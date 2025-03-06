DNS-Regions
Expanded management regions for Sophos DNS Protection

March 06, 2025
Sophos DNS Protection is now available for Sophos Firewall customers with Sophos Central accounts outside of the standard US and EU regions, adding five new management regions: Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and Canada.

This matches similar regional expansions for other Sophos Central managed products including ZTNA, Sophos Switch, and our AP6 Wireless line. For a full list of Sophos Central products and which regions are supported, see this article.

If you currently manage Sophos Firewalls in one of these regions, you can now easily add Sophos DNS Protection to your account. Your Sophos Firewalls with Xstream Protection include DNS Protection at no extra charge (see below for how to get started).

Note that Sophos DNS Protection already provides a global network of DNS resolver points-of-presence (POPs) and DNS traffic is automatically directed to the nearest location using unicast routing technology to ensure the fastest response. This new release now enables management of DNS Protection from all Sophos Central locations as well.

Get started with Sophos DNS Protection

If you are a Sophos Firewall customer with Xstream Protection and are not already using Sophos DNS Protection, you can get started for free. Check out our online documentation and video resources.

About the Author

Chris McCormack is a network security specialist at Sophos where he has been focused on firewall and network protection since joining Sophos in 2008. When not evangelizing Sophos network security products, Chris specializes in providing advice and insight into the latest threats and network protection technologies and strategies.

