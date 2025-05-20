Sophos Partners with Capsule on New Cyber Insurance Program

Sophos is pleased to announce a new partnership with Capsule, a specialist insurance broker, that facilitates access to cyber insurance coverage for UK organizations deploying Sophos’ cybersecurity solutions via a managed services provider (MSP).

Sophos users enjoy automatic premium reduction, a streamlined application process, comprehensive coverage, and pre-approved use of Sophos incident response services, while Sophos MSPs are better able to support their customers with a trusted cyber insurance solution.

Demand for cyber insurance continues to grow, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) often struggle with lengthy application processes, complex technical requirements, and solutions that are not aligned to their environment. Many turn to their services provider for help, with 99% of MSPs reporting an increase in demand for support and solutions to meet cyber insurance requirements according to Sophos research. In the face of these challenges, Sophos and Capsule have come together to deliver a solution specifically designed to meet the needs of MSPs and their customers.

What the program includes

Capsule’s digital solution engages with insurers to make it easy for Sophos cybersecurity customers to get the coverage they need:

Discounts available for organizations using Sophos products and services, including Sophos MDR.

Simple, straight-forward application process allowing customers to get an indicative quote within minutes.

Indicative pricing shown at the earliest possible stage for maximum transparency.

Comprehensive coverage including financial protection against breaches, crisis support, customer care services.

Pre-approved use of Sophos incident response services in the event of an incident, to get you back to normal quickly.

Together, Capsule and Sophos are proactively working to raise awareness about cyber risks and close the coverage gap. Capsule is Sophos’ trusted UK insurance partner, with a proven history of translating Sophos cyber controls into insurability, better coverage and premium savings.

“Cybersecurity and cyber insurance can no longer operate in silos — they must work together to create measurable risk reduction for businesses,” said Liam Green, co-founder and chief operating officer at Capsule. “This partnership is built on a simple idea: businesses that are proactively reducing their cyber risk exposure should be proactively rewarded by their insurer to reflect that effort. At Capsule, we’ve always believed insurance should feel like an enabler, not a barrier. That means making policies easier to access, more reflective of the protections already in place, and more dependable when it matters most. By combining Sophos’ frontline threat intelligence our own broking expertise, we’re creating a cyber insurance solution that’s practical, joined-up, and built around what clients actually need — confidence, continuity, and a trusted team ready to help when something goes wrong.”

“Sophos is already the cybersecurity provider of choice for MSPs across the UK, offering the most comprehensive portfolio of market-leading cybersecurity solutions on the market,” said Chris Bell, senior vice president, worldwide channels and alliances, Sophos. “With this partnership we are extending the benefits available to customers that use Sophos solutions through an MSP while also making it easier for MSPs to support their customers’ cyber insurance needs. Automatic discounts for the use of Sophos cyber controls, including Sophos managed detection and response (MDR), reward proactive risk reduction while streamlined MSP-friendly support in the event of a cyber incident provide peace of mind while minimizing customer disruption.”

As evidenced by Sophos cyber claim research, MDR is the best way to reduce cyber risk and recover quickly from attacks. Those using MDR claim on average 97.5% less than those on endpoint detection alone. Likewise, nearly half (47%) of MDR users fully recovered from a cyberattack within a week compared to just 18% of those that rely on endpoint protection alone and 27% of those that use EDR/XDR solutions.

Learn more

To learn more about Capsule’s insurance solution, get a quote, and purchase a policy, visit https://capsulecover.com/online/cyber/sophos

To explore Sophos’ recent research into the impact of cyber controls on cyber insurance claims, see Sophos cyber claim research

Read the Sophos MSP Perspectives report for additional insights into the experiences of MSPs relating to both MDR services and cyber insurance

Please note that Sophos is not a licensed insurance producer and does not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products. By providing access to any third-party websites, (a) Sophos is not recommending or endorsing any such third parties, including any insurance producers and carriers, or any products or services offered by such third parties, and (b) any materials or links contained on its website are intended merely to provide information. To the extent you access a third-party website from a Sophos website, please be advised that Sophos does not investigate, monitor, or check any third-party websites, or the content of such websites, for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness, and you are solely responsible for your interactions with such third parties.

Capsule Insurance Services Limited t/a Capsule are an Appointed Representative of James Hallam Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), under Firm Reference Number (FRN) 134435. Capsule’s FRN is 948838. Registered in England and Wales company number: 13340821. Registered office is 48 Belle Vue Terrace, Malvern, England WR14 4QG.