Year in Review 2024: The major headlines and moments from Sophos this year

As we approach the end of 2024, we’d like to share a look back at some of our most exciting moments this year.
It was a time of positive change, growth, and innovation as we navigated a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. No matter the scope of the event, Sophos was there to protect our customers — our threat researchers constantly monitored the geopolitical landscapes, broke news regarding state-sponsored actors, and protected businesses of all sizes.
To celebrate, we wanted to recap some of our favorite stories, moments, headlines, and research from the past year. And if you’d prefer a video version, you can watch that here.
Of course, this is only a small selection of everything that happened with Sophos this year. If you want to stay up to date on our latest security research, news and product announcements, check back with the Sophos Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.
- January: Sophos Endpoint adds Adaptive Attack Protection, giving defenders more time to neutralize an attack.
- February: Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR integrate with Veeam, improving the detection and prevention of ransomware attacks.
- Also in February: Sophos launches the Partner Care portal, a dedicated team of Sophos experts who are available 24/7 to respond to partners’ operational, non-sales related questions.
- March: The annual Sophos Security Threat Report finds that cybercrime disproportionately affects small businesses.
- April: Sophos Managed Risk launches, combining Tenable’s vulnerability management technology with our threat expertise.
- Also in April: Sophos Endpoint wins the Best Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution award in SE Labs’ Annual Security Awards 2024.
- May: Joe Levy is appointed CEO of Sophos.
- June: Sophos releases new information on how we plan to adhere to CISA’s Secure by Design pledge, improving the resiliency of all our products and software.
- July: More than 12,000 organizations integrate Sophos Central into their Microsoft tech stacks, enabling organizations to strengthen their defenses and get greater ROI from their Microsoft technology investments.
- August: Sophos X-Ops unveils the details of sophisticated hacking campaign from Chinese state-sponsored actors, known as “Operation Crimson Palace” at the annual Black Hat conference, one of the largest cybersecurity events in the world.
- Also in August: A Sophos-commissioned study finds that burnout, fatigue, and cynicism are on the rise across the cybersecurity workforce.
- September: Sophos is named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant️ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the 15th time.
- October: Sophos X-Ops publishes research on another Chinese state-sponsored campaign that’s been ongoing for several years known as “Pacific Rim,” which consisted of malicious activity from several threat actors, including Volt Typhoon, APT31 and APT41/Winnti.
- Also in October: Sophos announces its intent to acquire Secureworks and introduced the Sophos Academy as your new home for cybersecurity training.
- December: Sophos excels in the 2024 MITRE Engenuity™ ATT&CK® Evaluations: Enterprise.