Sophos Firewall Recognized as the #1 Overall Firewall Solution by G2 Users

Customers have spoken, and the results are in. G2, a major technology user review platform, has just released their Summer 2025 Reports, where Sophos Firewall was rated the #1 Firewall in the Overall Firewall Grid. This marks the 10th consecutive G2 Seasonal Report where Sophos Firewall is the top-ranked Firewall, dating back to G2’s Spring 2023 Reports.

G2 rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer-review platform. Additionally, Sophos Firewall was rated the #1 firewall in the Enterprise and Mid-Market grids.

What Sophos customers are saying

“The real time communication between endpoint and firewall allows automatic isolation of compromised devices, significantly reducing threat response time.” said a user in the Enterprise segment

“What I like best about Sophos Firewall is its intuitive web interface and deep visibility into network traffic. The Security Heartbeat feature, which integrates with Sophos endpoints, provides real-time health status of connected devices” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“I am absolutely thrilled with the Sophos Firewall! It offers outstanding performance and security that far exceeds my expectations. The user interface is intuitive and easy to use, making management and configuration a breeze” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“The best thing about [Sophos Firewall is that it simply works. It’s been bombproof for us for years and years” said a user in the Small Business segment

“We’ve been using Sophos Firewall for just over 10 years across multiple sites, and it has consistently delivered outstanding performance, visibility, and security. What makes Sophos stand out is its perfect balance of robust protection and user-friendly design” said a user in the Enterprise segment

“Sophos Firewall offers a wide range of security features, including advanced threat protection, web filtering, VPN management. Sophos Firewall is a well-regarded solution for businesses looking for a robust and easy-to-manage security platform” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

Why customers love Sophos Firewall

Customers love that they get much more than a firewall, that allows them to consolidate their cybersecurity products and services with a single vendor and a single management console. This allows them to simplify and save on their cybersecurity: on products, services, licensing, support and management.

They also love that Sophos Firewall gets better and faster with every release. Our latest release introduces a new Network Detection and Response capability that’s a first in the industry and helps detect active threats operating on the network – before they can become a real problem. We’re also improving performance and protection with every release – at no extra cost. Check it out today.