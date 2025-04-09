Industrial-strength April Patch Tuesday covers 135 CVEs

Microsoft on Tuesday released 135 patches affecting 19 product families. Ten of the addressed issues, all remote code execution issues, are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and 18 have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. One, an Important-severity elevation of privilege issue touching the Windows Common Log File system driver, is known to be under active exploit in the wild.

At patch time, 11 additional CVEs are more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, sixteen Important-severity Adobe Reader issues affecting ColdFusion are covered in the release. Those are listed in Appendix D below. In a departure from usual procedure, we are including all Edge CVEs in our numbers this month where possible, though those patches were for the most part made available separately from today’s release.

We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family; an appendix covering the advisory-style updates; and a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.

By the numbers

Total CVEs: 135

Publicly disclosed: 0

Exploit detected: 1

Severity Critical: 10 Important: 114 Low: 2 High / Medium / Low: 9 (Edge-related CVEs issued by Chromium; see Appendix C)

Impact Elevation of Privilege: 48 Remote Code Execution: 33 Information Disclosure: 18 Denial of Service: 14 Security Feature Bypass: 9 Spoofing: 4 Unknown: 9 (Edge-related CVEs issued by Chromium; see Appendix C)

CVSS score 9.0 or greater: 0

CVSS base score 8.0 or greater: 18

Figure 1: Elevation of privilege accounts for over a third of all April patches, but all the Critical-severity items are remote code execution. (Please note that nine of the Edge updates covered in this issue are not released with full impact information and follow a different severity schema, and thus do not appear in this chart; please see Appendix C)

Products

Windows: 89

365: 15

Office: 15

Edge: 13

SharePoint: 6

Visual Studio: 5

Azure: 4

Excel: 3

Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) for Mac: 2

Word: 2

Access: 1

ASP.NET: 1

Dynamics 365: 1

OneNote: 1

Outlook for Android: 1

Power Automate for Desktop: 1

SQL Server: 1

System Center: 1

Visual Studio Tools for Applications (VSTA): 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. It should be noted that CVE names in April don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.

Figure 2: Nineteen product families are affected by April’s patches; as noted above, nine of the Edge updates covered in this issue are not released with full impact information and follow a different severity schema, and thus appear here as “unknown” in impact; please see Appendix C

Notable April updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a variety of specific items merit attention.

CVE-2025-26642, CVE-2025-27745, CVE-2025-27747, CVE-2025-27748, CVE-2025-27749, CVE-2025-27750, CVE-2025-27751, CVE-2025-2772, CVE-2025-29791, CVE-2025-29816, CVE-2025-29820, CVE-2025-29822 (12 CVEs) – assorted Office issues

Office takes a heavy patch load this month, and the news is particularly not good for users of Office LTSC for Mac 2021 and 2024. All twelve CVEs listed above are applicable to those versions, but the update isn’t ready yet; affected parties are advised to monitor those CVEs for update availability. Worse, five of the twelve (CVE-2025-27745, CVE-2025-27748, CVE-2025-27749, CVE-2025-27752, CVE-2025-29791) include the Preview Pane as a vector, raising four of them from Important to Critical severity.

CVE-2025-26647 — Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

An Important-severity elevation of privilege issue, this one appears to hinge on the attacker’s ability to compromise a trusted CA (Certificate Authority). If the attacker can do so and then issue a certificate with a specific Subject Key Identifier (SKI) value, they could then use that certificate to connect to the system, ultimately assuming the identity of any account. This one comes with recommended mitigations, including updating of all Windows machines and domain controllers to the patch released today, monitoring audit events to spot any machine or device that escapes that update, and enabling Enforcement Mode once your environment no longer uses certificates issued by authorities not in the NTAuth store. CA compromise is of course a longstanding problem in the ecosystem; with this CVE marked by Microsoft as more likely to be exploited within the next 30 days, it’s worth prioritizing in your estate.

CVE-2025-27743 — Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

An Important-severity elevation-of-privilege issue, this CVE touches a constellation of System Center products (Operations Manager, Service Manager, Orchestrator, Data Protection Manager, Virtual Machine Manager) and affects customers who re-use existing System Center .exe installer files to deploy new instances in their environments. The problem stems from an untrusted search path in System Center, which an attacker could, with authorized access and some facility with DLL hijacking, use to elevate their privileges. Microsoft advises affected users to delete their existing installer setup files (.exe) and then download the latest version of their System Center product (.ZIP).

CVE-2025-29809 — Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Another issue potentially requiring extra care from administrators, this Important-severity security feature bypass requires rollback of a previous policy. To quote Microsoft’s guidance, “The policy described in Guidance for blocking rollback of Virtualization-based Security (VBS) related security updates has been updated to account for the latest changes. If you deployed this policy, then you’ll need to redeploy using the updated policy.”

