Little fires everywhere for March Patch Tuesday

Microsoft on Tuesday released 57 patches affecting 10 product families. Six of the addressed issues are considered by Microsoft to be of Critical severity, and nine have a CVSS base score of 8.0 or higher. Six, all affecting Windows, are under active exploit in the wild. One issue has been publicly disclosed but not yet publicly exploited.

At patch time, 11 additional CVEs are more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. Four of this month’s issues are amenable to direct detection by Sophos products, and we include information on those in the usual table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on Servicing Stack Updates, as well as on the month’s 12 Edge patches, which were released several days earlier. Nine Adobe Reader issues are also covered.

We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability timeline and CVSS Base score, and by product family; an appendix covering the advisory-style updates; and a breakout of the patches affecting the various Windows Server platforms still in support.

By the numbers

Total CVEs: 57

Publicly disclosed: 1

Exploit detected: 6

Severity Critical: 6 Important: 51

Impact Remote code execution: 23 Elevation of privilege: 23 Information disclosure: 4 Security feature bypass: 3 Spoofing: 3 Denial of service: 1

CVSS base score 9.0 or greater: 0

CVSS base score 8.0 or greater: 9

Figure 1: Remote code execution issues and elevation of privilege bugs are equally prevalent this month, but all the critical-severity problems are RCE

Windows: 37

365: 11

Office: 11

Azure: 4

Visual Studio: 4

Excel: 3

Word: 2

.NET: 1

ASP.NET: 1

Access: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect.

Figure 2: Windows as ever accounts for the lion’s share of patches, including a less-common client-only issue (CVE-2025-24994). Note that the 365 and Office tallies are for the same 11 CVEs

Notable March updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a variety of specific items merit attention.

CVE-2025-24057 — Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

A heap-based buffer overflow issue affecting both 365 and Office could allow an unauthorized party to execute code locally – and it works in Preview Pane.

CVE-2025-26645 — Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Rating both a CVSS Base score of 8.8 and a Microsoft designation of Critical severity, this is a relative path traversal issue in RDC. All supported versions of the client and server as well as in Remote Desktop Client for Windows are vulnerable. An attacker controlling a Remote Desktop server could use this to trigger RCE on a vulnerable client when it connects.

CVE-2025-21180 – Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2025-24985 — Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2025-24984 — Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

CVE-2025-24991 – Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

CVE-2025-24992 — Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

CVE-2025-24993 — Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

A tough month for file systems. Fast FAT is closely related to the ancient FAT (File Allocation Table) system and mainly sees duty these days for memory devices, including USB keys, SD cards, and floppies (!). exFAT, the “more modern” version of FAT, was introduced almost two decades ago and freed users from the old 4GB file-size limit; the “ex” means “extended.” For both of those bugs, the attacker would have to trick a user on a vulnerable system into mounting a specially crafted and malicious VHD. Of the four NTFS issues, CVE-2025-24984 requires physical access to the target machine (to plug in a USB). The other three appear to be similar to the VHD issues described above. Three of the NTFS issues and the Fast FAT issue are already under exploit in the wild; the other two are more likely to be so within the next 30 days.

CVE-2024-9157 — Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading Vulnerability

Not much is definitely known yet about this Synaptics-issued CVE, but what we do know indicates it’s potentially unpleasant: The elevation-of-privilege problem exists in Synaptics’ Audio Effects audio-enhancement component, it’s a DLL-loading bug, and Microsoft considers it to be among those more likely to be exploited in the next month. The good news is that the latest builds of Window are, Microsoft assures the world, no longer vulnerable.

Figure 3: With the first quarter of 2025 accounted for, RCE issues have just crossed the 100-CVE mark

Sophos direct protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2025-21247 sid:2310687 sid:2310687 CVE-2025-24066 Exp/2524066-A Exp/2524066-A CVE-2025-24067 Exp/2524067-A Exp/2524067-A CVE-2025-24983 Exp/2524983-A Exp/2524983-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of March patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (23 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-24035 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24045 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24057 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24064 Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24084 Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26645 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-21180 Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24043 WinDbg Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24051 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24056 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24075 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24077 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24078 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24079 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24080 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24081 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24082 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24083 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24985 Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24986 Azure Promptflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24993 Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26629 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26630 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (23 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading Vulnerability CVE-2025-21199 Azure Agent Installer for Backup and Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24044 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24046 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24048 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24049 Azure Command Line Integration (CLI) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24050 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24059 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24066 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24067 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24070 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24072 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24076 Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24983 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24987 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24988 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24994 Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24995 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24998 Visual Studio Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-25003 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-25008 Windows Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26627 Azure Arc Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26631 Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-24055 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24984 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24991 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24992 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-21247 MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-24061 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-26633 Microsoft Management Console Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-24054 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-24071 Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-24996 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability

Denial of Service (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-24997 DirectX Graphics Kernel File Denial of Service Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability and CVSS

This is a list of the March CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2025-24983 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24984 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24985 Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24991 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24993 Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26633 Microsoft Management Console Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading Vulnerability CVE-2025-21180 Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-21247 MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-24035 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24044 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24045 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24061 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-24066 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24067 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24992 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24995 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

This is a list of March CVEs with a Microsoft-assessed CVSS Base score of 8.0 or higher. They are arranged by score and further sorted by CVE. For more information on how CVSS works, please see our series on patch prioritization schema.

