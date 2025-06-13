June Patch Tuesday digs into 67 bugs

Threat Research

June 13, 2025
.Microsoft on Tuesday released 67 patches affecting 12 product families. Ten of the addressed issues, five involving 365 and Office and one involving SharePoint, are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and 17 have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. One, an Important-severity RCE in Windows related to WEBDAV (CVE-2025-33053), is known to be under active exploitation in the wild. An additional Important-severity SMB issue has been publicly disclosed, but is not currently known to be under exploit. 

At patch time, nine additional CVEs are more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation, not including the WEBDAV issue mentioned above. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below. This most certainly includes CVE-2025-33053, in which Sophos itself has taken a particular interest – and, apparently, vice versa. (More on that CVE below.) 

In addition to these patches, ten Adobe Reader fixes, four of them considered to be of Critical severity, are included in the release. Those are listed in Appendix D below. That appendix also contains information on two Edge-related vulnerabilities and a Critical-severity Power Automate issue that was addressed earlier this month, as well as limited information on a Critical-severity bug in Copilot for which an advisory was released the following day (Wednesday). The periodically released Servicing Stack updates are also available.  

We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family; an appendix covering the advisory-style updates; and a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.  

By the numbers

  • Total CVEs: 67
  • Publicly disclosed: 1
  • Exploit detected: 1
  • Severity
    • Critical: 10
    • Important: 57
  • Impact
    • Remote Code Execution: 26
    • Information Disclosure: 17
    • Elevation of Privilege: 13
    • Denial of Service: 6
    • Security Feature Bypass: 3
    • Spoofing: 2
  • CVSS base score 9.0 or greater: 0*
  • CVSS base score 8.0 or later: 18

 * One issue, affecting Power Automate for Desktop but patched by Microsoft on June 5, has been assigned a 9.8 CVSS base score. Since it was mitigated prior to release, we are treating that information as advisory-only and do not include it in this month’s statistics. Likewise, the Copilot advisory released on June 11 has a CVSS base score of 9.3, but does not figure into these tallies or charts.

A bar chart showing the June 2025 patches sorted by impact and color-coded by severity; information present in text

Figure 1: A proportionally heavier-than-usual ten Critical-severity patches were released in June,  though unusually six of those occur in 365, Office, or SharePoint rather than the more customary Windows. (Two Edge updates covered this month are not released with full impact information and thus do not appear in this chart; we are also excluding the Power Automate patch as discussed above) 

Products 

  • Windows: 45*
  • 365: 15
  • Office: 14
  • SharePoint: 5
  • Visual Studio: 2
  • Word: 2
  • .NET: 1
  • Excel: 1
  • Microsoft AutoUpdate for Macintosh: 1
  • Nuance Digital Engagement Platform: 1
  • Outlook: 1
  • PowerPoint: 1

* One Windows SDK patch (CVE-2025-47962) and one patch affecting the Windows Security App component (CVE-2025-47956) are included in the Windows counts for reader convenience, though neither affects specific versions of the client or server platforms.  

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. We note that CVE names don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.

A bar chart showing the June 2025 patches sorted by product family and color-coded by severity; information in article text

Figure 2: Twelve product families figure in May’s Patch Tuesday release; the Nuance medical-product family returns to the charts for a second month, this time addressing a spoofing issue in its Digital Engagement Platform 

Notable June updates 

In addition to the issues discussed above, several specific items merit attention.  

CVE-2025-33053 — Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WebDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

The only patched issue currently known to be under exploit in the wild is an Important-severity flaw in Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning code, which has been underpinning much of the internet since the IE era. That’s the problem; this patch touches the MSHTML, EdgeHTML, and scripting platforms, which are all still supported. This means that those Microsoft customers currently taking Security Only updates need to install the IE Cumulative updates to properly guard against this vulnerability – something here for everyone, in other words. 

The adversaries exploiting that vulnerability apparently found Sophos protections vexing.  Endpoint protection scans new programs before they run—but after launch, scanning drops off. Attackers exploit this by delivering programs with encrypted bodies that evade static scanning and AI models. Once running, the code decrypts itself, loads implants, and executes entirely in memory—never touching disk. 

Sophos counters this with Dynamic Shellcode Protection, which limits how much executable memory a process can allocate. That restriction breaks stealthy in-memory attacks, forcing adversaries to revert to noisier, more detectable techniques like remote injection—where they’re much easier to catch. 

 After that the attackers would have run into several more Sophos layers of blacklist, antimalware signatures, and other defenses — but it’s fascinating to us to see ourselves reflected in an adversary’s code as a particularly tough nut to crack. In any case, we recommend as always that defenders prioritize higher-profile patches such as this one. 

