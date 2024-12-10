Sophos Named One of Computerworld’s 2025 Best Places to Work in IT

Sophos has been recognized as one of Computerworld’s 2025 Best Places to Work in IT.

Sophos earned an impressive fifth place in the “Midsize Companies” category of this prestigious award. This recognition celebrates organizations that excel in creating outstanding work environments for IT professionals by fostering innovation, offering comprehensive benefits and competitive compensation, and encouraging employees to grow and thrive in their careers.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“This year’s focus on AI has created demand for new skills in AI, data analytics, and cloud. The good news: Leading companies recognize that these opportunities for business innovation also create new opportunities for internal IT talent,” says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry. “Our winning companies are committed to keeping their tech workforce happy and engaged – which means going beyond raises, perks, and promotions to offer opportunities for upskilling and training on cutting-edge and emerging technologies.”

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications.

We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Computerworld. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional collaboration demonstrated by our global team every single day.

You can read more about Sophos’ inclusion in Computerworld’s 2025 Best Places to Work in IT in their special report. And you can find out more about why Sophos is a great place to work and see our latest vacancies on our careers website.