July Patch Tuesday offers 127 fixes

Microsoft on Tuesday released 127 patches affecting 14 product families. Nine of the addressed issues — four involving Windows, two involving 365 and Office, and one each involving SharePoint, SQL, and Word — are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and 34 have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. None are known to be under active exploit in the wild, though one (CVE-2025-49719, an Important-severity SQL issue allowing information disclosure) is already publicly disclosed.
At patch time, 17 CVEs are judged more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. This does not include the SQL issue mentioned above. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.
In addition to these patches, 12 Adobe Reader fixes, four of them considered to be of Critical severity, are included in the release. Those are listed in Appendix D below. The list of advisories this month has not only three already-patched Edge issues but seven with MITRE-assigned CVEs (usually an indication that the bugs involve products beyond Microsoft’s; in this case, GitK) concerning Visual Studio, plus two Critical-severity CVEs issued by AMD to cover issues in certain of their processors. The fixes for the two AMD information-disclosure issues (CVE-2025-36350, CVE-2025-36357) are addressed by applying a patch to Windows; though we don’t include those in our numbers this month, they appear in Appendix E for the convenience of those dealing with Windows Server updates.
We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family; an appendix covering the advisory-style updates; and a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.
By the numbers
- Total CVEs: 127
- Publicly disclosed: 1
- Exploit detected: 0
- Severity
- Critical: 9
- Important: 118
- Impact
- Elevation of Privilege: 53
- Remote Code Execution: 41
- Information Disclosure: 16
- Security Feature Bypass: 8
- Denial of Service: 5
- Spoofing: 3
- Tampering: 1
- CVSS Base score 9.0 or greater: 1
- CVSS Base score 8.0 or greater: 33
Figure 1: Plenty of elevation of privilege addressed in July’s patch set, but as usual the lion’s share of Critical-severity vulnerabilities allow for remote code execution. Meanwhile, tampering appears on the charts for the first time since February
Products
- Windows: 100
- Office: 13 *
- 365: 12
- SharePoint: 3
- SQL: 3
- Word: 3
- Azure: 2
- Excel: 2
- PowerPoint: 2
- Teams: 2
- Visual Studio: 2 **
- Intune: 1
- Outlook: 1
- PC Manager: 1
* One patch (CVE-2025-49756) addresses an Important-severity Security Feature Bypass in the Office Developer Platform; for the purposes of this recap, we’re simply categorizing it as “Office” without including it in 365’s count.
** Visual Studio also receives the five MITRE-supplied CVEs noted above.
As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. We note, by the way, that CVE names don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.
Figure 2: You eyes do not deceive you – that’s an even 100 patches for Windows this time around
Notable July updates
In addition to the issues discussed above, a variety of specific items merit attention.
CVE-2025-47981 — SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft assigns this RCE flaw in the Extended Negotiation Security Mechanism (NEGOEX) of the Simple and Protected GSS-API Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) a Critical severity, and the CVSS Base score of 9.8 further indicates that this patch is this month’s top priority. (And, to seal the deal, Microsoft assesses this vulnerability to be more likely to undergo active exploit within the next 30 days, so… the clock is ticking.) Some readers may not be familiar with the SPENGO standard, and Microsoft has background information for the curious as well as a potential mitigation, but the main thing to know is that this functionality is enabled by default in all client machines running Windows 10 version 1607 and later. (It also affects all server versions from 2008R2 onward.)
CVE-2025-49711, CVE-2025-49695, CVE-2025-49696, CVE-2025-49697, CVE-2025-49702, CVE-2025-49703, CVE-2025-49699, CVE-2025-49705 (eight CVEs)
The eight patches listed all affect 365 and Office. Three of the eight additionally affect Excel (CVE-2025-49711), Word (CVE-2025-49699), and PowerPoint (CVE-2025-49699, CVE-2025-49705). Unfortunately, all of them affect Mac versions of those product families in addition to Windows (and, in some cases, Android), and none of the Mac patches are available yet. Microsoft recommends that potentially affected users monitor their CVE pages for eventual patch availability.
CVE-2025-49695, CVE-2025-49696, CVE-2025-49697, CVE-2025-49702, CVE-2025-49703 (five CVEs)
The five 365 / Office CVEs in this set include Preview Pane as a vector. (And, to spare you the scrolling, all five are included in the no-Mac-patches-yet group above.
