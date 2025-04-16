Sophos India Volunteers Bring Color to Local Schools

A group of 40 dedicated team members from Sophos India, Ahmedabad, recently brought colour, creativity, and community spirit to two rural schools through the ‘Paint My School’ volunteering initiative.

This project aims to uplift under-resourced schools by transforming classrooms into vibrant, engaging spaces using colourful, educational murals. Focused on themes of learning and environmental awareness, the volunteers sketched and painted alongside students, creating inspiring artwork that now brightens the school walls.

The initiative not only enhanced the physical learning environment but also strengthened the connection between employees and the local community. It supported two rural government schools that provide free education to children from low-income and marginalised families. The project was carried out in two phases—at Geratpur Primary School in December 2024 and Devadi Primary School in March 2025.

Guided by a professio nal artist and equipped with paints, brushes, and plenty of enthusiasm, Sophos India volunteers transformed the school walls into vibrant works of art – much to the joy of both students and teachers.

At Sophos, initiatives like this reflect who we are—a team built on kindness, collaboration, and a shared commitment to giving back.

Through the Sophos Employee Volunteering Program, every employee is encouraged to contribute up to 40 hours per year to meaningful causes. Want to be part of a company that values community and purpose? Visit our careers website to learn more and explore current opportunities.