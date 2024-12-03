Sophos named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services for the 2nd time

For most organizations, the complexity and cost of recruiting, training, and retaining a highly skilled team of security operations analysts is a significant challenge. The reality of deploying and running your own 24/7 threat detection and response function is simply out of reach for many businesses and more IT professionals than ever are outsourcing security operations to a trusted partner like Sophos.

Most-reviewed by customers: A 2024 Gartner Customers’ Choice vendor

Sophos MDR is the most trusted managed detection and response service, and the most highly rated by customers. We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Customers’ Choice vendor in the 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer report for Managed Detection and Response for the second year running.

Based on verified customer reviews, Sophos is the highest-rated (4.9/5.0) and most-reviewed (344 reviews) vendor in the report. And, with this recognition, Sophos is the only vendor named a 2024 Customers’ Choice vendor across Endpoint Protection Platforms, Network Firewalls, and Managed Detection and Response categories.

Read the 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer report for MDR

Sophos has also recently been recognized as the top overall MDR service in G2’s Fall 2024 Grid Report, based on customer reviews.

The world’s most trusted MDR service: 25K+ customers protected

Sophos has reached a significant milestone, now with over 25,000 organizations protected by the Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service – more customers than any other MDR provider.

Our elite teams of security analysts, incident responders, threat researchers, and engineers, deliver unparalleled protection to organizations of all sizes and industries, safeguarding their operations across the globe. This breadth and depth of experience enables Sophos to deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes day in and day out, detecting and neutralizing sophisticated attacks quickly.

Why do more organizations choose Sophos for managed detection and response? Sophos MDR is a service that meets you where you are:

Customizable: Multiple service tiers and threat response modes to meet your organization’s needs. Authorize the Sophos MDR team to execute full-scale incident response or collaborate with your security operations team to manage cyberthreats.

Multiple service tiers and threat response modes to meet your organization’s needs. Authorize the Sophos MDR team to execute full-scale incident response or collaborate with your security operations team to manage cyberthreats. Compatible with existing tools: Sophos can provide the technology you need from our award-winning portfolio, or our analysts can leverage your existing cybersecurity technologies thanks to an extensive range of turnkey integrations.

Sophos can provide the technology you need from our award-winning portfolio, or our analysts can leverage your existing cybersecurity technologies thanks to an extensive range of turnkey integrations. Full-scale incident response: With the Sophos MDR Complete service tier, we provide unlimited incident response, with no caps or additional fees in the event of a breach. Our elite team goes beyond limited threat containment provided by other MDR services, with the ability to execute extensive response actions to disrupt and fully eliminate adversaries.

With the Sophos MDR Complete service tier, we provide unlimited incident response, with no caps or additional fees in the event of a breach. Our elite team goes beyond limited threat containment provided by other MDR services, with the ability to execute extensive response actions to disrupt and fully eliminate adversaries. Breach Protection Warranty: Enjoy the peace of mind from having financial coverage if a breach occurs. The Sophos Breach Protection Warranty covers up to $1 million in response expenses for qualifying customers.

Enjoy the peace of mind from having financial coverage if a breach occurs. The Sophos Breach Protection Warranty covers up to $1 million in response expenses for qualifying customers. Leading threat intelligence: Sophos X-Ops is a joint task force that combines deep expertise across the attack environment to defend against even the most sophisticated threats.

To see what customers say about our service, check out hundreds of independent, verified reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and G2.

A service designed to scale

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is one of the hottest, fastest-growing areas in cybersecurity. That’s no surprise to Sophos, which is why we created an MDR service that can provide superior cybersecurity outcomes for hundreds of thousands of customers. With over 25,000 customers already benefiting from Sophos MDR, we’re just getting started.We ensure the scalability of the service by focusing investments in:

Fully scalable technology platform: Sophos MDR is built on the cloud-native Sophos Central platform with high availability across multiple data centers. Over 600,000 organizations trust the Sophos Central platform to manage and secure their endpoints, firewalls, email gateways, and more.

Sophos MDR is built on the cloud-native Sophos Central platform with high availability across multiple data centers. Over 600,000 organizations trust the Sophos Central platform to manage and secure their endpoints, firewalls, email gateways, and more. Analyst talent acquisition and development: We invest in acquiring strong talent for our elite teams, training, and nurturing the very best cybersecurity practitioners in the industry. We employ hundreds of experts in threat intelligence, analysis, data engineering, data science, threat hunting, adversary tracking, and incident response.

We invest in acquiring strong talent for our elite teams, training, and nurturing the very best cybersecurity practitioners in the industry. We employ hundreds of experts in threat intelligence, analysis, data engineering, data science, threat hunting, adversary tracking, and incident response. Efficiency through automation: Early triage and threat investigation steps are automated, and intelligent routing ensures human-led tasks are efficiently delivered to the right person at the right time.

Early triage and threat investigation steps are automated, and intelligent routing ensures human-led tasks are efficiently delivered to the right person at the right time. Partner-first MDR service: Our flexible deployment models enable Sophos partners to grow their business by co-managing or delivering their own MDR services or by reselling Sophos MDR to provide an “Instant SOC” to their customers.

Recognized by industry analysts

The most highly respected industry analysts recognize the strength of the Sophos MDR service in their comprehensive evaluations:

Discover Sophos MDR today

With superior service, top customer ratings, and impressive results in independent evaluations, it’s not surprising Sophos MDR is trusted by more organizations than any other provider.

To learn more about Sophos MDR and explore how we can help you, speak to one of our cybersecurity specialists today.

————————

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 28 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and the GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge and PEER INSIGHTS, MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Sophos.