New license expiration alerts help you avoid protection gaps

Juggling daily demands can make it difficult to keep up with the renewal dates on your Sophos subscriptions. To help you avoid any gaps in your protection, we are improving expiration alerts in Sophos Central so you can enjoy seamless protection against the latest threats.

What to expect?

30 days before your renewal date we will begin notifying you of your upcoming license expiration when you log-in to Sophos Central. Expect to see a pop-up message like the image above that shows:

Which license(s) are due for renewal

The license expiry date(s)

Select “View licenses” to go to the “Licensing” page where you can apply a new license key, access your partner’s contact details, find additional contact information, or dismiss the notification for that log-in session. The messages will stop displaying once you renew your license.

If you do not renew your license before it expires, the alerts will let you know that you do not have an active subscription and that access to your products and services will be restricted after a period of time. Should you have no active Sophos licenses, access to your Sophos Central account will be restricted as well.

Is there anything else I should know?

The new license expiry notifications:

Are only available in Central Admin

Do not apply to free trials

apply to free trials Do not change the behavior of Sophos products when licenses expire i.e., they are notification only. Details on individual product behaviors can be found within the Licensing Guide

Resources