Figure 3: Remote Code Execution still leads the 2025 vulnerability pack, but Elevation of Privilege crosses the 200-patch mark this month
Sophos protections
|CVE
|Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS
|Sophos XGS Firewall
|CVE-2025-47981
|SID:2311290
|SID:2311290
|CVE-2025-47987
|Exp/2547987-A
|Exp/2547987-A
|CVE-2025-48799
|Exp/2548799-A
|Exp/2548799-A
|CVE-2025-49695
|SID:2311298
|SID:2311298
|CVE-2025-49696
|SID:2311295
|SID:2311295
|CVE-2025-49701
|SID:64757
|SID:64757
|CVE-2025-49704
|SID:2311293
|SID:2311293
|CVE-2025-49718
|SID:2311297,2311294
|SID:2311297,2311294
|CVE-2025-49724
|SID:2311299
|SID:2311299
As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.
Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity
This is a list of July patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.
Elevation of Privilege (53 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-21195
|Azure Service Fabric Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47159
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47971
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47972
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47973
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47975
|Windows Simple Search and Discovery Protocol (SSDP) Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47976
|Windows Simple Search and Discovery Protocol (SSDP) Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47982
|Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47985
|Windows Event Tracing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47986
|Universal Print Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47987
|Credential Security Support Provider Protocol (CredSSP) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47991
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47993
|Microsoft PC Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47994
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47996
|Windows MBT Transport Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48000
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48799
|Windows Update Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48803
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48811
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Enclave Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48815
|Windows Simple Search and Discovery Protocol (SSDP) Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48816
|HID Class Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48819
|Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48820
|Windows AppX Deployment Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48821
|Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49659
|Windows Transport Driver Interface (TDI) Translation Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49660
|Windows Event Tracing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49661
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49665
|Workspace Broker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49667
|Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49675
|Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49677
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49678
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49679
|Windows Shell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49682
|Windows Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49685
|Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49686
|Windows TCP/IP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49687
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49689
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49690
|Capability Access Management Service (camsvc) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49693
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49694
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49721
|Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49725
|Windows Notification Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49726
|Windows Notification Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49727
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49730
|Microsoft Windows QoS Scheduler Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49731
|Microsoft Teams Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49732
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49733
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49737
|Microsoft Teams Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49738
|Microsoft PC Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49739
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49744
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Remote Code Execution (41 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-47981
|SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48822
|Windows Hyper-V Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49695
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49696
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49698
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49704
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49717
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49735
|Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47178
|Microsoft Intune Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47988
|Azure Monitor Agent Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47998
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48805
|Microsoft MPEG-2 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48806
|Microsoft MPEG-2 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48817
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48824
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49657
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49663
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49666
|Windows Server Setup and Boot Event Collection Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49668
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49669
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49670
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49672
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49673
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49674
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49676
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49683
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49688
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49691
|Windows Miracast Wireless Display Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49697
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49699
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49700
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49701
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49702
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49703
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49705
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49711
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49714
|Visual Studio Code Python Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49724
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49729
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49742
|Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49753
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Information Disclosure (16 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-47980
|Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26636
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47984
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48002
|Windows Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48808
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48809
|Windows Secure Kernel Mode Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48810
|Windows Secure Kernel Mode Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48812
|Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48823
|Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49658
|Windows Transport Driver Interface (TDI) Translation Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49664
|Windows User-Mode Driver Framework Host Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49671
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49681
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49684
|Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49718
|Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49719
|Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Security Feature Bypass (8 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-48001
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48003
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48800
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48804
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48814
|Remote Desktop Licensing Service Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48818
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49740
|Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49756
|Office Developer Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Denial of Service (5 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47978
|Windows Kerberos Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47999
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49680
|Windows Performance Recorder (WPR) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49716
|Windows Netlogon Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49722
|Windows Print Spooler Denial of Service Vulnerability
Spoofing (3 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-33054
|Remote Desktop Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48802
|Windows SMB Client Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49706
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability
Tampering (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49723
|Windows StateRepository API Server file Tampering Vulnerability
Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS
This is a list of the July CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. (No CVE among this month’s patches is known to be already exploited in the wild, so that list doesn’t appear this month.) The list is further arranged by CVE. Two Office items and one Word item more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days (CVE-2025-49695, CVE-2025-49696, CVE-2025-49698) are exploitable via Preview Pane, and the SPNEGO issue is, as discussed above, vulnerable in its default configuration.
|Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days
|CVE-2025-47978
|Windows Kerberos Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47981
|SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47987
|Credential Security Support Provider Protocol (CredSSP) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48001
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48799
|Windows Update Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48800
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48804
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48818
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49695
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49696
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49701
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49704
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49718
|Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49724
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49727
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49735
|Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49744
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
This is a list of July’s CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.
|CVSS Base
|CVSS Temporal
|CVE
|Title
|9.8
|8.5
|CVE-2025-47981
|SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-47986
|Universal Print Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-47998
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-48817
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-48824
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49657
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49663
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49668
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49669
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49670
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49672
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49673
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49674
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49676
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49687
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49688
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49691
|Windows Miracast Wireless Display Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49701
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49704
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49723
|Windows StateRepository API Server file Tampering Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49724
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49729
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49739
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49740
|Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-49753
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.6
|7.5
|CVE-2025-48822
|Windows Hyper-V Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.5
|7.4
|CVE-2025-49717
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-49695
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-49696
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-49697
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-33054
|Remote Desktop Spoofing Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-49735
|Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-47178
|Microsoft Intune Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-47972
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Appendix C: Products Affected
This is a list of July’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Certain significant issues for which advisories have been issued are covered in Appendix D, and issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E. All CVE titles are accurate as made available by Microsoft; for further information on why certain products may appear in titles and not product families (or vice versa), please consult Microsoft.
Windows (100 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-47980
|Windows Imaging Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47981
|SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) Security Mechanism Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48822
|Windows Hyper-V Discrete Device Assignment (DDA) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49735
|Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26636
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-33054
|Remote Desktop Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47159
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47971
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47972
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47973
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47975
|Windows Simple Search and Discovery Protocol (SSDP) Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47976
|Windows Simple Search and Discovery Protocol (SSDP) Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47978
|Windows Kerberos Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47982
|Windows Storage VSP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47984
|Windows GDI Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47985
|Windows Event Tracing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47986
|Universal Print Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47987
|Credential Security Support Provider Protocol (CredSSP) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47991
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47993
|Microsoft PC Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47996
|Windows MBT Transport Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47998
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47999
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48000
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48001
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48002
|Windows Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48003
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48799
|Windows Update Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48800
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48802
|Windows SMB Client Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48803
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48804
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48805
|Microsoft MPEG-2 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48806
|Microsoft MPEG-2 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48808
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48809
|Windows Secure Kernel Mode Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48810
|Windows Secure Kernel Mode Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48811
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Enclave Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48814
|Remote Desktop Licensing Service Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48815
|Windows Simple Search and Discovery Protocol (SSDP) Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48816
|HID Class Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48817
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48818
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48819
|Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48820
|Windows AppX Deployment Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48821
|Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48823
|Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48824
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49657
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49658
|Windows Transport Driver Interface (TDI) Translation Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49659
|Windows Transport Driver Interface (TDI) Translation Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49660
|Windows Event Tracing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49661
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49663
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49664
|Windows User-Mode Driver Framework Host Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49665
|Workspace Broker Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49666
|Windows Server Setup and Boot Event Collection Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49667
|Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49668
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49669
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49670
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49671
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49672
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49673
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49674
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49675
|Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49676
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49677
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49678
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49679
|Windows Shell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49680
|Windows Performance Recorder (WPR) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49681
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49682
|Windows Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49683
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49684
|Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49685
|Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49686
|Windows TCP/IP Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49687
|Windows Input Method Editor (IME) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49688
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49689
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49690
|Capability Access Management Service (camsvc) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49691
|Windows Miracast Wireless Display Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49693
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49694
|Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49716
|Windows Netlogon Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49721
|Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49722
|Windows Print Spooler Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49723
|Windows StateRepository API Server file Tampering Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49724
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49725
|Windows Notification Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49726
|Windows Notification Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49727
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49729
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49730
|Microsoft Windows QoS Scheduler Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49732
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49733
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49740
|Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49742
|Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49744
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49753
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Office (14 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49695
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49696
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49698
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47994
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48812
|Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49697
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49699
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49700
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49702
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49703
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49705
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49711
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49756
|Office Developer Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Office (12 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49695
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49696
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49698
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47994
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48812
|Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49697
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49699
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49700
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49702
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49703
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49705
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49711
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
SharePoint (3 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49704
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49701
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49706
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability
SQL (3 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49717
|Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49718
|Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49719
|Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Word (3 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-49698
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49699
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49700
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Azure (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-21195
|Azure Service Fabric Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-47988
|Azure Monitor Agent Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Excel (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-48812
|Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49711
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
PowerPoint (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49699
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49705
|Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Teams (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49731
|Microsoft Teams Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49737
|Microsoft Teams Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Visual Studio (2 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49714
|Visual Studio Code Python Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49739
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Intune (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-47178
|Microsoft Intune Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Outlook (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49699
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
PC Manager (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-49738
|Microsoft PC Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products
There are 12 Adobe Reader advisories in July’s release, APSB25-69. Since there is some variety in severity levels once again this month, we’re including that information as well.
