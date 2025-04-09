Industrial-strength April Patch Tuesday covers 135 CVEs

Microsoft on Tuesday released 135 patches affecting 19 product families. Ten of the addressed issues, all remote code execution issues, are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and 18 have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. One, an Important-severity elevation of privilege issue touching the Windows Common Log File system driver, is known to be under active exploit in the wild.
At patch time, 11 additional CVEs are more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. Various of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.
In addition to these patches, sixteen Important-severity Adobe Reader issues affecting ColdFusion are covered in the release. Those are listed in Appendix D below. In a departure from usual procedure, we are including all Edge CVEs in our numbers this month where possible, though those patches were for the most part made available separately from today’s release.
We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family; an appendix covering the advisory-style updates; and a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.
By the numbers
- Total CVEs: 135
- Publicly disclosed: 0
- Exploit detected: 1
- Severity
- Critical: 10
- Important: 114
- Low: 2
- High / Medium / Low: 9 (Edge-related CVEs issued by Chromium; see Appendix C)
- Impact
- Elevation of Privilege: 48
- Remote Code Execution: 33
- Information Disclosure: 18
- Denial of Service: 14
- Security Feature Bypass: 9
- Spoofing: 4
- Unknown: 9 (Edge-related CVEs issued by Chromium; see Appendix C)
- CVSS score 9.0 or greater: 0
- CVSS base score 8.0 or greater: 18
Figure 1: Elevation of privilege accounts for over a third of all April patches, but all the Critical-severity items are remote code execution. (Please note that nine of the Edge updates covered in this issue are not released with full impact information and follow a different severity schema, and thus do not appear in this chart; please see Appendix C)
Products
- Windows: 89
- 365: 15
- Office: 15
- Edge: 13
- SharePoint: 6
- Visual Studio: 5
- Azure: 4
- Excel: 3
- Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) for Mac: 2
- Word: 2
- Access: 1
- ASP.NET: 1
- Dynamics 365: 1
- OneNote: 1
- Outlook for Android: 1
- Power Automate for Desktop: 1
- SQL Server: 1
- System Center: 1
- Visual Studio Tools for Applications (VSTA): 1
As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect. It should be noted that CVE names in April don’t always reflect affected product families closely. In particular, some CVEs names in the Office family may mention products that don’t appear in the list of products affected by the CVE, and vice versa.
Figure 2: Nineteen product families are affected by April’s patches; as noted above, nine of the Edge updates covered in this issue are not released with full impact information and follow a different severity schema, and thus appear here as “unknown” in impact; please see Appendix C
Notable April updates
In addition to the issues discussed above, a variety of specific items merit attention.
CVE-2025-26642, CVE-2025-27745, CVE-2025-27747, CVE-2025-27748, CVE-2025-27749, CVE-2025-27750, CVE-2025-27751, CVE-2025-2772, CVE-2025-29791, CVE-2025-29816, CVE-2025-29820, CVE-2025-29822 (12 CVEs) – assorted Office issues
Office takes a heavy patch load this month, and the news is particularly not good for users of Office LTSC for Mac 2021 and 2024. All twelve CVEs listed above are applicable to those versions, but the update isn’t ready yet; affected parties are advised to monitor those CVEs for update availability. Worse, five of the twelve (CVE-2025-27745, CVE-2025-27748, CVE-2025-27749, CVE-2025-27752, CVE-2025-29791) include the Preview Pane as a vector, raising four of them from Important to Critical severity.
CVE-2025-26647 — Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
An Important-severity elevation of privilege issue, this one appears to hinge on the attacker’s ability to compromise a trusted CA (Certificate Authority). If the attacker can do so and then issue a certificate with a specific Subject Key Identifier (SKI) value, they could then use that certificate to connect to the system, ultimately assuming the identity of any account. This one comes with recommended mitigations, including updating of all Windows machines and domain controllers to the patch released today, monitoring audit events to spot any machine or device that escapes that update, and enabling Enforcement Mode once your environment no longer uses certificates issued by authorities not in the NTAuth store. CA compromise is of course a longstanding problem in the ecosystem; with this CVE marked by Microsoft as more likely to be exploited within the next 30 days, it’s worth prioritizing in your estate.
CVE-2025-27743 — Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
An Important-severity elevation-of-privilege issue, this CVE touches a constellation of System Center products (Operations Manager, Service Manager, Orchestrator, Data Protection Manager, Virtual Machine Manager) and affects customers who re-use existing System Center .exe installer files to deploy new instances in their environments. The problem stems from an untrusted search path in System Center, which an attacker could, with authorized access and some facility with DLL hijacking, use to elevate their privileges. Microsoft advises affected users to delete their existing installer setup files (.exe) and then download the latest version of their System Center product (.ZIP).
