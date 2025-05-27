Threat Research

DragonForce actors target SimpleHelp vulnerabilities to attack MSP, customers

Ransomware actor exploited RMM to access multiple organizations; Sophos EDR blocked encryption on customer’s network
Written by , , ,
May 27, 2025
Security Operations Threat Research dragonforce featured MSP SimpleHelp Sophos MDR Incident Response supply chain compromise

Sophos MDR recently responded to a targeted attack involving a Managed Service Provider (MSP). In this incident, a threat actor gained access to the MSP’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) tool, SimpleHelp, and then used it to deploy DragonForce ransomware across multiple endpoints. The attackers also exfiltrated sensitive data, leveraging a double extortion tactic to pressure victims into paying the ransom.

Sophos MDR has medium confidence the threat actor exploited a chain of vulnerabilities that were released in January 2025:

  • CVE-2024-57727: Multiple path traversal vulnerabilities
  • CVE-2024-57728: Arbitrary file upload vulnerability
  • CVE-2024-57726: Privilege escalation vulnerability

DragonForce

DragonForce ransomware is an advanced and competitive ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) brand that first emerged in mid-2023. As discussed in recent research from Sophos Counter Threat Unit (CTU), DragonForce began efforts in March to rebrand itself as a “cartel” and shift to a distributed affiliate branding model.

Coinciding with this effort to appeal to a wider range of affiliates, DragonForce recently garnered attention in the threat landscape for claiming to “take over” the infrastructure of RansomHub. Reports also suggest that well-known ransomware affiliates, including Scattered Spider (UNC3944) who was formerly a RansomHub affiliate, have been using DragonForce in attacks targeting multiple large retail chains in the UK and the US.

The incident

Sophos MDR was alerted to the incident by detection of a suspicious installation of a SimpleHelp installer file. The installer was pushed via a legitimate SimpleHelp RMM instance, hosted and operated by the MSP for their clients. The attacker also used their access through the MSP’s RMM instance to gather information on multiple customer estates managed by the MSP, including collecting device names and configuration, users, and network connections.

One client of the MSP was enrolled with Sophos MDR and had Sophos XDR endpoint protection deployed. Through a combination of behavioral and malware detection and blocking by Sophos endpoint protection and MDR actions to shut down attacker access to the network, thwarting the ransomware and double extortion attempt on that customer’s network. However, the MSP and clients that were not using Sophos MDR were impacted by both the ransomware and data exfiltration. The MSP engaged Sophos Rapid Response to provide digital forensics and incident response on their environment.

 

 

 

 

 

Bio photo of Anthony Bradshaw
About the Author

Anthony is responsible for the global MDR incident response team at Sophos. He leads a team of highly skilled incident responders who investigate, contain, and neutralize attacks. Anthony has a decade of experience in IT and cybersecurity, and holds multiple industry certifications including GSOM, GCFE, and CySA+.

Bio photo of Hunter Neal
About the Author

Hunter Neal is a Senior Incident Response Lead for Sophos MDR. Prior to joining Sophos, he was a system administrator for Textron Aviation. Hunter's cybersecurity journey began in college, at The Pennsylvania State University, where he holds a Bachelor's degree in both Information Systems and Cybersecurity, as well as a GCFE certification. In his spare time he enjoys Disc Golf, lifting weights, toying with his cars, and video games.

Morgan Demboski, Sophos X-Ops (MDR)
About the Author

Morgan is a Threat Intelligence Analyst for the Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) team, where her focuses include tactical cyber intelligence, data enrichment, and monitoring emerging threats. With a Masters in Intelligence and Security Studies, her areas of interest span beyond the cyber realm to include geopolitics and international security. In past roles, Morgan worked in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) space, where she focused on tracking attack patterns, analyzing command-and-control infrastructure, and threat research reporting.

Sean Gallagher
About the Author

Sean Gallagher is Principal Threat Researcher, Sophos X-Ops. Prior to joining Sophos, he was an information security and technology journalist for over 30 years, including 10 as information security and national security editor for Ars Technica.