CVSS Base CVSS Temporal CVE Title 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-24051 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-24056 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.8 7.7 CVE-2025-26645 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-24049 Azure Command Line Integration (CLI) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-24066 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability 8.4 7.3 CVE-2025-24084 Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-24035 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-24045 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability 8.1 7.1 CVE-2025-24064 Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of March’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family. Issues affecting Windows Server are further sorted in Appendix E.

Windows (37 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-24035 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24045 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24064 Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24084 Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26645 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading Vulnerability CVE-2025-21180 Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-21247 MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-24044 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24046 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24048 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24050 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24051 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24054 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-24055 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24056 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24059 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24061 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2025-24066 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24067 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24071 Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-24072 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24076 Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24983 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24984 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24985 Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24987 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24988 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24991 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24992 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2025-24993 Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24994 Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24995 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24996 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-24997 DirectX Graphics Kernel File Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2025-25008 Windows Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26633 Microsoft Management Console Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

365 (11 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-24057 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-24075 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24077 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24078 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24079 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24080 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24081 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24082 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24083 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26629 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26630 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Office (11 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2025-24057 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2025-24075 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24077 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24078 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24079 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24080 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24081 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24082 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24083 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26629 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26630 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Azure (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-21199 Azure Agent Installer for Backup and Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24049 Azure Command Line Integration (CLI) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24986 Azure Promptflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-26627 Azure Arc Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Visual Studio (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-24070 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-24998 Visual Studio Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-25003 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2025-26631 Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Excel (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-24075 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24081 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24082 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Word (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2025-24078 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2025-24079 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

ASP.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-24070 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-24043 WinDbg Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Access (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2025-26630 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the March Microsoft release. The issues addressed in these CVEs have already been mitigated by Chrome, but were listed in the release in the interests of transparency. Note that CVE-2025-21353 applies specially to Android.

Microsoft information:

CVE / identifier Product Title ADV990001 Latest Servicing Stack Updates CVE-2025-1914 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1914 Out of bounds read in V8 CVE-2025-1915 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1915 Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory in DevTools CVE-2025-1916 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1916 Use after free in Profiles CVE-2025-1917 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1917 Inappropriate Implementation in Browser UI CVE-2025-1918 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1918 Out of bounds read in PDFium CVE-2025-1919 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1919 Out of bounds read in Media CVE-2025-1921 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1921 Inappropriate Implementation in Media Stream CVE-2025-1922 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1922 Inappropriate Implementation in Selection CVE-2025-1923 Edge Chromium: CVE-2025-1923 Inappropriate Implementation in Permission Prompts CVE-2025-26643 Edge Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-25001 Edge Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2025-21353 Edge Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) for Android Spoofing Vulnerability

There are 9 Adobe advisories in this month’s release.

CVE-2025-27158 APSB25-14 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2025-27159 APSB25-14 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2025-27160 APSB25-14 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2025-27161 APSB25-14 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2025-27162 APSB25-14 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2025-27174 APSB25-14 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2025-24431 APSB25-14 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2025-27163 APSB25-14 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2025-27164 APSB25-14 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)

Appendix E: Affected Windows Server versions

This is a table of CVEs in the March release affecting nine Windows Server versions, 2008 through 2025. The table differentiates among major versions of the platform but doesn’t go into deeper detail (eg., Server Core). Critical-severity issues are marked in red; an “x” indicates that the CVE does not apply to that version. Administrators are encouraged to use this appendix as a starting point to ascertain their specific exposure, as each reader’s situation, especially as it concerns products out of mainstream support, will vary. For specific Knowledge Base numbers, please consult Microsoft.

2008 2008-R2 2012 2012-R2 2016 2019 2022 2022 23H2 2025 CVE-2024-9157 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21180 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-21247 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24035 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24044 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24045 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24046 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24048 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24050 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24051 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24054 × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24055 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24056 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24059 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24061 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24064 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24066 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24067 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24071 × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24072 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24076 × × × × × × × ■ ■ CVE-2025-24084 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24983 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ × × × × CVE-2025-24984 × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24985 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24987 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24988 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24991 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24992 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24993 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24994 × × × × × × × × × CVE-2025-24995 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24996 × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-24997 × × × × × × ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-25008 × × × × ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26633 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ CVE-2025-26645 ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■