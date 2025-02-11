Sophos AI Assistant: Accelerating security operations with GenAI

In 2024, we introduced Generative AI features in the Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, empowering security analysts to operate confidently and make smart decisions fast.

Today, we are excited to extend these capabilities with the launch of the Sophos AI Assistant.

Crafted by experts, created for everyone

Designed and developed by Sophos experts for your in-house team, the Sophos AI Assistant guides security professionals of all skill levels through each stage of a case investigation, maximizing efficiency to identify and neutralize threats fast.

Feature video: Introducing the Sophos AI Assistant

The Sophos AI Assistant makes it easy for all users — from IT generalists to Tier 3 SOC analysts — to get the information they need to progress threat investigations and rapidly neutralize threats.

Conduct an extensive range of SecOps tasks : Identify impacted entities, check URL reputation, analyze suspicious and complex commands, enrich data with the latest threat intelligence, and more.

Identify impacted entities, check URL reputation, analyze suspicious and complex commands, enrich data with the latest threat intelligence, and more. Accelerate investigations with accessible insights: The AI Assistant provides clear explanations and summarized information to help you understand context — and recommends next steps.

The AI Assistant provides clear explanations and summarized information to help you understand context — and recommends next steps. Get the data you need quickly, without complex SQL Ask your own questions using everyday language or use pre-defined prompts provided by Sophos’ threat detection and response experts.

Ask your own questions using everyday language or use pre-defined prompts provided by Sophos’ threat detection and response experts. Create detailed case reports:Communicate with stakeholders with clear, focused reports that summarize investigations, highlight issues, and outline protective measures.

SecOps expertise — from our team to yours

Our people are at the heart of our AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The Sophos AI Assistant isn’t just another AI tool — it’s expertise from the team behind the world’s leading Managed Detection and Response service, distilled into an intelligent agent.

Designed in partnership with Sophos’ frontline security analysts , enabling your in-house team to benefit from real-world workflows and the experience of Sophos MDR experts.

, enabling your in-house team to benefit from real-world workflows and the experience of Sophos MDR experts. Developed by the Sophos AI team who apply their extensive AI expertise to design, build, and maintain over 50 AI models specific to cybersecurity. Our robust development processes — following secure-by-design principles — allow you to use Sophos AI with confidence.

who apply their extensive AI expertise to design, build, and maintain over 50 AI models specific to cybersecurity. Our robust development processes — following secure-by-design principles — allow you to use Sophos AI with confidence. Continually updated based on the evolving threat landscape, ensuring you have access to the latest investigation techniques and current threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, our cross-functional cybersecurity task force.

Demo: See the new Sophos AI Assistant in action in this end-to-end real-world scenario

Outcome-focused AI

We’ve been elevating cybersecurity with AI since 2017, with deep learning and GenAI capabilities embedded across Sophos products and services and delivered through the largest AI-native platform in the industry. We know how to deliver real-world impact. While other vendors focus on the AI technology itself, we focus on the benefits and security outcomes it can deliver.

Our robust, battle-proven AI-powered solutions make a material difference by neutralizing threats faster and empowering analysts to make smart decisions. In addition to the new Sophos AI Assistant, GenAI capabilities in Sophos XDR enable your security team to neutralize adversaries faster, increasing both analyst and business confidence:

AI Case Summary provides an easy-to-understand overview of detections, helping analysts make smart decisions fast.

provides an easy-to-understand overview of detections, helping analysts make smart decisions fast. AI Command Analysis delivers insights into attacker behavior by examining commands that create detections.

delivers insights into attacker behavior by examining commands that create detections. AI Search uses natural language search to accelerate day-to-day tasks and lower the technology barrier to security operations.

Sophos’ GenAI features are included with Sophos XDR subscriptions and are available on an opt-in basis, giving you full control over their use.

Elevate your cybersecurity with GenAI today

To explore how GenAI capabilities in Sophos XDR can help your organization better defend against active adversaries, speak with a Sophos adviser or your Sophos partner.

Already using Sophos XDR? Learn more about the GenAI features available to you, and how to activate them, on the Sophos Community.

Discover more

AI is already widely embedded in the cybersecurity infrastructure of most organizations, with 98% saying they use it in some capacity, and AI capabilities are now on the requirements list of 99% of organizations when selecting a cybersecurity platform. Explore these additional resources to learn more about Sophos’ AI solutions and experience and gain valuable insights into the reality of AI usage.

