Nineteen Sophos Women Recognized by CRN’s Women of the Channel

For the 14th consecutive year, numerous women from Sophos have been named to CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel. This year we celebrated 19 recognitions across regions, with two inclusions on the Power 100 list. This brings Sophos’ total women recognized by the award over the years to 139, including 30 recognitions on CRN’s Power 100.

“We’re proud to have so many powerful women recognized at Sophos for fueling our channel success,” said Chris Bell, senior vice president of global channel, alliances and corporate development. “Sophos is a channel-first organization, and we have a deep, ongoing commitment to grow with and invest in our partners. That requires an extremely dedicated, diverse and inclusive team to collaborate and drive our innovation, and we have some of the best in the industry. This top recognition of 19 of our women in the channel is proof of that.”

CRN’s Women of the Channel awards is an annual list recognizing women in leadership and executive roles for their accomplishments over the past year, and the far-reaching impact they are having on the technology industry going forward. Honorees must be either an executive in a vendor’s channel organization, a solution provider, a distributor or someone who is prominently involved in the IT channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation. CRN’s Power 100 list recognizes the best of the best working in the IT channel.

Sophos women recognized include Caralyn Stern, Regina Vignone, Molly Brown, Andrea Carter, Nicki Dewhurst, Anna Becker, Stacy Whitley, Christina Nairn, Tara Bresnahan, Daniela` Stolz, Teresa Anania, Denise Pascual, Karen Guarino, Kathleen Grahame, Ketty Alvear, Maria Ardilla, Danielle Gose, Kalisha Bankston, and Lacy Gruen. Caralyn Stern and Regina Vignone were also recognized as Power 100 winners.

To see a full list of CRN 2025 Women of the Channel recipients, visit here.