CVE-2025-29809 — Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Another issue potentially requiring extra care from administrators, this Important-severity security feature bypass requires rollback of a previous policy. To quote Microsoft’s guidance, “The policy described in Guidance for blocking rollback of Virtualization-based Security (VBS) related security updates has been updated to account for the latest changes. If you deployed this policy, then you’ll need to redeploy using the updated policy.”
Also, for any readers who missed the announcement, contrary to previous plans Microsoft is not deprecating driver update synchronization via WSUS (Windows Server Update Services) just yet. Those still relying on the service to do that work (particularly for “disconnected” devices) have a reprieve for now, but should continue planning to move to the cloud-based services Microsoft now prioritizes.
Figure 3: As remote code execution did last month, elevation of privilege issues passed the 100-CVE mark with this month’s Patch Tuesday release
Sophos protections
|CVE
|Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS
|Sophos XGS Firewall
|CVE-2025-27482
|Exp/2527482-A
|Exp/2527482-A
|CVE-2025-29792
|Exp/2529792-A
|Exp/2529792-A
|CVE-2025-29812
|Exp/2529812-A
|Exp/2529812-A
|CVE-2025-29812
|Exp/2529812-A
|Exp/2529812-A
As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.
Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity
This is a list of April patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.
Elevation of Privilege (48 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-20570
|Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21191
|Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21204
|Windows Process Activation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24058
|Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24060
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24062
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24073
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24074
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26639
|Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26640
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26648
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26649
|Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26665
|Windows upnphost.dll Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26675
|Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26679
|RPC Endpoint Mapper Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26681
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26687
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26688
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27467
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27475
|Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27476
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27478
|Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27483
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27484
|Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27489
|Azure Local Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27490
|Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27492
|Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27727
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27728
|Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27730
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27731
|Microsoft OpenSSH for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27733
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27739
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27740
|Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27741
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27743
|Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27744
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29792
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29800
|Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29801
|Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29802
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29803
|Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29804
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29810
|Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29811
|Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29812
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29824
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Remote Code Execution (33 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-26663
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26670
|Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26686
|Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27482
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27491
|Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27745
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27748
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27749
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27752
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-21205
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21221
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21222
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-25000
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26666
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26668
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26671
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26674
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27477
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27487
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27729
|Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27746
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27747
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27750
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27751
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29791
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29793
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29794
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29815
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29823
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Information Disclosure (18 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-21197
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21203
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-25002
|Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26628
|Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26664
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26667
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26669
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26672
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26676
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27474
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27736
|Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27738
|Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27742
|NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29805
|Outlook for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29808
|Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29817
|Microsoft Power Automate Desktop Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29819
|Windows Admin Center in Azure Portal Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29821
|Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Denial of Service (14 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-21174
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26641
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26651
|Windows Local Session Manager (LSM) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26652
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26673
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26680
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26682
|ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27469
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27470
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27471
|Microsoft Streaming Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27473
|HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27479
|Kerberos Key Distribution Proxy Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27485
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27486
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
Security Feature Bypass (9 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26635
|Windows Hello Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26637
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26678
|Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27472
|Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29809
|Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Spoofing (4 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26644
|Windows Hello Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26647
|Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-25001
|Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29796
|Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability
Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS
This is a list of the April CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is further arranged by CVE.
|Exploitation detected
|CVE-2025-29824
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days
|CVE-2025-26663
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26670
|Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27472
|Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27482
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27727
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29792
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29793
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29794
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29809
|Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29812
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
This is a list of April’s CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.
|CVSS Base
|CVSS Temporal
|CVE
|Title
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-21205
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-21221
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-21222
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-25000
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-26669
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-27477
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-27740
|Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.8
|7.7
|CVE-2025-29794
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.6
|7.5
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|8.4
|7.3
|CVE-2025-26678
|Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-26647
|Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-26663
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-26670
|Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-26671
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.1
|7.1
|CVE-2025-27482
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|8.0
|7.0
|CVE-2025-27487
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Appendix C: Products Affected
This is a list of April’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E.
