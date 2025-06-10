Sophos Emergency Incident Response is now available

Threat actors remain on the offensive, constantly expanding how they infiltrate organizations’ environments and inflict financial, operational, and reputational harm. Turning to a proven incident response provider for emergency services is essential when a threat actor strikes your business.

Sophos and Secureworks have built industry-leading incident response services designed to help customers in their hour of need with a rapid response to cyberattacks.

We are delighted to announce the general availability of Sophos Emergency Incident Response, the first service to combine the strengths of these two robust incident response practices into one converged offering.

Rapid remote and onsite support

When a cyber emergency strikes, there isn’t time to waste. You need quick action by experienced incident response personnel to assess and contain the threat, specialized skills to neutralize and eject the adversary, and an understanding of what happened and how to prevent it moving forward.

Sophos Emergency Incident Response delivers remote and onsite assistance to organizations experiencing a cyberattack or who believe they are a victim of threat actor activity. This service focuses on executing responses throughout all stages of the incident response lifecycle, from initial contact and investigation through iterative forensics and threat analysis, attack surface reduction, remediation activities, improvement recommendations, and detailed post-incident summary.

Fueled by threat intelligence and vast security expertise

Sophos Emergency Incident Response experts provide digital forensics, malware analysis, threat intelligence from the Counter Threat Unit research team – now part of Sophos X-Ops – and threat hunting to find and eliminate threats. We use cross-disciplinary subject matter experts (such as penetration testers and threat researchers) to ensure comprehensive risk mitigation and recovery, as well as fortification against future strikes.

Key features and benefits

Deploy vast expertise: The combined power of the Sophos and Secureworks incident responders – now part of one team – provides you with seasoned and accredited global incident responders experienced in common and uncommon cyber threat scenarios.

The combined power of the Sophos and Secureworks incident responders – now part of one team – provides you with seasoned and accredited global incident responders experienced in common and uncommon cyber threat scenarios. Reduce attack impact: Using our combined experience responding to attacks of all types, Sophos rapidly triages, contains, and neutralizes active threats and ejects adversaries from your environment to prevent additional damage.

Using our combined experience responding to attacks of all types, Sophos rapidly triages, contains, and neutralizes active threats and ejects adversaries from your environment to prevent additional damage. Holistic incident response capabilities: Emergency Incident Response engagements include a range of capabilities and options, including remote and onsite technical support, incident command and advisory leadership, expert ransom negotiations, incident-specific threat intelligence, and threat hunting to dig out hidden details of the attack.

Emergency Incident Response engagements include a range of capabilities and options, including remote and onsite technical support, incident command and advisory leadership, expert ransom negotiations, incident-specific threat intelligence, and threat hunting to dig out hidden details of the attack. Understand the root cause and how to prevent it: You receive a detailed post-incident report that includes a root cause analysis, actions taken by our responders, an enriched summary of threat actor tactics, and recommendations to fortify resiliency, plus an executive summary for non-technical audiences.

Available now

Being able to respond to a cyberattack is critical. Sophos Emergency Incident Response replaces the existing Sophos Rapid Response service and is available now to help. Learn more at Sophos.com/Emergency-Response or contact the Sophos Emergency Incident Response team for immediate assistance.