Also, for any readers who missed the announcement, contrary to previous plans Microsoft is not deprecating driver update synchronization via WSUS (Windows Server Update Services) just yet. Those still relying on the service to do that work (particularly for “disconnected” devices) have a reprieve for now, but should continue planning to move to the cloud-based services Microsoft now prioritizes.

Figure 3: As remote code execution did last month, elevation of privilege issues passed the 100-CVE mark with this month’s Patch Tuesday release

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2025-27482 Exp/2527482-A Exp/2527482-A CVE-2025-29792 Exp/2529792-A Exp/2529792-A CVE-2025-29812 Exp/2529812-A Exp/2529812-A CVE-2025-29812 Exp/2529812-A Exp/2529812-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of April patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (48 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-20570 Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-21191 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-21204 Windows Process Activation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24058 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24060 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24062 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24073 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24074 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26639 Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26640 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26648 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26649 Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26665 Windows upnphost.dll Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26675 Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26679 RPC Endpoint Mapper Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26681 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26687 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26688 Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27467 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27475 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27476 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27478 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27483 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27484 Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27489 Azure Local Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27490 Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27492 Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27727 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27728 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27730 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27731 Microsoft OpenSSH for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27732 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27733 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27739 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27740 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27741 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27743 Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27744 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29792 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29800 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29801 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29802 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29803 Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29804 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29810 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29811 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29812 DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29824 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Remote Code Execution (33 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-26663 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26670 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26686 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27480 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27482 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27491 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27745 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27748 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27749 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27752 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-21205 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-21221 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-21222 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-25000 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26666 Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26668 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26671 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26674 Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27477 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27481 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27487 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27729 Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27746 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27747 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27750 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27751 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29791 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29793 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29794 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29815 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29820 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29823 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (18 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-21197 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-21203 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-25002 Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26628 Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26664 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26667 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26669 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26672 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26676 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27474 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27736 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27738 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27742 NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29805 Outlook for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29808 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29817 Microsoft Power Automate Desktop Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29819 Windows Admin Center in Azure Portal Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29821 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Denial of Service (14 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-21174 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26641 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26651 Windows Local Session Manager (LSM) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26652 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26673 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26680 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26682 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27469 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27470 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27471 Microsoft Streaming Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27473 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27479 Kerberos Key Distribution Proxy Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27485 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27486 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (9 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-26635 Windows Hello Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-26637 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-26678 Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27472 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27735 Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27737 Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29809 Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29816 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29822 Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing (4 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-26644 Windows Hello Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-26647 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-25001 Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-29796 Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS

This is a list of the April CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2025-29824 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2025-26663 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26670 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27472 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27480 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27482 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27727 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29792 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29793 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29794 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29809 Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29812 DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

This is a list of April’s CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.

CVSS Base CVSS Temporal CVE Title 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-21205 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-21221 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-21222 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-25000 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-26669 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-27477 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-27481 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-27740 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-29794 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.6 7.5 CVE-2025-27737 Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-26678 Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-26647 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-26663 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-26670 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-26671 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-27480 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-27482 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.0 7.0 CVE-2025-27487 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of April’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E.

Windows (89 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-26663 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26670 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26686 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27480 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27482 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27491 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-21174 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-21191 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-21197 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-21203 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-21204 Windows Process Activation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-21205 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-21221 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-21222 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24058 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24060 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24062 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24073 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24074 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26635 Windows Hello Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-26637 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-26639 Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26640 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26641 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26644 Windows Hello Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-26647 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26648 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26649 Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26651 Windows Local Session Manager (LSM) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26652 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26664 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26665 Windows upnphost.dll Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26666 Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26667 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26668 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26669 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26671 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26672 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26673 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26674 Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26675 Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26676 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26678 Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-26679 RPC Endpoint Mapper Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26680 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-26681 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26687 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26688 Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27467 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27469 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27470 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27471 Microsoft Streaming Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27472 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27473 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27474 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27475 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27476 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27477 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27478 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27479 Kerberos Key Distribution Proxy Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27481 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27483 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27484 Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27485 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27486 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-27487 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27490 Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27492 Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27727 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27728 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27729 Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27730 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27731 Microsoft OpenSSH for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27732 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27733 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27735 Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27736 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27737 Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-27738 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27739 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27740 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27741 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27742 NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29808 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-29809 Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29810 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29811 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29812 DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29824 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

