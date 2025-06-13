June Patch Tuesday digs into 67 bugs

.Microsoft on Tuesday released 67 patches affecting 12 product families. Ten of the addressed issues, five involving 365 and Office and one involving SharePoint, are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and 17 have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. One, an Important-severity RCE in Windows related to WEBDAV (CVE-2025-33053), is known to be under active exploitation in the wild. An additional Important-severity SMB issue has been publicly disclosed, but is not currently known to be under exploit.

At patch time, nine additional CVEs are more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation, not including the WEBDAV issue mentioned above. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below. This most certainly includes CVE-2025-33053, in which Sophos itself has taken a particular interest – and, apparently, vice versa.

In addition to these patches, ten Adobe Reader fixes, four of them considered to be of Critical severity, are included in the release. Those are listed in Appendix D below. That appendix also contains information on two Edge-related vulnerabilities and a Critical-severity Power Automate issue that was addressed earlier this month, as well as limited information on a Critical-severity bug in Copilot for which an advisory was released the following day (Wednesday). The periodically released Servicing Stack updates are also available.

We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family; an appendix covering the advisory-style updates; and a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.

By the numbers

Total CVEs: 67

Publicly disclosed: 1

Exploit detected: 1

Severity Critical: 10 Important: 57

Impact Remote Code Execution: 26 Information Disclosure: 17 Elevation of Privilege: 13 Denial of Service: 6 Security Feature Bypass: 3 Spoofing: 2

CVSS base score 9.0 or greater: 0*

CVSS base score 8.0 or later: 18

* One issue, affecting Power Automate for Desktop but patched by Microsoft on June 5, has been assigned a 9.8 CVSS base score. Since it was mitigated prior to release, we are treating that information as advisory-only and do not include it in this month’s statistics. Likewise, the Copilot advisory released on June 11 has a CVSS base score of 9.3, but does not figure into these tallies or charts.

Figure 1: A proportionally heavier-than-usual ten Critical-severity patches were released in June, though unusually six of those occur in 365, Office, or SharePoint rather than the more customary Windows. (Two Edge updates covered this month are not released with full impact information and thus do not appear in this chart; we are also excluding the Power Automate patch as discussed above)

Products

Windows: 45*

365: 15

Office: 14

SharePoint: 5

Visual Studio: 2

Word: 2

.NET: 1

Excel: 1

Microsoft AutoUpdate for Macintosh: 1

Nuance Digital Engagement Platform: 1

Outlook: 1

PowerPoint: 1

* One Windows SDK patch (CVE-2025-47962) and one patch affecting the Windows Security App component (CVE-2025-47956) are included in the Windows counts for reader convenience, though neither affects specific versions of the client or server platforms.

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. We note that CVE names don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.

Figure 2: Twelve product families figure in May’s Patch Tuesday release; the Nuance medical-product family returns to the charts for a second month, this time addressing a spoofing issue in its Digital Engagement Platform

Notable June updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, several specific items merit attention.

CVE-2025-33053 — Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WebDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

The only patched issue currently known to be under exploit in the wild is an Important-severity flaw in Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning code, which has been underpinning much of the internet since the IE era. That’s the problem; this patch touches the MSHTML, EdgeHTML, and scripting platforms, which are all still supported. This means that those Microsoft customers currently taking Security Only updates need to install the IE Cumulative updates to properly guard against this vulnerability – something here for everyone, in other words.

The adversaries exploiting that vulnerability apparently found Sophos protections vexing. Endpoint protection scans new programs before they run—but after launch, scanning drops off. Attackers exploit this by delivering programs with encrypted bodies that evade static scanning and AI models. Once running, the code decrypts itself, loads implants, and executes entirely in memory—never touching disk.

Sophos counters this with Dynamic Shellcode Protection, which limits how much executable memory a process can allocate. That restriction breaks stealthy in-memory attacks, forcing adversaries to revert to noisier, more detectable techniques like remote injection—where they’re much easier to catch.

