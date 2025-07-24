Sophos captures multiple honors at SE Labs Awards 2025

We’re thrilled to announce that Sophos won four awards in this year’s SE LABS ® Awards 2025. The accolades – presented July 2nd in London – validate our commitment to protecting organizations of all sizes by delivering superior cybersecurity outcomes to our customers amid constantly evolving threats.

SE Labs Award for Enterprise Endpoint (Windows)

This award recognizes the most effective and reliable endpoint protection solution for enterprise environments running Microsoft Windows. Recipients have demonstrated superior threat detection, operational stability, and resilience against targeted attacks, verified through SE Labs’ independent testing framework.

SE Labs Award for Small Business Endpoint (Windows)

Tailored for the needs of smaller organizations, this award celebrates endpoint security products that provide strong out-of-the-box protection, ease of management, and robust real-world defense for Windows-based networks, without requiring enterprise-level resources to operate effectively.

SE Labs Award for Small Business Managed Service Provider Solution

With many small businesses relying on external partners to deliver cyber security expertise, this award highlights the top-performing products that are available to MSPs – products that deliver managed endpoint protection with clarity, efficiency, and measurable results. Winners have proven their capability to scale security services and respond rapidly to threats.

SE Labs Award for Small Business Security Innovator

Innovation is critical in an evolving threat landscape. This award recognizes a standout vendor or service provider pushing the boundaries of small business cyber security. Whether through breakthrough technology, creative service models, or agile threat response strategies, this honor is reserved for those reshaping the future of SME security.

The awards are judged based on a combination of continual public testing, private assessments, and feedback from SE Labs’ corporate clients.

“Behind every high performing security product is a team committed to excellence”, says Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO of SE Labs.”We believe that we should celebrate the technologies and teams pushing the boundaries in protection and resilience against cyber attacks. The standard of competition for the top place in each category has been very high this year and all of our winners are to be congratulated.”

Sophos is now the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, supporting more than 28,000 organizations. Sophos Endpoint defends more than 300,000 organizations worldwide against advanced attacks, with an AI-powered prevention-first approach, airtight ransomware protection against local and remote ransomware, adaptive defenses, and other innovative technologies. The solutions are powered by historical and real-time threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, protecting over 600,000 Sophos customers worldwide.

Why testing matters

Reputable third-party testing is an important tool to help organizations make informed decisions about their technology stack and security investments. However, as attacks increase in volume and complexity, meaningful results can only be achieved when the tests reflect organizations’ real-world realities.

SE Labs is one of the few security testers in the industry that simulates modern-day attack tools and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that cybercriminals and penetration testers are currently using.

Sophos has been participating in their evaluations for many years, consistently receiving top scores in SE Labs’ endpoint security tests for enterprise and SMB.

It’s awards season

These awards follow Sophos’s recognition as a Customers’ Choice vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Reports for Endpoint Protection Platforms and Extended Detection and Response. This makes Sophos the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in both reports, highlighting the comprehensive, robust protection of the Sophos platform.

Sophos has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the 16th consecutive time.

When helping an organization choose a security provider, it is helpful to provide them with multiple viewpoints to assist them in forming an opinion. To see why customers choose Sophos, navigate to www.sophos.com/why for a summary of analysts’ views and reports, reputable third-party testing, and the opinions of customers and partners who use our products daily.

About SE Labs

For more than 30 years, SE Labs has been a trusted authority in cybersecurity testing, validating the effectiveness of the products that protect people and businesses online. The company provides impartial, expert insights to both vendors and CISOs, and is relied on by some of the world’s largest brands for its rigorous and unbiased evaluations.