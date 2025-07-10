Sophos Central firewall management update

This week, we’re updating Sophos Central firewall management with a couple of important updates, including a new account health check feature and enhanced scalability and performance for partners managing large groups of customers.

The new account health check capability provides a framework that will be expanded over time to perform a variety of helpful assessments across your entire estate. We’re kicking off this new account health check capability with a firewall backup assessment.

Firewall Backup Health Check

This new assessment will review your firewalls under management for backup status and will:

Identify all firewalls in your estate that are not on a backup schedule

Automatically add a backup schedule for those firewalls not already on a schedule

This ensures all your firewalls are backing up regularly to Sophos Central so if you ever need a configuration backup for one of your devices, it’s only a few clicks away.

You will find a new widget for Firewalls under the Dashboards > Account Health Check area…

Scrolling down will show the new firewall backup assessment results, where you can choose to ignore the results, drill down to see which firewalls are missing backups, or fix them all automatically and assign a backup schedule.

You should see this new capability in Sophos Central next time you log in.

As mentioned, we will be adding more health check assessments over time for licensing, firmware, and more.

Scalability and performance enhancements for partners

Overall performance and scalability have been improved for partners managing large numbers of customers. Management should now be much easier for those partners managing thousands of firewall customers thanks to back-end optimizations and UI enhancements.