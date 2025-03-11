Sophos Recognized as Top Employer in British Columbia, Canada

Sophos has once again been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for our commitment to flexibility, family-friendly policies, and employee wellbeing. This award highlights our dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace where employees can thrive and achieve their best potential.

We’re proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the third year in a row! This award reflects our ongoing commitment to helping early-career professionals grow and succeed through:

Comprehensive onboarding, with an online portal, formal plans, and resources to support new hires.

Leadership development programs, including opportunities for future leaders.

Robust learning and development, with in-house training, a buddy program, and coaching for professional growth.

You can read more about Sophos’ inclusion on the Top 100 Employers in British Columbia and Canada’s Top Employers For Young People lists on the Canada’s Top 100 website.