Sophos ranked #1 overall for Firewall, MDR, and EDR in the G2 Spring 2025 Reports

Customers have spoken, and the results are in. G2, a major technology user review platform, has just released its Spring 2025 Reports, where users rated Sophos as the #1 overall Firewall, MDR, and EDR solution.

Recognizing the power of our platform, Sophos is – once again – the only vendor named a Leader across the G2 Overall Grid® Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Based on user feedback, Sophos was also ranked the #1 solution in 53 individual reports spanning the Antivirus, EDR, Endpoint Protection Suites, XDR, Firewall, and MDR markets.

Managed Detection and Response

In addition to the #1 overall ranking among MDR solutions, Sophos MDR is also rated the top solution in four additional report segments for the category, including the Enterprise and Mid-Market Grids, and earning the Best Results and Best Usability distinctions among Enterprise customers.

We continue to extend Sophos MDR to support the more than 29,000 organizations that use our service. Recent updates include enhanced ability to fortify Microsoft defenses with new Sophos-proprietary detections for Office 365, an expanded ecosystem of turnkey integrations with third-party cybersecurity and IT tools includes a new Backup and Recovery integration category, and new AI-powered workflows to streamline the operational processes and drive better security outcomes for our customers.

Endpoint Detection and Response/Extended Detection and Response

Sophos EDR/XDR was named a Leader across nine different segments in the Spring 2025 Reports, including the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids. The Sophos XDR platform was rated #1 for Best Usability and Best Relationship across all four segments (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business), reinforcing why it is the overall top-rated XDR solution.

Firewall

In addition to being named the #1 Overall Firewall solution, Sophos Firewall was also rated as the #1 firewall solution by Mid-Market and Enterprise users. All four user segments (Overall, Small Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise) named Sophos Firewall a Leader in their respective G2 Grid Reports. For usability, Sophos Firewall is the top-rated solution in the Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-market segments in the Usability Index.

What Sophos customers are saying

“Sophos MDR: 360 degree MDR solution for endpoint security” said a user in the Enterprise segment

“Sophos MDR helps us sleep at night knowing our environment is monitored 24/7” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos Firewall is a robust and user-friendly security solution that provides comprehensive protection through advanced threat detection, deep packet inspection, and synchronized security with other Sophos products” said a Head of IT in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos Firewall automatically identifies and blocks active threats, prevents the lateral movement of attacks, and delivers immediate insights into compromised devices, users and application” said a user in the Small Business segment

“What stands out the most is how effortlessly Sophos Firewall streamlines security tasks, allowing users to focus on protecting their networks without getting bogged down in complex configurations” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“We can rest easy knowing that Sophos Intercept X is continuously guarding our endpoints from ransomware assaults, which are the kind of thing that keep IT administrators up at night” said a SOC Analyst in the Mid-Market segment

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.