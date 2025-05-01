Sophos Firewall v21.5: Entra ID SSO for Sophos Connect

Sophos Firewall v21.5 adds a top requested feature: Entra ID single sign-on (SSO) integration with Sophos Connect and the VPN portal.

SSO for Remote Access VPN

Adding single sign-on integration with Sophos Connect and the firewall VPN portal makes remote access VPN easier for end-users, enabling them to use their corporate network credentials with the Sophos Connect client and the firewall VPN portal when working remotely.

It provides cloud-native integration over the industry standard OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect protocols for a seamless experience. It fully supports Entra ID MFA to protect against identity theft and brute force hacks.

Demo Video

Watch this quick demo video for a look at how it works:

Helpful Documentation

Check out the online documentation for full details.

Get Started Today

Start taking advantage of this great new capability in Sophos Firewall v21.5 by participating in the Early Access Program. Simply register for the program, click the link in your email to download the firmware update package, and install it on your Sophos Firewall.