Sophos Acquires Secureworks

We’re excited to announce that Sophos has officially acquired Secureworks.

Please watch the video from Sophos CEO Joe Levy to hear why we’ve brought these two industry pioneers together and how we intend to transform cybersecurity for small, midmarket and enterprise organizations.

While today is our first day as a combined company, we already have a full and clear roadmap for the way ahead together. By integrating the combined expertise and technologies of Sophos and Secureworks, we will accelerate our mission to deliver cybersecurity products and services that solve the most critical problems for organizations of all sizes amid persistent and constantly changing cyberattacks.

To share just one example, we will combine the MDR/XDR and other key capabilities of both organizations into a single, unified security operations platform that enables us to deliver unparalleled cyber defenses for today’s diverse IT environments, including hundreds of built-in integrations. This advanced platform will further enhance visibility, detection and response for mitigating cyberattacks, setting a new standard for security operations.

Extending the threat intelligence that powers our defenses

Cyber threats never sleep. With the acquisition, the Secureworks’ Counter Threat Unit (CTU), renowned for intelligence about advanced persistent threats (APT) and state sponsored attackers, will join the Sophos X-Ops advanced threat response joint task force. This expanded unit will deliver unrivalled and diverse threat intelligence, further extending our customers’ defenses through expert insights into today’s complex threat landscape.

Customers remain fully protected at all times

We deeply value the trust that customers have placed in Sophos and Secureworks and we are unwavering in our commitment to continue to defend them against today’s advanced threats while maintaining the high levels of service they already value. In addition to continuing to deliver our current set of services and technologies to Sophos and Secureworks customers, our customer experience teams will ensure seamless, continued support during the integration period. Please reach out to your Sophos representative with any questions.

Please join us in celebrating this exciting milestone. We look forward to our journey ahead!