After that the attackers would have run into several more Sophos layers of blacklist, antimalware signatures, and other defenses — but it’s fascinating to us to see ourselves reflected in an adversary’s code as a particularly tough nut to crack. In any case, we recommend as always that defenders prioritize higher-profile patches such as this one.

CVE-2025-33073 – Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

It’s not known to be under active exploitation yet, and Microsoft indicates that they think it’s less likely to be exploited within the next 30 days, but this Important-severity EoP is the one June CVE known to have been publicly disclosed so far. The issue comes down to improper access controls, and it affects all supported Windows client and server versions.

CVE-2025-47166 — Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

After debuting in May, “zcgonvh’s cat Vanilla” makes an immediate return appearance on the finder roster – that’s right, the cat came back the very next Patch Tuesday.

CVE-2025-32711 — M365 Copilot Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Finally, one CVE that was not released in the Tuesday collection, but merited the release of an advisory the following day: a Critical-severity, CVSS-base 9.3, information-disclosure error that made it possible for an unauthorized attacker to use command injection to disclose information from the AI tool. The vulnerability was responsibly disclosed to Microsoft and the company stated early Wednesday that the patch is already pushed to customers.

Figure 3: As we wrap up the first half of the year, the proportion of Critical-severity RCEs over the past six months is eye-catching

Figure 4: Comparing first-half totals for 2024 and 2025, we see that the high number of Critical-severity RCEs stands out even more strongly when compared to the year before – 40, compared with just 9 for the first half of the year before. A few other trends stand out as well, including large year-over-year increases in information disclosure CVEs (44 in 1H24, 77 so far in 2025) and denial of service issues (34 in 1H24, 57 so far in 2025)

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2025-32713 Exp/2532713-A Exp/2532713-A CVE-2025-32714 Exp/2532714-A Exp/2532714-A CVE-2025-33053 sid:2311111 sid:2311111 CVE-2025-33070 sid:2311128 sid:2311128 CVE-2025-47162 sid:2311145 sid:2311145 CVE-2025-47164 sid:2311146 sid:2311146 CVE-2025-47167 sid:231113 sid:231113

CVE-2025-33053 also has an applicable detection of note, Troj/UrlRun-B, in addition to the XSG signature noted above.

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of June patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (25 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-29828 Windows Schannel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-32710 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-32717 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33071 Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47162 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47164 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47167 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47172 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47953 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-30399 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33053 Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33064 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33066 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47163 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47165 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47166 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47168 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47169 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47170 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47171 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47173 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47174 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47175 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47176 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47957 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47959 Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (17 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-24065 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24068 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24069 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32715 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32719 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32720 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32722 Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33052 Windows DWM Core Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33055 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33058 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33059 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33060 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33061 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33062 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33063 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33065 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-47969 Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (13 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-33070 Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-32712 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32713 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32714 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32716 Windows Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32718 Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32721 Windows Recovery Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33067 Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33073 Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33075 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-47955 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-47962 Windows SDK Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-47968 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Denial of Service (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-32724 Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-32725 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33050 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33056 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33057 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33068 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-32724 Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-3052 Cert CC: CVE-2025-3052 InsydeH2O Secure Boot Bypass CVE-2025-33069 Windows App Control for Business Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-47160 Windows Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-47956 Windows Security App Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-47977 Nuance Digital Engagement Platform Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS

This is a list of the June CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is further arranged by CVE. The three Office items more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days (CVE-2025-47162, CVE-2025-47164, and CVE-2025-47167) are all exploitable via Preview Pane.

Exploitation detected CVE-2025-33053 Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2025-32713 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32714 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32717 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33070 Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33071 Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47162 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47164 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47167 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47962 Windows SDK Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

This is a list of June’s CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.

