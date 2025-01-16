Sophos ZTNA Updates

Sophos ZTNA has received a couple of important updates to improve deployment ease and flexibility. These changes are part of updates to Sophos Central and don’t require any updates to your gateways or clients.

Let’s Encrypt certificates

Sophos ZTNA now adds Let’s Encrypt certificate support for your gateways.

As you probably know, Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit open certificate authority run by the Internet Research Group (ISRG) that provides X.509 certificates for TLS encryption at no charge.

Let’s Encrypt makes certificates free and easy but comes with the inconvenience of only being valid for 90 days. This means they require more frequent maintenance than other certificates, which often have a duration of 12, 24, or 36 months.

Fortunately, Sophos ZTNA helps overcome this issue with support for auto-renewal 30 days prior to expiry.

You can take advantage of this with your existing gateways anytime, regardless of your deployment mode (cloud or on-premises).

Watch the demo video.

Added Sophos Central regions

Sophos ZTNA central management is now supported beyond the standard US and EU regions, adding five new regions: Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and Canada.

If you currently manage your Sophos Firewall and/or Endpoints in one of these regions you can now easily add Sophos ZTNA to your account.

Get started with ZTNA for free

If you’re not already using Sophos ZTNA, you can get started for free. There’s a free trial available via Sophos Central, and if you’re already a Sophos Firewall customer, you can get three free one-year licenses and take advantage of the ZTNA gateway integrated into your firewall.

Check out the Deployment Checklist for other considerations when deploying ZTNA and the latest online documentation.