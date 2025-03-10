Fostering Gender Equality: Sophos Celebrates International Women’s Day with Global Initiatives

At Sophos, we join the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD). We are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse culture, recognizing the importance of gender equality, and honoring the inspiring contributions of women, both in the tech industry and beyond.

To support these values, the Sophos Women in Technology (SWiT) Network has organized a series of global events designed to connect, support, and empower our teams while reinforcing the ongoing need for gender inclusivity and equality in the workplace. These initiatives include:

SWiT Personal Leadership Development Program : Our ongoing leadership development program is empowering women around the world to strengthen their leadership skills and build meaningful connections. Participants receive personalized coaching and attend sessions focused on boosting confidence, understanding their strengths, adapting communication styles, influencing key stakeholders, and expanding their networks within Sophos.

Global Virtual Coffee & Connect Sessions : We hosted informal gatherings to provide a relaxed and supportive space for women across our global teams to meet, share experiences, and offer mutual support.

In-Person IWD Celebrations : Across the globe, Sophos teams came together to celebrate IWD. In Germany, Sophos hosted an event where teams could exchange ideas and support one another. In the UK, Sophos organized a breakfast fundraiser for Smart Works, a charity that offers interview clothing, styling advice, and interview coaching to women in need. Employees were encouraged to donate work attire for the cause.

On-Demand Webinar: Employees were invited to participate in a webinar focused on building more inclusive and gender-diverse workplaces. Insights from our Employee Assistance provider explored the impact of gender diversity, championing inclusion beyond gender, creating a culture of inclusive communication, and engaging all employees in inclusion efforts.

Our International Women’s Day celebrations have been organised by our Sophos Women in Technology Network. You can find out more about Sophos’ diversity and inclusion networks on our careers website.