CVSS Base CVSS Temporal CVE Title 8.8 8.2 CVE-2025-33053 Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-33064 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-33066 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.9 CVE-2025-33073 Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-47163 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-47166 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-47172 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-32717 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-33067 Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-47162 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-47164 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-47167 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-47953 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-47957 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-29828 Windows Schannel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-32710 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-33070 Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-33071 Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of June’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Certain significant issues for which advisories have been issued are covered in Appendix D, and issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E. All CVE titles are accurate as made available by Microsoft; for further information on why certain products may appear in titles and not product families (or vice versa), please consult Microsoft.

Windows (45 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-29828 Windows Schannel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-32710 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33070 Windows Netlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33071 Windows KDC Proxy Service (KPSSVC) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-3052 Cert CC: CVE-2025-3052 InsydeH2O Secure Boot Bypass CVE-2025-24065 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24068 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24069 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32712 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32713 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32714 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32715 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32716 Windows Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32718 Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32719 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32720 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32721 Windows Recovery Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-32722 Windows Storage Port Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-32724 Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-32725 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33050 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33052 Windows DWM Core Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33053 Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WEBDAV) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33055 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33056 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33057 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33058 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33059 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33060 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33061 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33062 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33063 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33064 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33065 Windows Storage Management Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-33066 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-33067 Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33068 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-33069 Windows App Control for Business Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-33073 Windows SMB Client Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-33075 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-47160 Windows Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-47955 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-47956 Windows Security App Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-47962 Windows SDK Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-47969 Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

365 (14 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-32717 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47162 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47164 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47167 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47953 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-47165 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47168 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47169 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47170 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47171 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47173 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47174 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47175 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47176 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47957 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Office (14 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-47162 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47164 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47167 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47953 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-47165 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47168 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47169 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47170 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47171 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47173 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47174 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47175 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47176 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47957 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

SharePoint (5 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-47172 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-47163 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47166 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47168 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47169 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Visual Studio (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-30399 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47959 Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Word (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-47168 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-47169 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-30399 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Excel (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-47165 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft AutoUpdate for Macintosh (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-47968 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Nuance Digital Engagement Platform (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-47977 Nuance Digital Engagement Platform Spoofing Vulnerability

Outlook (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-47171 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

PowerPoint (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-47175 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

There are 10 Adobe Reader advisories in June’s release, APSB25-57. Since there’s some variety in severity levels in this month’s set, we’re including that information as well.

Critical CVE-2025-43573 Use After Free (CWE-416) Critical CVE-2025-43574 Use After Free (CWE-416) Critical CVE-2025-43575 Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787) Critical CVE-2025-43576 Use After Free (CWE-416) Important CVE-2025-43550 Use After Free (CWE-416) Important CVE-2025-43577 Use After Free (CWE-416) Important CVE-2025-43578 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) Important CVE-2025-47112 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) Moderate CVE-2025-43579 Information Exposure (CWE-200) Moderate CVE-2025-47111 NULL Pointer Dereference (CWE-476)

There are additional Microsoft advisories and informational releases that deserve attention. The Power Automate patch is interesting – a Critical-severity EoP with a CVSS base score of 9.8 – but the patch itself was issued nearly a week ago, and so the information presented below is mainly FYI. In additional, Web elders are hereby reassured that the “Blink” involved in CVE-2025-5068 relates to the Chromium rendering engine, not the erstwhile markup tag best described as Satan’s eyelash.

ADV990001 Latest Servicing Stack Updates CVE-2025-5068 Chromium: CVE-2025-5068 Use after free in Blink CVE-2025-5419 Chromium: CVE-2025-5419 Out of bounds read and write in V8 CVE-2025-47966 Power Automate Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

As noted above, on Wednesday Microsoft released an advisory concerning CVE-2025-32711, “M365 Copilot Information Disclosure Vulnerability,” a Critical-severity information-disclosure bug in Copilot. Though technically not included in Patch Tuesday’s haul, we include acknowledgement of that release as a courtesy to the reader.

Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions

This is a table of the CVEs in the June release affecting nine Windows Server versions, 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.