CVE-2025-33073 – Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

It’s not known to be under active exploitation yet, and Microsoft indicates that they think it’s less likely to be exploited within the next 30 days, but this Important-severity EoP is the one June CVE known to have been publicly disclosed so far. The issue comes down to improper access controls, and it affects all supported Windows client and server versions. 

CVE-2025-47166 — Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

After debuting in May, “zcgonvh’s cat Vanilla” makes an immediate return appearance on the finder roster – that’s right, the cat came back the very next Patch Tuesday. 

CVE-2025-32711 — M365 Copilot Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

Finally, one CVE that was not released in the Tuesday collection, but merited the release of an advisory the following day: a Critical-severity, CVSS-base 9.3, information-disclosure error that made it possible for an unauthorized attacker to use command injection to disclose information from the AI tool. The vulnerability was responsibly disclosed to Microsoft and the company stated early Wednesday that the patch is already pushed to customers.  

A bar chart showing cumulative patch totals, sorted by impact and color-coded by severity, for the patches released so far in 2025

Figure 3: As we wrap up the first half of the year, the proportion of Critical-severity RCEs over the past six months is eye-catching 

A bar chart comparing assigned severities during the first halves of 2024 and 2025; highlights covered in text

Figure 4: Comparing first-half totals for 2024 and 2025, we see that the high number of Critical-severity RCEs stands out even more strongly when compared to the year before – 40, compared with just 9 for the first half of the year before. A few other trends stand out as well, including large year-over-year increases in information disclosure CVEs (44 in 1H24, 77 so far in 2025) and denial of service issues (34 in 1H24, 57 so far in 2025) 

Sophos protections 

CVE  Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS  Sophos XGS Firewall 
CVE-2025-32713  Exp/2532713-A  Exp/2532713-A 
CVE-2025-32714  Exp/2532714-A  Exp/2532714-A 
CVE-2025-33053  sid:2311111  sid:2311111 
CVE-2025-33070  sid:2311128  sid:2311128 
CVE-2025-47162  sid:2311145  sid:2311145 
CVE-2025-47164  sid:2311146  sid:2311146 
CVE-2025-47167  sid:231113  sid:231113 

 

CVE-2025-33053 also has an applicable detection of note, Troj/UrlRun-B, in addition to the XSG signature noted above. 

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number. 

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity 

This is a list of June patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.  

Remote Code Execution (25 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-29828  Windows Schannel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32710  Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32717  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33071  Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47162  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47164  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47167  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47172  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47953  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-30399  .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33053  Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33064  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33066  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47163  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47165  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47166  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47168  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47169  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47170  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47171  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47173  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47174  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47175  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47176  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47957  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47959  Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Information Disclosure (17 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-24065  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-24068  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-24069  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32715  Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32719  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32720  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32722  Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33052  Windows DWM Core Library Information Disclosure  Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33055  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33058  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33059  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33060  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33061  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33062  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33063  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33065  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47969  Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

Elevation of Privilege (13 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-33070  Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-32712  Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32713  Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32714  Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32716  Windows Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32718  Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32721  Windows Recovery Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33067  Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33073  Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33075  Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47955  Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47962  Windows SDK Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47968  Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

Denial of Service (6 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-32724  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32725  DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33050  DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33056  Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33057  Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33068  Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32724  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability 

 

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-3052  Cert CC: CVE-2025-3052 InsydeH2O Secure Boot Bypass 
CVE-2025-33069  Windows App Control for Business Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47160  Windows Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 

 

Spoofing (2 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47956  Windows Security App Spoofing Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47977  Nuance Digital Engagement Platform Spoofing Vulnerability 

 

 

Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS 

This is a list of the June CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is further arranged by CVE. The three Office items more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days (CVE-2025-47162, CVE-2025-47164, and CVE-2025-47167) are all exploitable via Preview Pane. 

Exploitation detected 
CVE-2025-33053  Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days 
CVE-2025-32713  Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32714  Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32717  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33070  Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33071  Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47162  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47164  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47167  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47962  Windows SDK Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

This is a list of June’s CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema 

CVSS Base  CVSS Temporal  CVE  Title 
8.8  8.2  CVE-2025-33053  Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-33064  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-33066  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.9  CVE-2025-33073  Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-47163  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-47166  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.8  7.7  CVE-2025-47172  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-32717  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-33067  Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-47162  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-47164  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-47167  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-47953  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.4  7.3  CVE-2025-47957  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.1  7.1  CVE-2025-29828  Windows Schannel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.1  7.1  CVE-2025-32710  Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
8.1  7.1  CVE-2025-33070  Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
8.1  7.1  CVE-2025-33071  Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Appendix C: Products Affected 

This is a list of June’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Certain significant issues for which advisories have been issued are covered in Appendix D, and issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E. All CVE titles are accurate as made available by Microsoft; for further information on why certain products may appear in titles and not product families (or vice versa), please consult Microsoft. 