Windows (89 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-26663
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26670
|Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26686
|Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27482
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27491
|Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-21174
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21191
|Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21197
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21203
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21204
|Windows Process Activation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21205
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21221
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-21222
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24058
|Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24060
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24062
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24073
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-24074
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26635
|Windows Hello Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26637
|BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26639
|Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26640
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26641
|Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26644
|Windows Hello Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26647
|Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26648
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26649
|Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26651
|Windows Local Session Manager (LSM) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26652
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26664
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26665
|Windows upnphost.dll Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26666
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26667
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26668
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26669
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26671
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26672
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26673
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26674
|Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26675
|Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26676
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26678
|Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26679
|RPC Endpoint Mapper Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26680
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26681
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26687
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26688
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27467
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27469
|Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27470
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27471
|Microsoft Streaming Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27472
|Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27473
|HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27474
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27475
|Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27476
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27477
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27478
|Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27479
|Kerberos Key Distribution Proxy Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27483
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27484
|Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27485
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27486
|Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27487
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27490
|Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27492
|Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27727
|Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27728
|Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27729
|Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27730
|Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27731
|Microsoft OpenSSH for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27733
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27736
|Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27738
|Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27739
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27740
|Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27741
|NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27742
|NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29808
|Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29809
|Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29810
|Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29811
|Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29812
|DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29824
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
365 (15 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-27745
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27748
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27749
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27752
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27746
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27747
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27750
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27751
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29791
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29792
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29823
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Office (15 CVEs)
|Critical severity
|CVE-2025-27745
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27748
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27749
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27752
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26687
|Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27744
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27746
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27747
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27750
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27751
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29792
|Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Edge (13 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-25000
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29815
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Low severity
|CVE-2025-25001
|Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29796
|Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability
|Chromium severity schema
|High severity
|CVE-2025-3066
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3066 Use after free in Navigations
|Medium severity
|CVE-2025-3067
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3067 Inappropriate implementation in Custom Tabs
|CVE-2025-3068
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3068 Inappropriate implementation in Intents
|CVE-2025-3069
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3069 Inappropriate implementation in Extensions
|CVE-2025-3070
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3070 Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Extensions
|Low severity
|CVE-2025-3071
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3071 Inappropriate implementation in Navigations
|CVE-2025-3072
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3072 Inappropriate implementation in Custom Tabs
|CVE-2025-3073
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3073 Inappropriate implementation in Autofill
|CVE-2025-3074
|Chromium: CVE-2025-3074 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads
SharePoint (6 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27746
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27747
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29793
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29794
|Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Visual Studio (5 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-20570
|Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26682
|ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29802
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29804
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Azure (4 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-25002
|Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-26628
|Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27489
|Azure Local Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29819
|Windows Admin Center in Azure Portal Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Excel (3 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27750
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-27751
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Microsoft AutoUpdater for Mac (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29800
|Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29801
|Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Word (2 CVEs)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-27747
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Access (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
ASP.NET (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-26682
|ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability
Dynamics 365 (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29821
|Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Information Disclosure Vulnerability
OneNote (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Outlook for Android (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29805
|Outlook for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Power Automate Desktop (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29817
|Microsoft Power Automate Desktop Information Disclosure Vulnerability
SQL Server (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29803
|Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
System Center (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-27743
|Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
VSTA (1 CVE)
|Important severity
|CVE-2025-29803
|Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products
There are 16 Adobe advisories in this month’s release.
|CVE-2025-24446
|APSB25-15
|Improper Input Validation
|CVE-2025-24447
|APSB25-15
|Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|CVE-2025-30281
|APSB25-15
|Improper Access Control
|CVE-2025-30282
|APSB25-15
|Improper Authentication
|CVE-2025-30283
|APSB25-15
|Improper Input Validation
|CVE-2025-30284
|APSB25-15
|Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|CVE-2025-30285
|APSB25-15
|Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|CVE-2025-30286
|APSB25-15
|Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command (‘OS Command Injection’)
|CVE-2025-30287
|APSB25-15
|Improper Authentication
|CVE-2025-30288
|APSB25-15
|Improper Access Control
|CVE-2025-30289
|APSB25-15
|Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command (‘OS Command Injection’)
|CVE-2025-30290
|APSB25-15
|Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory (‘Path Traversal’)
|CVE-2025-30291
|APSB25-15
|Information Exposure
|CVE-2025-30292
|APSB25-15
|Cross-site Scripting (Reflected XSS)
|CVE-2025-30293
|APSB25-15
|Improper Input Validation
|CVE-2025-30294
|APSB25-15
|Improper Input Validation
Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions
This is a table of the CVEs in the April release affecting nine Windows Server versions, 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft. Please note that CVE-2025-27475 is a client-only Windows issue and thus appears in this chart, but with no server versions marked.
|2008
|2008-R2
|2012
|2012-R2
|2016
|2019
|2022
|2022 23H2
|2025
|CVE-2025-21174
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-21191
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-21197
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-21203
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-21204
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-21205
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-21221
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-21222
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-24058
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-24060
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-24062
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-24073
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-24074
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26635
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|×
|CVE-2025-26637
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26639
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26640
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26641
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26644
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-26647
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26648
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26649
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26651
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26652
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-26663
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26664
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26665
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26666
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26667
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26668
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26669
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26670
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26671
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26672
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26673
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26674
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26675
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26676
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26678
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26679
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26680
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-26681
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26686
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26687
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-26688
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27467
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27469
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27470
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-27471
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27472
|×
|×
|■
|■
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-27473
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27474
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27475
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-27476
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27477
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27478
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27479
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27480
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27481
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27482
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27483
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|×
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-27484
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27485
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-27486
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-27487
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27490
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27491
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27492
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27727
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27728
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-27729
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|CVE-2025-27730
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27731
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27732
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27733
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-27735
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27736
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27737
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27738
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27739
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27740
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-27741
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|×
|×
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-27742
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-29808
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|×
|×
|CVE-2025-29809
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-29810
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-29811
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-29812
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|■
|■
|■
|CVE-2025-29824
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■
|■