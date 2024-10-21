Sophos to Acquire Secureworks to Accelerate Cybersecurity Services and Technology for Organizations Worldwide

We have exciting news!

Two global cybersecurity leaders are joining forces to accelerate the delivery of advanced cybersecurity services and technology for organizations of all sizes around the world.

Sophos today has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Secureworks®, the developer of TaegisTM, the SaaS-based, open MDR/XDR platform built on more than 20 years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Our experience and reputation as a leading provider of managed security services and end-to-end security products, combined with Secureworks’ security operations expertise transformed into the Taegis platform, is expected to further deliver advanced MDR and XDR solutions for our customers.

In addition to integrating the Taegis MDR/XDR platform with Sophos’ industry leading MDR capabilities, Sophos also expects to leverage and combine additional solutions from Secureworks to provide a broader and stronger security portfolio. This includes Secureworks’ identity detection and response (ITDR), next-gen SIEM capabilities, operational technology (OT) security, and enhanced vulnerability risk prioritization. The breadth of the integrated portfolio will provide the fastest time to detect, investigate, and respond to threats, while the level of visibility across native and third-party tools will deliver improved customer ROI as they can better leverage existing investments.

“Secureworks offers an innovative, industry-leading solution with its Taegis XDR platform. Combined with our security solutions and industry leadership in MDR, we will strengthen our collective position in the market and provide better outcomes for organizations of all sizes globally, said Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos. “Secureworks’ renowned expertise in cybersecurity perfectly aligns with our mission to protect organizations from cybercrime by delivering powerful and intuitive products and services. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building a safer digital future for all.”

As two partner-centric organizations, the combination of Sophos and Secureworks will enable the combined company to expand its customer presence to create greater value with our channel partners and strengthen the overall security community. The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. In the meantime, we will both operate business as usual with our shared unwavering mission to help businesses of all sizes defeat cyberattacks.