Windows (45 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-29828  Windows Schannel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32710  Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33070  Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33071  Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-3052  Cert CC: CVE-2025-3052 InsydeH2O Secure Boot Bypass 
CVE-2025-24065  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-24068  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-24069  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32712  Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32713  Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32714  Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32715  Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32716  Windows Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32718  Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32719  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32720  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32721  Windows Recovery Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32722  Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32724  Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-32725  DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33050  DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33052  Windows DWM Core Library Information Disclosure  Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33053  Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33055  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33056  Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33057  Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33058  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33059  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33060  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33061  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33062  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33063  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33064  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33065  Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33066  Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33067  Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33068  Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33069  Windows App Control for Business Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33073  Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-33075  Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47160  Windows Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47955  Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47956  Windows Security App Spoofing Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47962  Windows SDK Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47969  Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 

 

365 (14 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-32717  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47162  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47164  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47167  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47953  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-47165  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47168  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47169  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47170  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47171  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47173  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47174  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47175  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47176  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47957  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Office (14 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-47162  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47164  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47167  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47953  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-47165  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47168  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47169  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47170  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47171  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47173  Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47174  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47175  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47176  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47957  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

SharePoint (5 CVEs) 

Critical severity 
CVE-2025-47172  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
Important severity 
CVE-2025-47163  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47166  Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47168  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47169  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Visual Studio (2 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-30399  .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47959  Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

Word (2 CVEs) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47168  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 
CVE-2025-47169  Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

.NET (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-30399  .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Excel (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47165  Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Microsoft AutoUpdate for Macintosh (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47968  Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

Nuance Digital Engagement Platform (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47977  Nuance Digital Engagement Platform Spoofing Vulnerability 

 

Outlook (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47171  Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

PowerPoint (1 CVE) 

Important severity 
CVE-2025-47175  Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 

 

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products 

There are 10 Adobe Reader advisories in June’s release, APSB25-57. Since there’s some variety in severity levels in this month’s set, we’re including that information as well. 

Critical  CVE-2025-43573  Use After Free (CWE-416) 
Critical  CVE-2025-43574  Use After Free (CWE-416) 
Critical  CVE-2025-43575  Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787) 
Critical  CVE-2025-43576  Use After Free (CWE-416) 
Important  CVE-2025-43550  Use After Free (CWE-416) 
Important  CVE-2025-43577  Use After Free (CWE-416) 
Important  CVE-2025-43578  Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) 
Important  CVE-2025-47112  Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) 
Moderate  CVE-2025-43579  Information Exposure (CWE-200) 
Moderate  CVE-2025-47111  NULL Pointer Dereference (CWE-476) 

 

There are additional Microsoft advisories and informational releases that deserve attention. The Power Automate patch is interesting – a Critical-severity EoP with a CVSS base score of 9.8 – but the patch itself was issued nearly a week ago, and so the information presented below is mainly FYI. In additional, Web elders are hereby reassured that the “Blink” involved in CVE-2025-5068 relates to the Chromium rendering engine, not the erstwhile markup tag best described as Satan’s eyelash. 

ADV990001  Latest Servicing Stack Updates 
CVE-2025-5068  Chromium: CVE-2025-5068 Use after free in Blink 
CVE-2025-5419  Chromium: CVE-2025-5419 Out of bounds read and write in V8 
CVE-2025-47966  Power Automate Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 

 

As noted above, on Wednesday Microsoft released an advisory concerning CVE-2025-32711, “M365 Copilot Information Disclosure Vulnerability,” a Critical-severity information-disclosure bug in Copilot. Though technically not included in Patch Tuesday’s haul, we include acknowledgement of that release as a courtesy to the reader. 

Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions 

This is a table of the CVEs in the June release affecting nine Windows Server versions, 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.  

  2008  2008-R2  2012  2012-R2  2016  2019  2022  2022 23H2  2025 
CVE-2025-24065  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-24068  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-24069  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-29828  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ■  ■   
CVE-2025-3052  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-32710  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■ 
CVE-2025-32712                   
CVE-2025-32713                   
CVE-2025-32714                   
CVE-2025-32715  ×                 
CVE-2025-32716                  × 
CVE-2025-32718  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-32719  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-32720  ×  ×  ×             
CVE-2025-32721  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-32722  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-32724                   
CVE-2025-32725  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33050  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33052  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-33053                   
CVE-2025-33055  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33056                   
CVE-2025-33057                   
CVE-2025-33058  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33059  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33060  ×  ×  ×             
CVE-2025-33061  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33062  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33063  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×         
CVE-2025-33064                   
CVE-2025-33065  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33066                   
CVE-2025-33067  ×  ×  ×  ×           
CVE-2025-33068  ×  ×  ×          ×   
CVE-2025-33069  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×   
CVE-2025-33070  ×  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■   
CVE-2025-33071  ×  ×  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■  ■   
CVE-2025-33073                   
CVE-2025-33075                   
CVE-2025-47160  ×  ×               
CVE-2025-47955                   
CVE-2025-47969  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×  ×   

 

About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher in Sophos X-Ops. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

