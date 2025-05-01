Sophos-Firewall
Sophos Firewall v21.5: Entra ID SSO for Sophos Connect

How to make the most of the new features in Sophos Firewall v21.5.
May 01, 2025
Sophos Firewall v21.5 adds a top requested feature: Entra ID single sign-on (SSO) integration with Sophos Connect and the VPN portal.

SSO for Remote Access VPN

Adding single sign-on integration with Sophos Connect and the firewall VPN portal makes remote access VPN easier for end-users, enabling them to use their corporate network credentials with the Sophos Connect client and the firewall VPN portal when working remotely.

It provides cloud-native integration over the industry standard OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect protocols for a seamless experience. It fully supports Entra ID MFA to protect against identity theft and brute force hacks.

Demo Video

Watch this quick demo video for a look at how it works:NDR Essentials for Firewall

Helpful Documentation

Check out the online documentation for full details.

Get Started Today

Start taking advantage of this great new capability in Sophos Firewall v21.5 by participating in the Early Access Program. Simply register for the program, click the link in your email to download the firmware update package, and install it on your Sophos Firewall.

About the Author

Chris McCormack is a network security specialist at Sophos where he has been focused on firewall and network protection since joining Sophos in 2008. When not evangelizing Sophos network security products, Chris specializes in providing advice and insight into the latest threats and network protection technologies and strategies.

