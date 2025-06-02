Sophos Named a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for both Endpoint Protection Platforms and Extended Detection and Response

Delivering world-class security solutions is our top priority at Sophos. The true measure of our success is the satisfaction and feedback of the customers who rely on our products every day to protect their organizations. We are delighted that our user feedback led Sophos to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Reports for Endpoint Protection Platforms and Extended Detection and Response. This makes Sophos the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in both reports, highlighting the comprehensive, robust protection of the Sophos platform.

In the 2025 Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Sophos received a 4.8/5.0 rating based on 361 reviews, as of 31 Jan 2025. This marks the 4th consecutive time customers have recognized Sophos as a Customers’ Choice vendor in this market.

The 2025 Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response is this category’s inaugural report. Sophos is the highest-rated vendor with a 4.8/5.0 rating and has the most reviews in the report (257 reviews, as of 31 Jan 2025). Additionally, Sophos has the highest rating in all four categories covering specific aspects of the experience with the vendor – customers rated Sophos a 4.9/5.0 in Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, and Deployment Experience, and a 4.8/5.0 in Support Experience (based on 257 reviews as of 31 Jan 2025).

Customer reviews

Here are some examples of what customers had to say about Sophos Endpoint and XDR:

Sophos Endpoint offers robust protection with advanced threat detection leveraging AI and deep learning to identify and block malware, ransomware and other attacks. IT SAP Consultant in the Manufacturing industry, $50M-250M Review link

[Sophos Endpoint] is very mature and offers great protection against light and heavy security attacks on our infrastructure. IT Specialist in the Healthcare and Biotech industry, $500-1B Review link

[Sophos Endpoint] merges technologies such as deep learning, AI, and endpoint detection & response to provide a holistic endpoint security software. IT Associate in the Education industry, <5000 employees Review link

Sophos XDR is a next-generation endpoint protection software that uses a combination of advanced techniques to defend against a wide variety of cyber threats. IT Manager in the Retail industry, $500M-1B Review link

Sophos XDR makes detecting and responding to threats easy. It is AI-equipped and is fast and accurate and we no longer have to worry about endpoint threats. Structural Engineer in the Construction industry, $250M-500M Review link

The [Sophos XDR] platform employs cutting-edge machine learning models to identify and block even zero-day threats and advanced persistent threats that traditional signature-based systems might miss. IT Associate in the Retail industry, $50M-250M Review link

From fast detection to investigating threats and offering amazing threat response, Sophos XDR has it all. Its reliability has kept cyber threats at bay. IT Manager in the IT Services industry, $250M-500M Review link

Sophos XDR is an excellent product. This is not just an analytical tool that is helping us with enhancing our detection and response capabilities as a team but also helping us with day-to-day IT operations. Customer Service & Support Associate in the IT Services industry, $250M-500M Review link



Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 23 May 2025

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Extended Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 23 May 2025