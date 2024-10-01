Sophos announced as inaugural sponsor of The Hacking Games

Sophos is officially the inaugural sponsor of The Hacking Games’ (THG) Virtu-os Community.

Virtu-os is a community of technology companies committed to creating a generation of ethical hackers. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing young talent in cybersecurity.

THG aims to steer young minds and encourage ethical hackers into positive and impactful career paths, and through our sponsorship, Sophos aspires to support and guide talented individuals who will shape the future of cybersecurity.

Cybercriminals are constantly changing their attack methods, and it’s crucial that we invest in the cybersecurity experts of tomorrow.

Recent reports suggest that by 2027, cybercrime could cost the world nearly $24 trillion. With a projected shortfall of 12 million cybersecurity professionals, we need to act now to close the skills gap, and that’s exactly what we aim to do through our partnership with THG.

Fergus Hay, founder of The Hacking Games, said:

We are in a silent social pandemic whereby the youth of today make up most of today’s ‘hackers,’ kids who know how to ‘hack’ – whether ethically or not – as a result of having grown up in an internet-connected, always on society. Our joint aim is to catch the attention of these young people (and the generation after them) who are already interested in hacking, and convey the positive career opportunities available to them, before they look to join ‘dark forces.’ We are thrilled to have Sophos as our first sponsor, and their support reinforces the trust and collaboration essential in cybersecurity.

It’s recently been reported, 80% of American children had tried hacking. Teenagers are becoming well versed in hacking exploits with young hackers typically starting by hijacking social media accounts and/or stealing digital assets in video games such as Fortnite.

Sophos’ sponsorship of THG aligns with a strong commitment to collaborating with law enforcement and government agencies. Like Sophos, THG team has been actively engaged in close cooperation with prominent organizations, including the FBI, the UK’s National Crime Agency, InterCOP, and the Netherlands High Tech Crime Unit.

This collaboration between governmental, private and public service organizations highlights the need for a united approach to disrupting cybercrime and will enable THG to leverage global expertise and resources to guide younger talent towards positive careers that ultimately benefit society.

We’re passionate about encouraging new talent into the cybersecurity industry, and The Hacking Games provide a fantastic platform for young people to develop their interest, knowledge and skills, and to create a new generation of ethical hackers. It’s also important for today’s career starters to know that cybersecurity is a well-paid and interesting industry and is in need of practitioners. All together, we build an even more resilient digital future.