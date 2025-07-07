Strengthening cyber resilience: Introducing Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM) for Sophos Managed Risk

Cyber threats continue to evolve, and organizations must stay ahead by fortifying their defenses.

While external attack surface management (EASM) identifies vulnerabilities that could be exploited from outside the network, many organizations face an internal blind spot: hidden vulnerabilities within their environments.

40% of organizations hit by ransomware in the last year said that they fell victim due to an exposure they weren’t aware of1. To address this challenge, Sophos Managed Risk is expanding its capabilities with Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM).

Why IASM matters

Without visibility into internal vulnerabilities, your organization risks leaving critical gaps in your security posture. Threat actors who gain access to the network often move laterally to exploit internal weaknesses.

The latest release of Sophos Managed Risk introduces unauthenticated internal scanning, which assesses a system from the perspective of an external attacker without user credentials or privileged access. This helps you identify and mitigate high-risk vulnerabilities, such as open ports, exposed services, and misconfigurations that are accessible and potentially exploitable by attackers.

Key features and benefits

Comprehensive vulnerability management: Regular automated scanning to identify weaknesses affecting assets within the network.

Regular automated scanning to identify weaknesses affecting assets within the network. AI-powered prioritization: Intelligently determines which vulnerabilities pose the highest risk and need immediate attention, guiding your team to prioritize their patching and remediation efforts.

Intelligently determines which vulnerabilities pose the highest risk and need immediate attention, guiding your team to prioritize their patching and remediation efforts. Industry-leading technology: Sophos leverages Tenable Nessus scanners to detect vulnerabilities inside the network and determine their severity.

Sophos leverages to detect vulnerabilities inside the network and determine their severity. The Sophos advantage: Unlike vendors that separate EASM and IASM into distinct products, Sophos provides an integrated managed service powered by leading Tenable technology and backed by the world’s leading MDR service.

Available now

The new IASM capabilities are available today for all new and existing Sophos Managed Risk customers, with no changes to licenses or pricing. Customers can immediately benefit from the extended coverage by deploying Tenable Nessus scanners and scheduling automated scans in their Sophos Central console.

Learn more

As the cybersecurity landscape grows more complex, internal visibility is essential to achieve a more resilient security posture. With Sophos Managed Risk, you can now close security gaps affecting internal and external assets and take a proactive approach to vulnerability management. Learn more at Sophos.com/Managed-Risk or speak with a security expert today.

1 Sophos report: The State of Ransomware 2025