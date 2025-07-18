Sophos announces UAE data center

As part of our ongoing commitment to deliver world-class cybersecurity outcomes, Sophos is excited to announce plans to launch a new data center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the end of 2025.

This strategic investment marks a significant step forward in supporting the UAE’s digital transformation journey — bringing our advanced, AI-powered cloud security solutions even closer to the region’s growing digital ecosystem.

Built for the region. Powered by Sophos.

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure within the UAE, the new data center is designed to bring:

Stronger data sovereignty : Ensures local compliance with national and industry-specific regulations — especially crucial for government, healthcare, and financial sectors

: Ensures local compliance with national and industry-specific regulations — especially crucial for government, healthcare, and financial sectors Faster performance : Lower latency means improved responsiveness across Sophos Central and other cloud-native solutions

: Lower latency means improved responsiveness across Sophos Central and other cloud-native solutions Enterprise-grade resilience: Built to support the stringent requirements of mission-critical and public sector environments

“By bringing local infrastructure to the UAE, we’re delivering on our vision of enabling every organization to achieve superior cybersecurity outcomes,” said Gerard Allison, SVP, EMEA Sales at Sophos. “This expansion is about democratizing access to cutting-edge cybersecurity, powered by AI, automation, and the strength of our partner ecosystem.”

Empowering our partners

The UAE data center will help our regional partners better support their customers by:

Offering in-region hosting to meet data residency and compliance requirements

to meet data residency and compliance requirements Improving service delivery with faster, localized infrastructure

with faster, localized infrastructure Unlocking new opportunities to scale their offerings in an evolving threat landscape

Our proven legacy in the Middle East

15+ years of trust : Serving thousands of organizations — from SMBs to national infrastructure providers

: Serving thousands of organizations — from SMBs to national infrastructure providers Local expertise : Supported by dedicated regional teams and Sophos X-Ops global threat intelligence

: Supported by dedicated regional teams and Sophos X-Ops global threat intelligence Cloud-first, AI-driven: Now with local infrastructure to match the region’s dynamic digital growth

This new UAE investment reaffirms our mission: to defend organizations of all sizes from cyber threats with unmatched expertise, operational resilience, and the industry’s most comprehensive security portfolio.

Unlock 24/7 expert threat response with Sophos MDR

A cyber attack of any type can be costly, meaning a few minutes’ difference in response time could mean thousands of dollars. Sophos’ 2025 State of Ransomware in the United Arab Emirates report found that it cost companies in UAE the equivalent of $1.41M USD on average to recover from a ransomware attack.

Don’t get caught during off-business hours: ensure you’re protected 24/7 with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Sophos MDR is a fully managed service that combines powerful threat detection tools with a dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals to neutralize cyber threats around the clock.

With Sophos MDR, you get:

24/7 monitoring and response across endpoints, networks, cloud, and more

across endpoints, networks, cloud, and more Flexible response options — our team can take direct action, collaborate with yours, or alert you to any threats

— our team can take direct action, collaborate with yours, or alert you to any threats Industry-leading response times, with a global average incident closure of just 38 minutes

Whether you’re looking to reduce risk, meet compliance mandates, or extend your team’s capabilities without adding headcount, Sophos MDR is built to meet you where you are.

Speak with an expert today to explore how MDR can help secure your business and ensure you’re always ready, always protected.