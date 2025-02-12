Turbocharge your network with our new 10-gigabit switch

With the explosion of cloud computing, video streaming, AI, and other data-hungry technologies, traditional gigabit Ethernet (GE) networks are struggling to keep up. Bottlenecks and latency issues are hampering application performance and the overall user experience.

The newest addition to the Sophos Switch portfolio, CS1010-8FP, provides a cost-effective way to support the high-speed, low-latency requirements of modern networks and applications, such as:

High-definition media streaming

Large file content transfer, e.g., Computer-Aided Design (CAD), video editing

Server-to-server and server-to-NAS data backups

Communication with 10-gigabit servers

Linking multiple 1-gigabit switches for improved performance

Higher-speed LAN to reap the potential of high-speed internet, e.g., Fiber to the premises

Product highlights

For a brief overview of the new model, watch this video:

The CS1010-8FP offers eight 10-gigabit PoE-capable ports (PoE++/802.3bt) and four SFP+ interfaces. The 410W Power over Ethernet budget is sufficient to power up to six 60W devices or eight PoE++ devices with slightly lower power consumption, such as our AP6 840E access points

CS1010-8FP connectivity

8 x 1/2.5/5/10 GE multi-gigabit copper ports

4 x 1/10G SFP+ fiber ports

410W PoE budget Ports 1-8 (max. 60W per port) 802.3bt/PoE++



10 GE is fully compatible with earlier Ethernet standards, making it easy to integrate into existing networks (provided the required Cat6 cables are used).

Sophos multi-gig connectivity across your firewalls, access points, and switches gives you a future-proof solution to avoid network bottlenecks and the necessary throughput to handle evolving connectivity requirements. This allows you to scale your operations and seamlessly support emerging technologies, keeping your employees productive, and your business agile.

Find out more at Sophos.com/Switch.