365 (15 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-27745 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27748 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27749 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27752 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27746 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27747 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27750 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27751 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29791 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29792 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29816 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29820 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29822 Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29823 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Office (15 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-27745 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27748 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27749 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27752 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26687 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27744 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-27746 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27747 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27750 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27751 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29792 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29816 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-29820 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29822 Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Edge (13 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-25000 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29815 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Low severity CVE-2025-25001 Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-29796 Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability Chromium severity schema High severity CVE-2025-3066 Chromium: CVE-2025-3066 Use after free in Navigations Medium severity CVE-2025-3067 Chromium: CVE-2025-3067 Inappropriate implementation in Custom Tabs CVE-2025-3068 Chromium: CVE-2025-3068 Inappropriate implementation in Intents CVE-2025-3069 Chromium: CVE-2025-3069 Inappropriate implementation in Extensions CVE-2025-3070 Chromium: CVE-2025-3070 Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Extensions Low severity CVE-2025-3071 Chromium: CVE-2025-3071 Inappropriate implementation in Navigations CVE-2025-3072 Chromium: CVE-2025-3072 Inappropriate implementation in Custom Tabs CVE-2025-3073 Chromium: CVE-2025-3073 Inappropriate implementation in Autofill CVE-2025-3074 Chromium: CVE-2025-3074 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads

SharePoint (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27746 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27747 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29793 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29794 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29820 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Visual Studio (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-20570 Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26682 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-29802 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29804 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Azure (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-25002 Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-26628 Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-27489 Azure Local Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29819 Windows Admin Center in Azure Portal Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Excel (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27750 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-27751 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft AutoUpdater for Mac (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-29800 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-29801 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Word (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-27747 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-29816 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Access (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

ASP.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-26682 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-29821 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Information Disclosure Vulnerability

OneNote (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-29822 Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Outlook for Android (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-29805 Outlook for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Power Automate Desktop (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-29817 Microsoft Power Automate Desktop Information Disclosure Vulnerability

SQL Server (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-29803 Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

System Center (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-27743 Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

VSTA (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-29803 Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

There are 16 Adobe advisories in this month’s release.

CVE-2025-24446 APSB25-15 Improper Input Validation CVE-2025-24447 APSB25-15 Deserialization of Untrusted Data CVE-2025-30281 APSB25-15 Improper Access Control CVE-2025-30282 APSB25-15 Improper Authentication CVE-2025-30283 APSB25-15 Improper Input Validation CVE-2025-30284 APSB25-15 Deserialization of Untrusted Data CVE-2025-30285 APSB25-15 Deserialization of Untrusted Data CVE-2025-30286 APSB25-15 Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command (‘OS Command Injection’) CVE-2025-30287 APSB25-15 Improper Authentication CVE-2025-30288 APSB25-15 Improper Access Control CVE-2025-30289 APSB25-15 Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command (‘OS Command Injection’) CVE-2025-30290 APSB25-15 Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory (‘Path Traversal’) CVE-2025-30291 APSB25-15 Information Exposure CVE-2025-30292 APSB25-15 Cross-site Scripting (Reflected XSS) CVE-2025-30293 APSB25-15 Improper Input Validation CVE-2025-30294 APSB25-15 Improper Input Validation

Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions

This is a table of the CVEs in the April release affecting nine Windows Server versions, 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft. Please note that CVE-2025-27475 is a client-only Windows issue and thus appears in this chart, but with no server versions marked.

2008 2008-R2 2012 2012-R2 2016 2019 2022 2022 23H2 2025 CVE-2025-21174 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ × ■ CVE-2025-21191 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21197 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21203 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21204 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21205 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21221 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21222 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24058 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24060 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24062 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24073 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24074 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26635 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ × CVE-2025-26637 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26639 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26640 × × × × × ■ × ■ ■ CVE-2025-26641 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26644 × × × × × ■ × × ■ CVE-2025-26647 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26648 × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26649 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26651 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26652 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ × ■ CVE-2025-26663 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26664 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26665 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26666 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26667 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26668 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26669 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26670 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26671 × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26672 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26673 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26674 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26675 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26676 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26678 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26679 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26680 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ × ■ CVE-2025-26681 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26686 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26687 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26688 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27467 × × × × × ■ × ■ ■ CVE-2025-27469 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27470 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ × ■ CVE-2025-27471 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27472 × × ■ ■ × × × × × CVE-2025-27473 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27474 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27475 × × × × × × × × × CVE-2025-27476 × × × × × ■ × ■ ■ CVE-2025-27477 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27478 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27479 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27480 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27481 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27482 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27483 × × × ■ ■ ■ × × × CVE-2025-27484 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27485 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ × ■ CVE-2025-27486 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ × ■ CVE-2025-27487 × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27490 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27491 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27492 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27727 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27728 × × × × × × × × ■ CVE-2025-27729 × × × × × × × × ■ CVE-2025-27730 × × × × × ■ × ■ ■ CVE-2025-27731 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27732 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27733 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ × × × CVE-2025-27735 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27736 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27737 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27738 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27739 × × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27740 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-27741 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ × × × × CVE-2025-27742 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-29808 × × × × × × ■ × × CVE-2025-29809 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-29810 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-29811 × × × × × × × ■ ■ CVE-2025-29812 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-29824 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■