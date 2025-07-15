Sweet 16: Sophos named a Leader (again) in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Sophos is proud to announce that we have been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, marking our 16th consecutive report as a Leader in this category.

Sophos is recognized as a Leader among a total of 15 endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and managed detection and response (MDR) vendors in this Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report. The report provides readers with a comprehensive independent evaluation of the recognized solutions in this space.

In addition to this most-recent recognition, Sophos has also been named a “Customers’ Choice” vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the fourth consecutive year and in the inaugural Voice of the Customer Report for Extended Detection and Response. This makes Sophos the only vendor to be named a “Customers’ Choice” in both reports. We believe this highlights the comprehensive protection, detection and response capabilities delivered by the Sophos platform.

A Magic Quadrant Leader for the 16th consecutive report

Sophos has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) since the inaugural publication for this category in 2007. We believe this continued recognition reflects our dedication to delivering industry-leading protection for our customers and partners, and our sustained ability to keep organizations secure in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats. Achieving this recognition in the hyper-competitive endpoint security market for 16 consecutive reports demonstrates, in our opinion, Sophos’ focus on developing innovative solutions that evolve with the global threat landscape and the adversaries we are fighting every day.

Sophos and Secureworks: Unveiling the future of protection, detection, and response

Sophos completed its acquisition of Secureworks in February 2025, combining two leading and complementary portfolios to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for small, midmarket and enterprise organizations. Secureworks Taegis XDR customers can use Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X to elevate their cyber defenses — at no additional charge — delivering both improved protection and return on investment. We believe the unique combination of Sophos Endpoint’s protection technologies and the powerful detection and response capabilities of our open AI-native XDR platform contributed to Sophos’ continued position as a Leader in this Gartner evaluation.

We have an exciting roadmap planned, with the further convergence of Sophos Central and Taegis XDR coming soon to provide customers with advanced detection and response tools, identity protection, an expanded range of technology integrations, and more.

The integration of Secureworks also adds a new Counter Threat Unit (CTU) to the Sophos X-Ops advanced threat response joint task force, further expanding the rich threat intelligence that informs all customers’ defenses. Backed by Sophos’ advanced security technologies and a broad network of intelligence contacts and partners, the CTU plays a critical role in identifying and tracking threat actors and analyzing anomalous activity, uncovering new attack techniques, threats, and major shifts in the threat landscape.

SecOps innovation and expertise — from our team to yours

​​Sophos’ technology is rooted in our unique prevention-first approach that reduces breaches, adapts defenses in response to an attack, and improves detection and response outcomes. Our commitment to innovation is, we believe, evidenced by our recognition as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation, and includes our continued focus on delivering a superior open AI-native security operations platform. Sophos has been pushing the boundaries of AI-driven cybersecurity for nearly a decade. AI technologies and human cybersecurity expertise work together to stop the broadest range of threats, with deep learning and generative AI capabilities embedded across Sophos products and services.

We extended our range of generative AI features in early 2025 with the new Sophos AI Assistant. Designed in partnership with Sophos’ frontline security analysts, Sophos’ AI-powered tools enable in-house security teams to benefit from real-world workflows and the experience of Sophos MDR experts. The Sophos AI Assistant isn’t just another AI tool — it’s expertise from the team behind the Sophos Managed Detection and Response service, distilled into an intelligent agent.

Sophos is honored to be recognized again as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation. We are committed to continuing to deliver industry-leading products and services that protect organizations from cyber threats, no matter where they are in their security journey.

Read the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report

To learn more about Sophos’ recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, check back on Thursday July 17, 2025 to read the full report.

