This award comes on the heels of winning four awards in this year’s SE LABS ® Awards 2025. The accolades – presented July 2nd in London – validate our commitment to protecting organizations of all sizes by delivering superior cybersecurity outcomes to our customers amid constantly evolving threats.

More accolades for Sophos Endpoint

Consistency is important! When helping an organization choose a security provider, it’s helpful to provide them with multiple viewpoints to help them make an informed decision. To see why customers choose Sophos, visit www.sophos.com/why for a summary of analysts’ views and reports, reputable third-party testing, and the opinions of customers and partners who use our products daily.