|Critical
|CVE-2025-43535
|Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference (‘XXE’) (CWE-611)
|Critical
|CVE-2025-43536
|Incorrect Authorization (CWE-863)
|Critical
|CVE-2025-43537
|Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command (‘OS Command Injection’) (CWE-78)
|Critical
|CVE-2025-43538
|XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection) (CWE-91)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43539
|Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference (‘XXE’) (CWE-611)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43540
|Cross-site Scripting (Stored XSS) (CWE-79)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43541
|Cross-site Scripting (Stored XSS) (CWE-79)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43542
|Cross-site Scripting (Stored XSS) (CWE-79)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43543
|Cross-site Scripting (Stored XSS) (CWE-79)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43544
|Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference (‘XXE’) (CWE-611)
|Important
|CVE-2025-43545
|Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) (CWE-918)
|Moderate
|CVE-2025-43546
|Improper Access Control (CWE-284)
There are 12 additional advisories and informational releases that deserve attention, as well as the latest Servicing Stack updates. The MITRE issues, as mentioned above, are all Visual Studio patches.
|ADV990001
|Latest Servicing Stack Updates
|CVE-2025-6554
|Chromium: CVE-2025-6554 Type Confusion in V8
|CVE-2025-27613
|MITRE: CVE-2025-27613 Gitk Arguments Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27614
|MITRE: CVE-2025-27614 Gitk Arbitrary Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-36350
|AMD: CVE-2024-36350 Transient Scheduler Attack in Store Queue
|CVE-2025-36357
|AMD: CVE-2025-36357 Transient Scheduler Attack in L1 Data Queue
|CVE-2025-46334
|MITRE: CVE-2025-46334 Git Malicious Shell Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-46835
|MITRE: CVE-2025-46835 Git File Overwrite Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48384
|MITRE: CVE-2025-48384 Git Symlink Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48385
|MITRE: CVE-2025-48385 Git Protocol Injection Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-48386
|MITRE: CVE-2025-48386 Git Credential Helper Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49713
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-49741
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions
This is a table of the 101 CVEs in the July release affecting nine Windows Server versions, 2008 through 2025. (The count of Windows CVEs above is 100; that count includes one client-side-only patch and excludes the two CVEs from AMD, which appear here.) The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.
|CVE
|S-08
|8r2
|S-12
|12r2
|S-16
|S-19
|S-22
|23h2
|S-25
|CVE-2025-26636
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-33054
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-36350
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-36357
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47159
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47971
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47972
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47973
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47975
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47976
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47978
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47980
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47981
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47982
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47984
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47985
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47986
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47987
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47991
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47993
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47996
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47998
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-47999
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48000
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48001
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48002
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-48003
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48799
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-48800
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48802
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|×
|CVE-2025-48803
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48804
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48805
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48806
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48808
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48809
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-48810
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-48811
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48814
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48815
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48816
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48817
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48818
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48819
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48820
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48821
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48822
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48823
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-48824
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49657
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49658
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49659
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49660
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49661
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49663
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49664
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49665
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49666
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49667
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49668
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49669
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49670
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49671
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49672
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49673
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49674
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49675
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49676
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49678
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49679
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49680
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49681
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49682
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49683
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49684
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49685
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|×
|CVE-2025-49686
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49687
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49688
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49689
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49690
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49691
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49693
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49694
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49716
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|CVE-2025-49721
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49722
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49723
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49724
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49725
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49726
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49727
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49729
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49730
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49732
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49733
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49735
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49740
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49742
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49744
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-49753
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■